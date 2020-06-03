9.00 / HBO

‘Collective’, the story of a crisis

One of the most anticipated documentaries of 2020, Collective, directed by Emmy winner Alexander Nanau, hits HBO today. The film tells how medical negligence and corruption after a fire in a club, and its subsequent cover-up by the Romanian health system and government, caused a crisis in the country. In 2015, a fire at the Colectiv club in Bucharest left 27 dead and 180 wounded. Soon, more burn victims begin to die in hospitals from non-serious injuries. It is then when a doctor gives the blow to a team of investigative journalists. Journalists begin to uncover massive health care fraud, as new data on the case continues to appear in the investigation. Following the arrival of a new health minister, journalists gain unprecedented access to their efforts to reform the corrupt system, but also to the obstacles they face. With testimonies of journalists, whistleblowers, victims and government officials, This documentary is a firm and powerful look at the impact of the best investigative journalism.

16.22 / TCM

‘The executioner’

Spain, 1963 (90 minutes). Director: Luis García Berlanga. Interpreters: Nino Manfredi, José Isbert, Emma Penella.

Mythical title of Spanish cinema that Luis García Berlanga served with a suggestive dose of acid-laden humor and that preserves an anthological work by José Isbert. An excellent example of black comedy, with a background against the death penalty, covered with the irony and sarcasm of the filmmaker’s early works. Critics Award at the Venice Festival.

17.20 / # 0

‘Master and Commander’

United States-Australia, 2003 (137 minutes). Director: Peter Weir. Performers: Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany, James D’Arcy, Edward Woodall, Robert Pugh.

The tenth installment of the series of novels opened by Master and Commander, written by Patrick O’Brian, helped Peter Weir (Sole Witness and The Poets Club Dead) to shoot this visual show about life and combat in high sea. With Russell Crowe as the protagonist, this film evokes the great exploits of genre cinema, with heroes and villains, vibrant action scenes, storms, approaches and offshore chases. Oscar for his photography and sound.

20.00 / La 2

Hugo Silva, invited in the return Atención Attention works! ’

The cultural magazine of La 2 Attention works !, presented by Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, reopens the doors of her set in Prado del Rey and renews her appointment with lovers of culture. This week, in the first program of his television de-escalation, he will receive Hugo Silva. The actor will chat with the presenter, and cast partner in The Ministry of Time, about the RTVE series in which they give life to Pacino, one of the members of the Patrol most loved by the public. He will also discuss with the Madrid actor his time in the theater and his film career, a career full of titles and with a wide variety of records, in which he has placed himself under the command of directors such as Pedro Almodovar and Álex de la Iglesia. In addition, there are numerous museums, art centers and galleries throughout Spain that you can already go to enjoy an exhibition. Others, such as the Prado Museum or the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid, begin to receive the public this coming Saturday.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Cristina Pedroche and Dabiz Muñoz, in ‘El hormiguero’

To put an end to the week, El hormiguero will chat with Cristina Pedroche, chef Dabiz Muñoz and Paco Arévalo. The three will talk from their homes with Pablo Motos about how they are going these days. The show’s DNA remains: to continue entertaining the viewer. That is why science will be done from home to entertain the public and various games will be developed that viewers can play from their homes and thus make them more enjoyable these days.

22.00 / Telecinco

2020 Survivors 2020 ’reaches its grand finale

After 15 weeks of fighting for survival, of exciting games in which the contestants have left their skin and, ultimately, of intense adventure, Survivors 2020 reaches its grand finale tonight with a goal accomplished, to entertain and accompany millions of Spaniards, and an unknown question to solve: who of the four applicants -Ana María, Hugo, Jorge and Rocío- is proclaimed winner of the edition and will win the prize of 200,000 euros, which will be presented to him by Omar Montes, winner of the last edition.

22.00 / the 2

The history of television in ‘Treasures of television’

RTVE once again opts for its extensive documentary collection to recover its most emblematic moments in Treasures on TV, eight installments that will rescue, in their entirety, the great moments of spaces that have been pioneers or referents of the different television genres. This first installment will feature Directísimo and Esta noche fiesta, two programs led by José María Íñigo. In the coming weeks, a tribute will be dedicated to the father of all competitions, Chicho Ibáñez Serrador and the ‘One, two, three’ and the best moments of the first transgressive children’s program that treated children as adults will be remembered, ‘La bola glass’, presented by Alaska. He will also remember the musical for all audiences that created the school, ‘Applause’, and ‘Hello Raffaella’, presented by the most Spanish Italian who made proximity and sympathy her reason for being.

22.05 / 1

‘Armageddon’

United States, 1998 (150 minutes). Director: Michael Bay. Performers: Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, Billy Bob Thornton, Will Patton, Peter Stormare, Owen Wilson.

Faced with the threat of a collision between a gigantic meteorite and Earth, a group of oil drillers, tough men and far from any type of discipline, has to join the ranks of NASA to participate in a space mission that will save humanity. . With this premise, this attractive catastrophic intrigue begins, skilfully directed by Michael Bay (Two rebel policemen and The Rock), and starring one of the highest grossing action heroes of recent years: Bruce Willis. From the same year and plot that the film directed by Mimi Leder Deep Impact, but focusing more on the human aspect of the protagonists. Not surprisingly, its special effects are truly outstanding.

22.30 / Sundance TV

The rise of Italian fashion in the seventies

The seventies in Italy are years of divorce and free love, feminist emancipation and social battles, youth protests and cultural changes. It is a decade in which Italy went from haute couture to ready-to-wear and sought to rival French fashion that continued to dominate the industry, a time when Giorgio Armani shook the sector with his innovative vision that defended executive suits for women. SundanceTV exclusively premieres the Made in Italy series, which uncovers the heyday of Italian fashion in the 1970s. The eight-episode fiction follows Irene (Greta Ferro), a young journalist who begins work at a fashion magazine in Milan under the direction of its editor-in-chief and mentor.

22.50 / Four

‘The Blacklist’, new appointment with the suspense

Double installment of the series starring James Spader, The Blacklist. In the first chapter, titled ‘The Cyprus Agency,’ Red warns Liz about an international adoption organization suspected of kidnapping children for its clients. With the help of Wendy and David Roland, a couple of potential adopters, Liz sets a trap for Ted Caldwell, the agency’s attorney. However, he ends up committing suicide without revealing what he knows about adoptions. In the second, ‘Madeline Pratt’, a blacklisted 73rd businesswoman, asks Red to help her steal the effigy of Atargatis, believed to contain the names of powerful Soviet spies. After providing Cooper with evidence of Madeline’s crimes, Reddington assures the FBI that he will turn over the criminal and the list. Posing as a former collaborator of Red, Liz agrees to steal for Madeline the effigy of the Syrian embassy

23.45 / Movistar Drama

‘The Lady from Shanghai’

Lady from Shanghai. United States, 1947 (84 minutes). Director: Orson Welles. Performers: Orson Welles, Rita Hayworth, Everett Sloane, Glenn Anders.

Wonderful tape that focuses its attention on the spider web that the Bannister couple weaves around the sailor O’Hara and that ends in tragedy. Orson Welles, acting as director, protagonist, screenwriter and producer, shot a film full of intrigue, frenzy and baroque, in which, in addition to using almost all the conventionalisms of the genre in a few years in which the thriller went through one of his best periods, put his unique personality. Furthermore, Rita Hayworth is truly luxurious.

0.45 / TNT

‘The proposition’

The proposal. United States, 2009 (103 minutes). Director: Anne Fletcher. Performers: Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds.

Romantic comedy in the service of Sandra Bullock that revolves around a powerful publisher who suddenly faces her deportation to Canada, her home country. To avoid this, she declares that she is committed to her assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), whom she has tortured for years. As silly as it sounds.

1.11 / Movistar Drama

‘When we were soldiers’

We Were Soldiers. United States, 2002 (132 minutes). Director: Randall Wallace. Performers: Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe, Greg Kinnear, Sam Elliot.

Family, nation and religion intersect in the framework of the United States’ military incursion into Vietnam in this entertaining, though unnecessary, reflection on the well-known warlike conflict directed by the screenwriter of titles like Braveheart and Pearl Harbor, Randall Wallace. Everything to the right measure of Mel Gibson.