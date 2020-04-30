13.25 / Movistar Drama

‘The artist’

France, 2011 (100 minutes). Director: Michel Hazanavicius. Interpreters: Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, John Goodman.

After a few years trying to move this project forward (a silent and black and white film), Michel Hazanavicikus was finally rewarded for his efforts. The result, a splendid tribute to classic cinema, awarded with five oscars, which supported its undeniable quality in a direction full of passion and protagonists in a state of grace (dog included).

17.00 / 0 #

‘Charlie Wilson’s War’

United States, 2007 (97 minutes). Director: Mike Nichols. Performers: Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Featuring a quality cast led by Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts, this engaging drama is presented based on the true story of a crazy-living congressman, a Houston high-society woman, and a CIA agent who carried out a conspiracy that sparked the biggest secret operation in history. Really entertaining.

19.40 / Action

‘Seven’

United States, 1995 (122 minutes). Director: David Fincher. Performers: Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Seven are the deadly sins and seven are the crimes of a serial killer on which the plot of this violent and oppressive thriller directed by David Fincher revolves. Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt play a pair of detectives who must solve the case. Opposite they will have a Kevin Spacey in one of his most remembered roles. The film featured the successful photograph of Darius Khondji. A visceral horror show full of interest from memorable credit titles to its explosive and unexpected ending.

21.55 / Antenna 3

Malú and Iñaki Williams, in ‘El hormiguero’

The singer Malú and the Athletic Club footballer Iñaki Williams will be in charge of saying goodbye this week in El hormiguero. Both will comment on how they are leading these days of confinement and their most immediate plans. In addition, the collaborators of the program will do scientific experiments at home and develop various games that viewers can also perform in their homes.

22.00 / Movistar Releases

Ownt Downton Abbey ’

United Kingdom, 2019 (122 minutes. Director: Michael Engler. Performers: Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith.

The cast of the successful television series moves to the big screen to star in this attractive continuation (set some time after the events narrated at the end of the series) that narrates the visit of the English royal family to the residence of the Crawleys. As expected, things do not change much, with a luxurious staging and the script of the creator of the series, Julian Fellowes.

22.00 / Telecinco

Eighth expulsion in ‘Survivors’

The final unification arrives at Survivors. The members of Siervos y Mortales will coexist as a single group in Cayo Paloma after the new gala of the contest, led by Jorge Javier Vázquez and Lara Álvarez. In addition, they must survive with the endowment that Avilés reserved last Sunday for “the contestants of the future.” On the other hand, the identity of the expelled eighth will be known. After Hugo’s salvation last night, Jorge, Avilés and Barranco are the candidates to definitively abandon the adventure. As always, the last word will be with the audience. After their recent sentimental breakup, Hugo and Ivana, the best classified in the last reward challenge, will compete for weekly leadership in the legendary ‘Duel in the Sun’. On the other hand, a balance game will give survivors the chance to get a rich and sweet reward. Finally, the contestants will participate in a new round of nominations.

22.00 / 0 #

A walk through Antarctica

Antarctica is the only territory in the world where all countries have agreed to promote peace, science and the environment, but if this is real, why can’t it be extrapolated to the rest of the planet? Antarctica: a message from another planet is a documentary narrated with emotion and humor that sets its sights on this very particular ecosystem and with the help of scientists, military, activists and diplomats from Spain, the United States, Russia, Portugal, Chile and Argentina will unravel its official political relations and also the covert ones. The documentary is directed by journalist, writer and screenwriter Mario Cuesta (Above my corpse, a traveler without patience in Syria, Lebanon and Kurdish Turkey) and features the music of Javier Weyler (ex-drummer of the British group Stereophonics) . It was shot during the austral summer of 2017 and has been a finalist in the UN Sustainable Development Goals category at the Arctic Film Festival in Norway.

22.05 / TNT

‘The shadow of suspicion’

The sentinel. United States, 2006 (108 minutes). Director: Clark Johnson. Performers: Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland, Kim Basinger.

The figure of the President of the United States again serves as a plot in this correct political thriller, starring the ever-effective Michael Douglas, now also involved in production tasks. Murders, plots and false culprits in an ideal intrigue for television entertainment.

22.30 / DMAX

New installment of ‘Aliens’

The extraterrestrial world, the paranormal phenomena and the indications that would confirm the existence and presence of unknown beings on our planet arouse great interest in the DMAX audience. For another week, the Alien series, led by the expert and popularizer Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, will continue to address theories about the existence of extraterrestrial life throughout the history of our planet and raise new unknowns such as what relationship might have had beings of other planets in the great natural catastrophes that have occurred in Earth’s history. This Thursday, experts examine controversial theories that claim that aliens visited Earth many times before the modern era, discovering some surprising evidence, specifically on the Island of Giants.

22.50 / Four

‘In the spotlight’ squats

The team in the spotlight will investigate in ‘Extreme squats’ one of the events that is shaking the Spanish the most: squatting. Reporters will show what the daily lives of those who live illegally in a home that is not their property are like, they will have confrontations and they will show what the opinions of the victims are, people who have had their homes taken from them. Upon completion, the reports ‘The Lies of the Illegal Houses’, ‘Abusive Roofs’ and conflict Conflictive Defaulters ’will be broadcast.

23.00 / Antenna 3

‘Poseidon’

United States, 2006 (98 minutes). Director: Wolfgang Petersen. Performers: Kurt Russell, Josh Lucas, Richard Dreyfuss.

New version of The Adventure of Poseidon, a key film in the catastrophic cinema of the 1970s, which in the hands of a director like Wolfgang Petersen (The Perfect Storm) becomes the typical example of commercial cinema with no greater claims than those of entertain all audiences. Yes, it does.

23.50 / 1

‘The name of the rose’ comes to an end

With this double chapter ends The Name of the Rose, the famous series based on the eponymous novel by Umberto Eco and starring John Turturro, Rupert Everett, Damian Hardung and Michael Emerson that narrates the trip to a remote abbey in the Middle Ages by Guillermo of Baskerville, a monk who will endanger his life while investigating mysterious deaths. In these two final installments, after an intense witch hunt, Bernardo Gui is convinced that he has found the murderer. However, the death of another monk proves that he is wrong. With the killer still on the loose, Guillermo de Baskerville and Adso are in a race against the clock to find the culprit.

24.00 / COSMO

‘Casino’

United States, 1995 (182 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Performers: Robert de Niro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci.

Martin Scorsese returns to his favorite stories in this interesting film, based on the biography of Sam Ace Rothsyein. Through the experiences of a famous player who served the interests of the underworld, the film delves into the world of Las Vegas casinos, narrating the rise and fall of one of the directors of these rooms. A history of decadence served with luxury and quality.

24.00 / TCM

‘The night of the Living Dead’

Night of the Living Dead. United States, 1968 (92 minutes). Director: George A. Romero. Performers: Duan Jones, Judith O’Dea, Karl Hardman.

One of the greatest horror titles of all time. George A. Romero, director specialized in the genre, as shown, among others, Diabolical Attraction and The Eyes of the Devil, had few means, but a lot of imagination, to shoot the foundational classic of all zombie stories. It still retains its full impact, the product of a semi-documentary narration and the frenetic rhythm with which the story is told.