17.19 / Movistar Drama

‘Wall Street’

United States, 1987 (120 minutes). Director: Oliver Stone. Performers: Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen, Terence Stamp, Sean Young, Daryl Hannah.

Oliver Stone’s lack of values ​​and principles of American society helped him develop another of his moralizing, but almost always technically correct, social discourses. This time it is the turn of a broker with moral conflicts. Accurate interpretations, especially that of Michael Douglas, and a very careful direction.

17.59 / TCM

‘The legend of the indomitable’

Cool hand luke. United States, 1967 (121 minutes). Director: Stuart Rosenberg. Interpreters: Paul Newman, George Kennedy.

High-altitude prison cinema masterfully directed by Stuart Rosenberg, director of Love and Bullets or Terror in Amitville, among others. The filmmaker had, as he would do later in With the water around his neck, with the leading role of Paul Newman, full of interpretation, giving life to a maverick and rebel prisoner who only thinks of fleeing, which will bring him more than one problem. Box office success and Oscar for George Kennedy in best collaboration Rosenberg-Newman. Very interesting.

20.00 / La 2

Atención Attention works! ’Interview with Víctor Clavijo

This week, Attention works! ’Receives Víctor Clavijo. Cayetana Guillén Cuervo will speak with the actor who has become a viral phenomenon on social networks during confinement. In his videos, which accumulate thousands of reproductions, he has made his own verses by great poets such as Miguel Hernández, Federico García Lorca or Mario Benedetti, as well as songs by artists such as Daddy Yankee, Chimo Bayo or Rosalía. In addition, he has been one of the protagonists, along with his partner, the also actress Montse Plá, from the comedy Diarios de la cuarentena. The program also approaches the Dos de Mayo Art Center in Madrid to visit the exhibition, Absurd Humor. A constellation of nonsense in Spain, by the hand of Joaquín Reyes and the curator Mery Cuesta. Cayetana Guillén Cuervo will also enjoy the music of Los Enemigos. The band from Madrid presented their latest album, Bestieza, in March, and although it will take time to see it live, attention works! He chatted with them before the declaration of alarm status.

20.11 / AMC

‘Collateral’

United States, 2004 (115 minutes). Director: Michael Mann. Performers: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Mark Ruffalo.

The ever-boxing Tom Cruise debuts as an official bad guy in this clever and applauded thriller, shot on digital video by Michael Mann. A taxi driver (Jamie Foxx) and a hitman (Cruise), with whom he will share a dangerous adventure, are the main characters in this very powerful film, which won two nominations for the Oscars (supporting and editing actor) and BAFTA for best photography.

21.30 / Movistar Comedy

‘Aggressive executive’

Anger Management. United States, 2003 (100 minutes). Director: Peter Segal. Performers: Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson, Marisa Tomei, Luis Guzmán, Allen Cover.

After a misunderstanding on board an airplane, a repressed man, indecisive and without anything that makes him stand out above the average, will have to attend the therapies of a peculiar doctor. Scripted by newcomer David Dorfman, Peter Segal is putting together an engaging comedy that based much of its quality on the acting duel between Adam Sandler and the great Jack Nicholson, who once again shows off his exceptional comic talents.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Niña Pastori and Ricardo Darín, guests at ‘The anthill’

To say goodbye this week, El hormiguero returns faithful to its appointment every night with the spectators and with two new guests, Niña Pastori, who during this crisis has made a call in different media about the economic disaster that is spreading around the flamenco, and the Argentine actor Ricardo Darín, who received his Platinum card on his last visit after over ten visits to the program. There will also be some well-known collaborators of the program who will narrate how they are experiencing lack of confinement at home. Science will also be done to entertain the public and various games will be developed that viewers can play from their homes and thus make them more enjoyable these days.

22.00 / Movistar LaLiga

LaLiga returns with a Sevilla-Betis

After three months of hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis, First Division football returns, without an audience and strict security measures, with an entire Andalusian derby, Sevilla-Betis. This meeting, which will be held at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium and has been declared high risk by the Anti-Violence Commission, will serve as a touchstone for both teams, those of Nervión located in Champions positions and the Betis in the middle of the classification and seeking revenge against the eternal rival after the defeat at Benito Villamarín (1-2).

22.00 / Telecinco

‘Assailants’ against identes Residents ’:‘ The Strong House ’starts

Seven celebrity couples confined to a villa, endowed with a limited number of bedrooms with a safe and a garden ready for camping… for those who do not initially find a place in the rooms. This is how La casa Fuerte will start, a new reality show in which its protagonists, divided into ‘Residents’ and ‘Assailants’, will have to live together while facing a series of tests and daily challenges. Jorge Javier Vázquez, at the forefront of the galas on Thursdays; Sonsoles Ónega, in the conduct of the Sunday programs; and Nuria Marín, displaced to the house, make up the team of presenters of the program. With four couples already formed (Maite Galdeano and Cristian Suescun, Jaime Ferre and Cristina Gelabert, Fani Carbajo and Christofer Guzmán and María Jesús Ruiz and Juani Garzón), the remaining three will form this premiere gala, with Labrador, Macarena Millán, Leticia Sabater, Iván González, Yola Berrocal and Oriana Marzoli herself as candidates.

22.00 / COSMO

‘Return to Howards End’

Howards End. United Kingdom, 1992 (135 minutes). Director: James Ivory. Performers: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Vanessa Redgrave.

For the third time in his career, the prolific James Ivory adapts, as it happened in A Room with a View and Maurice, an interesting story by E. M. Foster. Excellent settings, magnificent performances, most notably by Oscar-winning Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson, and a hit-and-miss direction for a nostalgic, intense, and emotionally charged melodrama that achieved Hollywood Academy recognition.

22.00 / the 2

‘Treasures of TV’ pays tribute to Chicho Ibáñez Serrador

On the first anniversary of the death of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador, Treasures on TV invites viewers to watch Un, two, three … respond again. The La 2 program recovers one of the most emblematic installments of the mythical contest, which marked the debut as presenter of Mayra Gómez Kemp in 1982. The public will remember Ruperta, the most emblematic mascot of a television space, and Mayra Gómez Kemp, the presenter who stayed at the forefront of the contest the longest. And he will again enjoy the humor of Tuesday and 13, which at that time, formed by Josema Yuste, Millán Salcedo and Fernando Conde.

22.05 / 1

‘The collector of lovers’

Kiss the girls. United States, 1997 (108 minutes). Director: Gary Fleder. Performers: Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd, Cary Elwes.

The criminal dementias of psychopaths continue to give rise to numerous thrillers. This one, with various topics, is one of them. Morgan Freeman, an actor awarded with the Oscar for best secondary under Clint Eastwood in Million dollar baby, returns to repeat the role of detective he developed in Seven in this psychological intrigue, directed by Gary Fleder, director who debuted with Things to do in Denver when you’re dead. It manages to entertain.

22.55 / Four

Double tape with ‘The Blacklist’

Tonight, the protagonists of The Blacklist will have to face two complicated challenges. In the first chapter, “The Judge,” twelve years after his disappearance, Mark Hastings, the United States Deputy Prosecutor, is found wandering dazed and confused on a Pennsylvania highway. While the FBI suspects that the event could be related to the accusation of a drug trafficker a week before he disappeared, Red believes that the work is the work of ‘The Judge’, a justice that delivers justice on behalf of those who have been wrongly convicted and number 57 of the ‘black list’. In the second, Ma ‘Mako Tanida ’, after escaping from prison, Mako Tanida, legendary Yakuza boss and number 83 on the blacklist, decides to take revenge on the FBI agents who imprisoned him. After Tanida forces agent Sam Raimo to commit suicide, the other members of the team that captured the gangster, made up of Donald Ressler, Bobby Jonica and Pete Maguire, attend the funeral, where Jonica points to Reddington. Shortly afterwards, during a secret meeting, Red alerts Ressler of Tanida’s escape, but they don’t have time to save Maguire’s life.

23.00 / Antenna 3

‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith ’

Mr. & Mrs. Smith. United States, 2005 (120 minutes). Director: Doug Liman. Performers: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Adam Brodie.

Two of the handsome Hollywood officials, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, star in this action comedy, which is limited to exploiting the presence of the popular couple (forming here a most peculiar marriage, since both are spies who work for organizations rivals) and show off some great action scenes. Just entertaining.

23.55 / 1

When the virus reached residences

More than 19,000 older people in Spain have died in nursing homes sick or with symptoms of COVID-19. A figure that has brought to light a crisis that comes from afar: the model of nursing homes in Spain should change. This documentary from Chronicles, entitled ores Seniors, when the virus reached homes ’, tells how the most vulnerable population has experienced this pandemic. The report also deals, with the opinions of several experts in residences, whether or not these should be a business and whether the Autonomous Communities should invest more in this sector, which at the moment is mostly occupied by private companies. Told in first person by some of those affected, the report is a reflection of their experiences not only in residences, but also in hospitals and the elderly who live alone. In Spain there are nine million older people, three of them are over 80 years old, and it is just them that COVID-19 has particularly attacked.

1.34 / TCM

‘A true story’

The Straight Story. United States-France, 1999 (107 minutes). Director: David Lynch. Performers: Richard Farnsworth, Sissy Spacek, Harry Dean Stanton.

After a somewhat irregular period, David Lynch, moving away from the dark paths that his cinema usually goes through, surprised the general public with this moving and elegant story, which shows the long journey undertaken by an old man who, mounted on a cutting machine of grass, travels from Iowa to Wisconsin. Along the way, all kinds of characters will parade, from a priest to a firefighter, passing by comrades from World War II. A good script, excellent performances, solid direction and a beautiful soundtrack are some of the attractions of this great film.