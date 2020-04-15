9.00 / HBO Spain

Season 2 of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

A day-to-day (or rather night-to-night) portrait of four vampires who have shared a flat for a hundred years on Staten Island. The self-proclaimed leader of the group is Nandor the Ruthless, a great warrior and conqueror of the Ottoman Empire who has taken the helm of the group despite his old-world tactics being, to put it politely, absolutely useless. There’s also the British vampire, Laszlo, scoundrel, dandy, and boastful, in his own words. Lover of adventure and big parties, but not as much as seeing Nandor make a miserable mistake in his attempts. And there is also Nadja: the seductress, temptress, the vampire Bonnie for the Clyde who is Laszlo. His wisdom and provocative past experiences give insight into the pros and cons of immortal life. Series based on the cult horror comedy of the same title.

17.15 / Movistar Releases

‘Yesterday’

United Kingdom, 2019 (116 minutes). Director: Danny Boyle. Performers: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran.

They imagine that the Beatles had not existed. Not me, but the writer of this film, Richard Curtis (nominated for an Oscar for Four Weddings and a Funeral), yes. With the always original vision of Danny Boyle, the film follows Jack Malik, a failed singer-songwriter who discovers, after having an accident, that he is the only person in the world who knows The Beatles. Who could resist the music of the Liverpool quartet? How to give up ‘composing’ and singing your songs? Thus, a nice musical fable.

17.35 / Movistar Drama

‘The hit’

The Sting. United States, 1973 (129 minutes). Director: George Roy Hill. Performers: Paul Newman, Robert Redford.

Paul Newman and Robert Redford bring to life two puny gangsters planning the perfect shot in this popular film that was a box office hit. Unforgettable soundtrack, careful direction and magnificent performances for a friendly tape that achieved the not inconsiderable number of seven oscars.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Pablo López and Arturo Valls, invited in ‘El hormiguero’

This Thursday, the people in charge of closing the week in El hormiguero: stay at home will be the singer Pablo López and the presenter and actor Arturo Valls. They will tell viewers how they are coping these days and their most immediate work. The show’s DNA remains: to continue entertaining the viewer. That is why science will be done from home to entertain the public and various games will be developed that viewers can play from their homes and thus make them more enjoyable these days.

22.00 / Calle 13

‘The Da Vinci Code’

The Da Vinci code. United States, 2006 (149 minutes). Director: Ron Howard. Performers: Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen.

With a great display of media (including stages such as the Louvre), and followed by great controversy, this Ron Howard blockbuster was presented. It is an adaptation of Dan Brown’s eponymous novel, one of the most controversial best sellers of recent times, with a plot centered around Leonardo da Vinci’s work The Last Supper. Very entertaining as a whole, but it gave for more.

22.00 / AXN White

‘Ali’

United States, 2002 (160 minutes). Director: Michael Mann. Performers: Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, Jon Voight.

Michael Mann (The Last of the Mohicans and Heat) had the leading role of Will Smith -in a good job that earned him an Oscar nomination- to recreate the life of Muhammad Ali, one of the most controversial athletes of all time and whose influence in the society of the moment it extended far beyond the quadrilaterals.

22.05 / 1

Double delivery of ‘The name of the rose’

New appointment with suspense in this double installment of The Name of the Rose, a series based on the famous eponymous novel by Umberto Eco and starring John Turturro, Rupert Everett, Damian Hardung and Michael Emerson. In the first chapter of the night, Guillermo de Baskerville and Adso manage to escape from the library and begin to decipher Venancio’s message. As the papal delegation continues its advance towards the abbey, Gui receives a message from the Pope in which he expands his power even further. In the second episode of the day, concern is increasing as they search for the missing monk Berengario. Remigio shares with Guillermo his suspicions about Benno, and assures that there is a strange connection between him, Berengario and Venancio. Later, Guillermo deciphers the second part of the code, which takes him back to the mysterious library.

23.30 / Movistar Series

‘Riverdale’, in musical version

The fourth season of Riverdale returns after the break in March with a musical episode, the third to last of the season (for reasons derived from the current situation, the premiere will not be available in a dubbed version at the moment). After paying homage to Carrie. The Musical (T2) and Heathers. The musical (T3), this time plays Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the cult musical by John Cameron Mitchell with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask (1998). The episode includes versions of themes like Sugar Daddy, Origin of Love or Wig in a Box. In this episode, director Honey bans Kevin from performing a musical number for ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ as ​​inappropriate and Archie and the others decide to rebel, turning the institute’s variety show into a tribute to the cult musical by John Cameron. Mitchell and Stephen Trask from 1998.

23.50 / TCM

‘The invasion of the ultrabodies’

Invasion of the body snatchers. United States, 1978 (111 minutes). Director: Philip Kaufman. Performers: Donald Sutherland, Jeff Goldblum.

Although it does not reach the category of its reputed predecessor, The Invasion of the Body Robbers, a very successful remake and in which the good work of the leading protagonist, its careful settings and the excellent photography of Michael Chapman stand out. Recommendable.

23.50 / 1

‘Group 7’

Spain, 2012 (100 m.). Director: Alberto Rodríguez. Int .: Mario Casas, Antonio de la Torre, Inma Cuesta, Joaquín Núñez.

As Seville prepares to become a showcase for the world at the 1992 World’s Fair, a team of four policemen tries to clear the streets of traffickers and criminals. With this argument begins a murky and energetic police intrigue directed with his usual thoroughness by Alberto Rodríguez (a year later he would consecrate himself to the intense La Isla Minima). At the head of the distribution of this story of coercion, lies and half-truths are the effective Mario Casas and Antonio de la Torre, perfectly supported, among others, by two actors whose solid performances were awarded in the Goya awards, Julián Villagrán (supporting actor) and Joaquín Núñez (revelation actor).

0.15 / Movistar Action

‘The pale rider’

Pale rider. United States, 1985 (112 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Performers: Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty, Carrie Snodgress.

Clint Eastwood directs, produces and stars in this interesting western, reminiscent of the George Stevens classic Deep Roots. Leone’s cinema references and a rather risky interior aesthetic treatment.

0.45 / La 2

The essential work of solidarity women

Women in La 2, The RTVE documentary series in which women are the protagonists, delves this week into the work of solidarity women. The objective is to highlight the work of three brave and committed women who work in different foundations from which they help other women in situations of social emergency. The chapter will address three different areas. Firstly, the abolition of sexual exploitation and trafficking in women. The viewer will be able to know the work of Doctors of the world and their work to eradicate these practices and defend the rights of people in situations of prostitution. The fight against gender violence will also be deepened, specifically in a program aimed at women over 60 in the rural environment of Madrid (Project Look at me, I am visible) and another to adolescents (Luz Casanova Foundation.). And, finally, there will be talk of helping women prisoners and in the process of reintegration carried out by the ACOPE foundation. In order to contrast the tasks carried out in each foundation, claim the need for support and do so from a constructive perspective, the chapter will count with the volunteer María Pilar San D’errico, who has been serving dams in Spain for 30 years as a volunteer for the ACOPE association ; Sonia San Andrés, social worker at the Luz Casanova Foundation; and Teresa Muñoz, doctor and volunteer at Médicos del Mundo in the prostitution area.