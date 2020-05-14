12.25 / A 2

‘The carnival of the eagles’

The great Waldo Pepper. United States 1975 (103 minutes). Director: George Roy Hill. Performers: Robert Redford, Bo Svenson, Susan Sarandon.

The protagonist of this interesting film goes from being one of the pioneers of aviation to working first in an air show and later in the cinema. George Roy Hill directs this mixture of drama and comedy that, despite having a cold reception in its premiere, had the good performance of a Robert Redford very on paper and with some really attractive and colorful aerial images. High-flying tribute. Very entertaining.

16.50 / Movistar Drama

‘Midnight in the garden of good and evil’

Midnight in the garden of good and evil. United States, 1997 (148 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Performers: Kevin Spacey, John Cusack, Jack Thompson, Lady Chablis.

Clint Eastwood got back behind the camera to shoot this interesting adaptation of John Berendt’s novel of the same name, which only had a few minutes left of its long and unnecessary duration. As almost always, the Oscar-winning Kevin Spacey is magnificent.

18.45 / Movistar Action

‘Interstellar’

United States, 2014 (169 minutes). Director: Christopher Nolan. Performers: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway.

After The Dark Knight: The Legend is Reborn, Nolan embarked on an epic sci-fi tale in which an uncertain future forces a group of people to embark on a decisive mission. In between, complex personal relationships. Oscar for its visual effects and good work of its protagonists.

19.40 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Three of the Red Cross’

Spain, 1961 (81 minutes). Director: Fernando Palacios. Interpreters: Tony Leblanc, José Luis López Vázquez, Manolo Gómez Bur, Mara Cruz.

Three of the best comedians that Spanish cinema has given, Tony Leblanc, José Luis López Vázquez and Manolo Gómez Bur, join the Red Cross as volunteers with the sole objective of entering football without paying in this commercial film directed by Fernando Palacios , director, among others, of The Valentine’s Day or The Great Family. One of the greatest successes of the time.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘The anthill receives Ona Carbonell and J. Balvin

Tonight, El hormiguero puts the finishing touch to the week with the athlete Ona Carbonell and the international artist J. Balvin who will comment from their homes on how they are living these times and what their next professional challenges are. As every day science will be done from home to entertain the public and several games will be developed that the spectators can make from their homes and thus make them more enjoyable these days.

21.50 / 1

Después Life after ’Covid-19

TVE premieres Life After, a documentary dedicated to some of the anonymous protagonists of the coronavirus crisis in Spain. A team from On the Cover has been with five people in the midst of a Covid-19 health emergency who reflect on their experience and the life that is presumed after this emergency. Filmed throughout Spain between March and May, it has the participation of actor Javier Cámara and paleoanthropologist Juan Luis Arsuaga, among others, and the collaboration of RNE journalist Íñigo Alfonso.

22.00 / Movistar Releases

‘Mother’

Spain, 2019 (129 minutes). Director: Rodrigo Sorogoyen. Performers: Marta Nieto, Jules Porier, Àlex Brendemühl.

After sweeping the Goya with The Kingdom, Rodrigo Sorogoyen directs this correct psychological drama, the sequel to his Oscar-nominated short film of the same name, in which he talks about emotional blocks, internal conflicts and pain. An intimate story that alleviates some shortcomings in her script with the presence of a captivating Marta Nieto reprising the tormented character of Elena, a role that earned her a nomination for best actress in the Goya and in the Feroz of 2020 (the actress finally got the long-awaited award in the Forqué).

22.00 / Telecinco

New expulsion in ‘Survivors’

After the exciting salvation ceremony on Wednesday, which ensured that Hugo was released from the expulsion process for the third consecutive week, Ivana and Jorge will star in an exciting duel to avoid becoming the tenth expelled. It will be at the new gala of the contest that Jorge Javier Vázquez and Lara Álvarez will lead tonight. The chosen one will, as always, be the one that has received the least support from the audience. Throughout the night, a new leader game will also take place that will offer survivors two demanding “battles” in which balance will be key. In addition, a fun challenge will give survivors the chance to get a reward. Finally and as usual, the program will end with a new round of nominations, from which the new candidates for expulsion will emerge.

22.45 / La 2

‘La 2 es teatro’ offers ‘Cervantina’

Tonight, La 2 es teatro opens its window to the universe of Miguel de Cervantes with the emission of Cervantina, the company Ron LaLá’s approach to the texts of the most universal Spanish writer. A production of the National Classical Theater Company and Ron Lalá that won the Max award for the best musical show in 2017. This work is a party of short pieces that brings together on stage the ronlaleras adaptations of various exemplary Novels, intertwined with the most spectacular scenes. hilarious hors d’oeuvres, fragments of exemplary novels included in Don Quixote, as well as lesser-known pieces such as Persiles, Galatea, Voyage of Parnassus.

22.45 / Four

Triple date with ‘The Blacklist’

The critically acclaimed action fiction and psychological intrigue starring James Spader, The Blacklist, returns to their weekly rendezvous with the new chapters. In the first, ‘The Cook’, while the Justice Department prepares Luis Pena to testify against Héctor Lorca, head of a drug cartel, Red informs Liz that the drug trafficker has asked him for help, so the court case government could fall apart. In the second, “The Messenger,” Red discovers that an obscure figure known as “The Messenger,” number 85 on the “blacklist,” has been hired to deliver an intelligence package valued at $ 20 million to the Iranian spy Hamid. Soroush. And finally, in ‘Gina Zanetakos’, despite the evidence uncovered by Liz, her husband Tom claims that it has nothing to do with the murder of Russian agent Victor Fokin. When Agent Keen goes to Red for answers, he tells her that to learn the truth, he has to capture Gina Zanatekos, a terrorist who claims Tom is her lover and number 152 on the negra blacklist ’. On the other hand, Meera questions Tom about why he was in Boston the day Fokin was killed.

23.00 / Antenna 3

‘Eraser (Eliminator)’

United States, 1996 (107 minutes). Director: Charles Russell. Interpreters: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Vanessa Williams.

Saving the lives of important witnesses, acting under the deepest anonymity, is the mission of Arnold Schwarzenegger in this typical North American blockbuster. Novel visual effects and abundant doses of action come together in this conventional film, which focuses on the life of John Kruger, the best officer in the Federal Witness Protection Program. Charles Rusell, director among others of The Mask, was in charge of shaping this entertaining thriller full of chases, explosions, falls and even crocodiles. The stalwarts of the muscular actor will have a really good time.

0.19 / Hollywood

‘Sleepy Hollow’

United States, 1999 (97 minutes). Director: Tim Burton. Performers: Christina Ricci, Johnny Depp, Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon.

The always surprising Tim Burton once again showed that after Ed Wood he was still in a state of grace with this gothic horror tale, seasoned with very comedy touches and a careful setting. Inspired by the famous Washington Irving account, it tells the story of a New York police inspector who goes to a remote town, Sleepy Hollow, to investigate the macabre murders committed by a legendary headless horseman. Most deserved Oscar for the best artistic direction.

0.24 / AXN White

‘Celebrity’

United States, 1998 (113 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Performers: Kenneth Branagh, Hank Zaria, Judy Davis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Melanie Griffith.

An ambitious journalist who has failed to stand out in the media scene and who, because of his desire for notoriety, goes behind the scenes to uncover the secrets of the most famous actors, is the protagonist of this intelligent dramatic comedy, shot in black and white by the always great Woody Allen. Although Kenneth Branagh’s work lacks strength, the film contains a great staging and an effective choral cast full of familiar faces.

0.40 / Movistar Action

Ervoir Reservoir dogs ’

United States, 1992 (94 minutes). Director: Quentin Tarantino. Performers: Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen.

Incredible action-packed production made in Tarantino, which made the debut behind the camera of one of the most controversial directors of recent years, and which served as a prelude to his splendid Pulp fiction. Cult film that, in a brilliant and unusual way, shows all the violence that is contained in the society that we have had to live. Men dressed in black on a really impressive headband.