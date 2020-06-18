15.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The secret Life of Walter Mitty’

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. United States, 2013 (114 minutes). Director: Ben Stiller. Performers: Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig, Adam Scott.

If there is one thing that cannot be denied in this film, it is that it uses beautiful places to travel around the world. For the rest, this new proposal by Ben Stiller (director and protagonist) is nothing more than a willful reflection in a comedy tone on hope, dreams and life itself. To see with the family.

15.49 / TCM

‘Dead poets society’

Dead Poets Society. United States, 1989 (123 minutes). Director: Peter Weir. Performers: Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard.

Although the story is quite hackneyed – a new teacher with educational methods that are out of the ordinary – it does not lose an iota of charm due to the air of classicism that Peter Weir (The Truman Show) gave to the story. To this we must add the great work of Robin Williams giving life to the distinguished teacher. He has a few doses of drama left, but the result is more than interesting.

07/16 / Comedy Central

‘Perfect strangers’

Spain, 2017 (96 minutes). Director: Álex de la Iglesia. Performers: Belén Rueda, Eduard Fernández, Ernesto Alterio, Juana Acosta, Eduardo Noriega.

What in principle is presented as an innocent game (what if everyone present at a gathering of friends left their mobile phones on the table, accessible to everyone?) Becomes a tense and unexpected dinner in this surreal comedy dramatic directed by the always original Álex de la Iglesia. An impeccable remake of the popular Italian comedy Perfetti sconosciuti, which featured, on the one hand, a measured script by the director himself and his regular collaborator, Jorge Guerricaechevarría, and, on the other, with a cast as well-known as effective, with special attention Eduard Fernández.

17.30 / Movistar Releases

‘Parasites’

Gisaengchung. South Korea, 2019 (132 minutes). Director: Bong Joon-ho. Performers: Song Kang-ho, Lee Seon-gyun, Jang Hye-jin.

Disturbing and multi-award-winning (four Oscars, including best film and directing, and Palme d’Or at Cannes) black humor-laden social satire directed with utmost precision by South Korean Bong Joon-ho (Chronicle of a Serial Killer). A scathing and bitter social parable that talks about the class difference through the story of two families (one very rich and the other poor) who are forced to live together when the son of the Kim enters to work in the luxurious house Park as an English teacher. Once inside, he manages to introduce, little by little, the rest of his family, all of them with invented identities.

20.00 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The ball’

Spain, 2000 (83 minutes). Director: Achero Mañas. Interpreters: Juan José Ballesta, Pablo Galán, Alberto Jiménez, Manuel Morón, Nieve de Medina.

After directing some interesting short films (Metro, Hunters and Artificial Paradises), the filmmaker Achero Mañas made his debut in the world of the feature film with this intense look at a working-class neighborhood and the different models of coexistence of its inhabitants. Excellent script (awarded with a Goya), elegant direction (another Goya) and the outstanding role of Juan José Ballesta (third of the four Academy Awards the film won) for the great revelation of Spanish cinema at the time.

20.00 / La 2

Atención Attention works! ’Receives Okuda San Miguel

This week, Attention works! will have Okuda San Miguel as a guest. Cayetana Guillén Cuervo will interview one of the most international and recognized Spanish artists in the world of street art. A creator who drinks from surrealism and pop but also from indigenous art and its symbols. Óscar San Miguel, Okuda, has recently published Coloring The World, a book that tells his way of understanding art and life. Anecdotes, thoughts and reflections on the themes present in the work of a creator who started doing graffiti in the late 90s in his native Santander and is now one of the most relevant global artists in recent years. In musical key and as a prelude to the celebration of Music Day on June 21, the program will be with Víctor Coyote, an always scathing artist who works both in music and in theater, literature, graphics and illustration. A promoter of Latin sounds in the 80s and a former component of Los Coyotes, he returns to the scene with his latest album, Las comarcales.

21.00 / # 0

Hubble, NASA’s largest telescope

On April 24, 1990 the Discovery shuttle took off from Cape Canaveral base in Florida for a five-day space mission: its objective was to put Hubble into orbit. Days after launch, several glitches were detected and the astronauts had to risk their lives to fix it. Once solved, this invention has been one of NASA’s most important and has shown the universe in an extraordinary way. On April 24, the Hubble Space Telescope turned 30 in orbit. The Hubble documentary miniseries: Discovering the Universe, produced by The BBC, reviews the incredible story of one of the most complex machines ever built. The documentary celebrates its anniversary and tells the whole story of this telescope. In addition, scientists and astronomers who work daily with Hubble and astronauts who have participated in missions related to the telescope offer their testimony.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Carlos Latre and Mónica Naranjo, in ‘El hormiguero’

The program that Pablo Motos hosts, El hormiguero, closes the week with interviews with humorist Carlos Latre and singer Mónica Naranjo, who connect live from their own residences. In addition, the DNA of the program is maintained, continue to entertain the viewer and for this reason science will be done to entertain the public and various games will be developed that viewers can perform from their homes and thus make them more enjoyable these days.

22.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Real Madrid receive Valencia

The LaLiga football marathon continues with two interesting clashes. First (19.30), Basque derby facing Alavés in Mendizorroza, located in the middle of the standings and Real Sociedad (fourth place, who is still involved in the fight for the Champions League positions alongside Getafe, Atlético de Madrid, Villarreal and Valencia.At its completion (22.00), Real Madrid receives Valencia, eighth in the table, at the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium, with the aim of adding all three at stake and continuing in the lead fight with Barcelona, ​​which I beat to Leganés on Tuesday at his house.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘Heat’

United States, 1995 (163 minutes). Director: Michael Mann. Performers: Al Pacino, Robert de Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight.

The rivalries that arose between a nervous policeman and a gangster make up the interesting plot of this attractive thriller, which based much of its effectiveness on the successful acting duel shown by two actors of the stature of Al Pacino and Robert de Niro and their impeccable staging. scene. Despite his conventions, he has them, a very successful film, which was one of the best works of Michael Mann (The Last of the Mohicans).

22.00 / the 2

‘Treasures on TV’ pays tribute to ‘The Crystal Ball’

Tonight, Treasures on TV offers a tour of the first children’s program that treated children as adults, a space that broke all the molds and that invited children and adolescents to develop their imaginations, to foster a critical spirit and, in short, to think: The Crystal Ball. A compilation of the great moments that have made this space a cultural point of reference for all generations. And, as usual, with the necessary pause to appreciate them. With the singer Alaska in front, La Bola de Cristal had the collaboration of some of the most renowned artists of the moment, such as Santiago Auserón, Kiko Veneno, Loquillo, El Último de la Fila or Javier Gurruchaga. It will also be time to remember the popular Electroduendes: La Bruja Avería, Bruja Truca, Hada Video, Maese Cámara and Maese Sonoro, the characters who lived on television and delighted the little ones. They mocked the humans who appeared on television with expressions as famous as « Long live evil, long live capital! »

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Dog Loves’

Mexico, 2000 (153 minutes). Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu. Interpreters: Emilio Echevarría, Gael García Bernal, Goya Toledo, Álvaro Guerrero.

After gaining a foothold in advertising and television, Alejandro González Iñárritu made his debut in the world of feature films with this harsh, moving and surprising story of betrayals and heartbreak marked by chance. A story, in the words of its director, « of humans and dogs who live parallel lives in a society that is metaphorically full of rats », which had the good work of some young interpretive talents -especially Gael García Bernal- and that He earned a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, in addition to awards in Cannes, Chicago, Huelva and Havana.

22.00 / Telecinco

First round in ‘The Strong House’

Live in the comfortable room of a house with money protected in a safe, or survive camping outdoors in the garden of the residence. The audience will decide with their votes the first round of La casa fuerte, which could change the living conditions of two of the participating couples, in the third gala of the contest that Jorge Javier Vázquez will lead, with the collaboration of Nuria Marín. The couple of ‘assailants’ formed by Oriana and Iván are the candidates to unseat their rivals, the ‘residents’ Maite and Cristian. If they get enough support from the spectators, the former will take the place of the latter in the room, while taking the money they have accumulated in the different tests. If not, both couples will maintain their conditions and properties.

22.00 / # 0

Last season of ‘Look What You’ve Done’

The last season of Look what you’ve done is here, the series created by Berto Romero. In this installment, the time has passed since the twins were born. Berto and Sandra now have a large family and to complicate matters further they have moved to the outskirts. His life has become a convoluted puzzle of obligations, calendars and commitments. You know what they say: « older children, bigger problems ». Although, on second thought, I wish this was the main problem.

22.50 / Four

The intrigue rises in ‘The Blacklist’

Tonight, the psychological intrigue starring James Spader, The Blacklist, plunges into two new challenges. In the first installment, Red warns Liz about a deadly car accident that she believes may be the work of a Russian hacker known as Ivan, number 88 on the « blacklist. » When Liz and Ressler discover the blueprints of a nuclear centrifuge in the wreckage of the vehicle, a team of agents from the National Security Agency comes to the scene to process it in a classified manner, assuring that the victim was working on Skeleton Key, a secret cyberweapon. In the second, Reddington warns Liz about The Undertaker, a disturbed murderer who convinces terminally ill people to kill for him. The FBI investigates two recent murders and discovers that both murderers were terminally ill and that the financial problems of their families were mysteriously solved after the crimes. Meanwhile, Liz plans to use her vow renewal party to gather more evidence about Tom’s « brother, » an intelligence agent named Christopher Maly.

23.00 / Antenna 3

‘The world is Ours’

Spain, 2018 (92 minutes). Director: Alfonso Sánchez. Interpreters: Alberto López, Alfonso Sánchez, Carmen Canivell, Mar Saura.

Two posvilles from Seville who are going to live the most frenetic 24 hours of their lives (those who give life to Alfonso Sánchez and Alberto López, the Andalusian friends of Dani Rovira in Eight Basque surnames and Eight Catalan surnames) are the protagonists of this harmless manners comedy . The city of Seville becomes one more character in history, showing all the sevillas within typical and topical Seville. It doesn’t fool anyone.