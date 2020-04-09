12.00 / La 2

‘Apache’

United States, 1954 (86 minutes). Director: Robert Aldrich. Performers: Burt Lancaster, Jean Peters, John Mclntire.

Excellent characterization of Burt Lancaster giving life to the protagonist Apache in this curious western, which meant the third work of the well-known Robert Aldrich (Twelve of the gallows and Revenge of Ulzana). A luxury in which its director reveals his energetic style, while continuing to show the violence exerted by the two opposing sides.

15.00 / Movistar Comedy

‘Untouchable’

Untouchables. France, 2011 (112 minutes). Directors: Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano. Performers: François Cluzet, Omar Sy, Anne Le Ny, Audrey Fleurot.

A wealthy aristocrat (played by François Cluzet), who became quadriplegic after a paragliding accident, hires a boy from the Paris suburbs who has just been released from prison (Omar Sy) to work as his assistant. They have nothing in common and the young man does not seem the most suitable person for this need, but between them an unusual friendship will arise. This is how simple the theme of this intelligent and multi-award-winning comedy, with some necessary touches of drama, has become the highest grossing French production in history.

17.32 / TCM

‘Twelve of the gallows’

The dirty dozen. United States, 1967 (140 minutes). Director: Robert Aldrich. Performers: Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Robert Ryan, Charles Bronson.

A group of convicts are presented with the opportunity to commute their sentences if they participate in a suicide mission during World War II in this genre masterpiece directed with a steady hand by Robert Aldrich. The cast is undoubtedly the best in the history of cinema.

21.30 / THIRTEEN

‘King of Kings’

King of kings. United States, 1961 (154 minutes). Director: Nicholas Ray. Performers: Jeffrey Hunter, Siobhan MicKenna, Hurd Hardfield.

The mythical Nicholas Ray (55 days in Beijing and Rebel without a cause) narrates the life of Jesus in this unforgettable accomplishment, which had previously been shot by Cecil B. de Mille, told with great intelligence and very well filmed. Memorable sequences and a certain contemporary air for a totally round story. As a curiosity, the original version was narrated by Orson Welles.

21.55 / Antenna 3

Ana Guerra and Los Morancos, guests of ‘El hormiguero’

This Thursday, the people in charge of closing the week in El hormiguero 3.0: stay at home will be the singer Ana Guerra and Los Morancos (César and Jorge Cadaval). All of them will talk to viewers about how they are coping these days and their most immediate work. The format hosted by Pablo Motos continues to be the most watched daily program on Spanish television in the current season. So far this year, it maintains an average of 14.3% of screen share and 2,490,000 viewers, being the leader of its slot once again. The audience has also received the Motos team and its ants very well with this new version, placing El hormiguero 3.0: stay at home as the most watched daily program on television with an average of three million viewers on each day.

22.00 / Calle 13

‘The Untouchables of Elliot Ness’

The untouchables. United States, 1987 (114 minutes). Director: Brian de Palma. Performers: Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Robert de Niro, Andy García.

Elliot Ness and his boys try to put Al Capone himself behind bars in this successful film masterfully directed by Brian de Palma (The Bonfire of Vanities and Snake Eyes) that pays homage to such mythical names as Sergei Eisenstein or Sergio Leone. Essential.

22.00 / # 0

Iñaki Gabilondo reflects with Roberto Saviano

In this new installment of Back to be others. The World after the coronavirus, Iñaki Gabilondo, always telematically and from his home, dialogues with the Italian journalist and writer Roberto Saviano, author of Gomorrah and threatened with death by the Italian mafias. Accustomed for years to a certain type of confinement, Saviano analyzes what life is like when you cannot enjoy complete freedom and contributes his experience after more than a decade living with an escort and without being able to go out and lead a normal life. In addition, it will explain how during this confinement the mafias have taken advantage of to alter or enlarge their modus operandi, lowering the interest rate of their loans to take over many businesses that only see in them a possibility of survival.

22.00 / Hollywood

‘The ten Commandments’

The ten commandments. United States, 1956 (219 minutes). Director: Cecil B. DeMille. Performers: Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner, John Derek, John Carradine, Woody Strode, Vincent Price, Anne Baxter.

One of the best known and most praised historical films of all time. Cecil B. DeMille had already tackled this story in full swing of silent cinema, but the one that has really gone down in history has been this sound version that contains one of the best interpretations of Charlton Heston. A star-studded cast and a broad display of media for a legendary film. A good time to spend almost four hours in front of the television.

22.05 / 1

Mysterious deaths at the abbey

Intrigue, drama, religion and crime are some of the ingredients in The Name of the Rose, an eight-episode miniseries (two are currently broadcast) based on the famous novel of the same name by Umberto Eco. A trip to a remote abbey in the Middle Ages with William de Baskerville, a monk who will endanger his life while investigating mysterious deaths. John Turturro, Rupert Everett, Damian Hardung and Michael Emerson lead the cast of this production directed by Giacomo Battiato. In the first episode, William de Baskerville and Adso set out on the journey to the remote monastery, where they arrive just as the body of one of the monks is found. In the second, with the Pope’s delegation on their way to the abbey, William and Adso investigate the mysterious deaths and deduce that they are looking for a serial killer. They find a clue that leads them to the sinister library and devise a plan to storm the labyrinth.

23.00 / Antenna 3

‘Romeo must die’

Romeo must die. United States, 2000 (109 minutes). Director: Andrzej Bartkowiak. Performers: Jet Li, Aaliyah, Isaiah Washington, Russell Wong.

After working on Lethal Weapon 4, Chinese actor Jet Li debuted as the protagonist in this conventional action installment that marked the first film as a filmmaker by veteran Polish cinematographer Andrzej Bartkowiak (The Honor of Prizzi and Speed). Video clip aesthetics, kicks, shots and other arguments specific to the genre for a predictable action exercise produced by Joel Silver, responsible for hits such as The Matrix and The Crystal Jungle.

0.40 / La 2

The life of migrant women

This week, Mujeres en La 2 delves into migrant groups. The objective of the chapter is to give visibility to these women who work and carry out invaluable work. This installment will show the viewer human experiences of exemplary women and who help to make this world a little more just. The protagonists are Nicole Ndongala, president of the Karibu Association, Rafaela Pimentel, president of Domestic Territory, and Xirou Xao, a multidisciplinary Chinese artist and educator.

1.15 / Movistar Drama

‘Chicago’

United States, 2002 (109 minutes). Director: Rob Marshall. Performers: Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, John C. Reilly.

With extensive Broadway experience, choreographer Rob Marshall pays tribute to one of the genius’ greatest geniuses, Bob Fosse (Cabaret), in this striking show, filled with intrigue, romance, betrayal, and friendship. Loaded with songs and spectacular choreography, this Oscar-winning musical sets its sights on the competition for the press favor of two 1920s Chicago killers (Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones). The third vertex is the seductive lawyer, played by Richard Gere.