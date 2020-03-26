16.18 / Hollywood

‘Pride and prejudice’

Pride & Prejudice. United Kingdom, 2005 (127 minutes). Director: Joe Wright. Performers: Keira Knightley, Brenda Blethyn, Rosamund Pike, Donald Sutherland.

After films like Emma, ​​Mansfield Park and Sense and Sensitivity, among others, Jane Austen’s literary universe returns to the big screen, now under the watchful eye of newcomer Joe Wright (The Darkest Moment). Set in rural England in the late 18th century, this award-winning film recounts, with painstaking recreation of the Victorian era, a classic love and misunderstanding story. An applauded romantic drama that was a candidate for four Oscars. With charm.

17.13 / 0 #

‘Apollo 13’

Apollo 13. United States, 1995 (134 minutes). Director: Ron Howard. Performers: Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Kathleen Quinlan.

Based on a real event, narrated by one of its protagonists, astronaut Jim Lowell, it narrates the failure of an ambitious space mission in which the lives of the three occupants were in grave danger, due to the fact that Apollo 13 suffered an explosion in half of the space that affected the oxygen and energy reserves, as well as the direction of the ship. Two oscars (best sound and best montage) guarantee the quality of this accomplished film starring Tom Hanks and directed by Ron Howard, director of well-known films such as Cocoon or Llamaradas. An intense thriller whose action moves in the deepest weightlessness and in which the mythical phrase “Houston, we have a problem” can be heard. Guaranteed entertainment.

21.55 / Antenna 3

Film and television in ‘El hormiguero’

To end his week, El hormiguero: stay at home will have the actor Javier Cámara, who will talk about his latest projects and how he is living this situation. Subsequently, he will contact Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo. The Javis will comment on their feelings before the premiere as creators of Veneno, the series that will air exclusively on Atresplayer Premium starting on Sunday.

22.00 / TCM

‘Kill Bill. Vol 1

United States, 2001 (111 minutes). Director: Quentin Tarantino. Performers: Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, David Carradine, Michael Madsen.

Premiered in two installments for its lengthy footage (248 minutes), Tarantino pays tribute to the genre that dominates perfectly: action. The director places Uma Thurman (in the best role of her career), stuffed in a yellow jumpsuit, before the task of taking revenge on those who four years earlier tried to kill her: the Lethal Viper Killer Squad (Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Daryl Hannah, Michael Madsen and their boss, the great David Carradine). Spectacular scenes for an outstanding exercise in action. Next, the second part.

22.00 / Telecinco

Sixth ‘Survivors’ gala

After five weeks of adventure separated into two groups, the direction of the contest will proceed to the unification of Servants and Mortals in the sixth gala of Survivors that will be led by Jorge Javier Vázquez and Lara Álvarez. This fact will suppose the disappearance of the figure of the god of the island and the new unified group will adopt the name of Mortals. These innovations in the organization of the contestants will also mean the replacement of the rank game by the classic leader game, which on this first occasion will consist of the mythical freediving test. In addition, viewers will also choose the final expelled fourth, who will follow in the footsteps of Bea, Alejandro and Vicky.

22.00 / AXN White

‘Silk’

Silk. Canada-France, 2007 (104 minutes). Director: François Girard. Performers: Keira Knightley, Michael Pitt, Sei Ashina.

Adaptation of the homonymous best seller by Italian novelist Alessandro Baricco in which François Girard recreates the story of a silk merchant who travels to Japan and falls in love with the concubine of a warlord. Perfectly set and with a very correct technical invoice.

22.00 / the 2

‘Our life in Burgundy’

Ce qui nous lie. France, 2017 (113 minutes). Director: Cédric Klapisch. Interpreters: Pio Marmaï, Ana Girardot, François Civil.

Pleasant story starring three brothers who receive vineyards from their father. From then on, they will try to recover their relationships, growing personally as the wine they produce in the winery matures. French director, screenwriter and producer Cédric Klapisch leads this story about the passage of time, the development of which is based on the solid interpretations of his coupled characters, including the Spanish actress María Valverde.

23.45 / La 2

Athletes in ‘Mujeres en La 2’

This week, Women in La 2 delves into the fight for the visibility of women in sports and highlights their achievements, which often suffer discriminatory treatment with respect to those achieved by men in matters of prestige, economic, social , and media coverage. The protagonists are the extenista Virginia Ruano, Patricia García, player of the rugby team, and Desirée Vila, paralympic athlete. Great professionals with a wide generational margin who will manage to inspire and encourage other women with their stories, as well as helping to understand what it is to be professional athletes. The chapter will show the discipline that high competition requires and the great values ​​that sport contains: effort, improvement, perseverance, sportsmanship, respect, solidarity, companionship, personal and collective success.

23.58 / COSMO

‘Casino’

United States, 1995 (182 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Performers: Robert de Niro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci.

Martin Scorsese returns to his favorite stories in this interesting film, based on the biography of Sam Ace Rothsyein. Through the experiences of a famous player who served the interests of the underworld, the film delves into the world of Las Vegas casinos, narrating the rise and fall of one of the directors of these rooms. A history of decadence served with luxury and quality.