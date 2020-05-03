15.30 / Neox

Gremlins

USA, 1984 (106 minutes). Director: Joe Dante. Performers: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates.

Seen today, Gremlins still preserves delusional sequences, such as the carol, or the one that shows the revelry at the bar. On the other hand, the passing of the years has not diminished its main success: a bid to combine the Christmas story and the sentimental pill, but with a most transgressive envelope, not appropriate to feed childhood illusions.

16.40 / Cinema Ñ

Guantanamera

Cuba-Spain, 1994 (102 minutes). Director: Tomás Gutiérrez Alea. Interpreters: Jorge Perugorría, Mirta Ibarra, Carlos Cruz.

The last work of the great Gutiérrez Alea, released two years after the popular success of Strawberry and Chocolate, presents a love story that walks alongside a political portrait. Guantanamera is a film as funny as it is critical that throws sharp darts at the cost of a truck trip and a funeral procession that share the journey and vicissitudes caused by a thrifty state plan to transport the deceased.

19.45 / La 2

‘Ruralitas’ portrays life in field

The new documentary series Ruralitas proposes a tour of rural Spain to get to know it from the portrait of its inhabitants, people who have decided to live in the so-called “Spain emptied”. The first stop in the series takes place in the mountainous area of ​​Lugo, in a remote village of six inhabitants called Pena da Nogueira. Next, the series will accompany a couple of traveling veterinarians who live in San Millán de Juarros, in the southeast of the province of Burgos. Among the next destinations of Ruralitas are La Rioja, the Asturian coast, Ávila León and the Sierra de Madrid, among others.

21.25 / La 2

‘Essentials’ reminds Buero Vallejo

The Essentials space replaces the documentary El Captain Centellas, a production that focuses on the figure of Antonio Buero Vallejo (1916-2000), a key name of Spanish theater in the 20th century. The writer left prison in 1946, after six years of seclusion, after having been sentenced to death. Three years later, in 1949, he premiered with memorable success a capital work such as History of a ladder. His art, always committed, was deployed throughout a 50-year career full of awards, including the 1986 Cervantes.

21.30 / The Sixth

Sandro Rosell, ex-president of Barcelona, ​​talks with Évole

After several installments focused on the Coronavirus crisis, Lo de Évole resumes tonight its prison theme. He does so with the presence of former FC Barcelona president Sandro Rossell, who gives the program his first television interview since his release in 2019. Rosell, who chaired the club between 2010 and 2014, was arrested in May 2017 on charges of money laundering and being part of a criminal organization, he entered preventive detention where he spent almost two years awaiting trial and, finally, he was acquitted of all charges and released.

22.10 / Antenna 3

The hero of berlin

Race. USA, 2016 (135 minutes). Director: Stephen Hopkins. Performers: Stephan James, Jason Sudeikis.

An applied biographical film that recalls the feat accomplished by Jesse Owens at the Berlin Games, in which he achieved four gold medals. The story also strives to draw the hostile social environment that surrounded the character and to influence the discrimination experienced by the black population in times when Nazism began to break through in Germany.

22.30 / The Sixth

Vice President Teresa Ribera, in ‘The objective’

The fourth vice-president of the Government and minister for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, will give an account in The objective of the de-escalation plan that has been started in Spain and which she herself has coordinated. The program will also address the situation of the pandemic with two different personalities, the health systems expert Helena Legido-Quigley and the founder of Messengers of Peace, Father Ángel.

23.00 / DMAX

The 2002 kidnapping in Moscow, in ‘Countdown’

The work of members of the police forces in charge of negotiating with criminals and terrorists is at the center of the documentary series Countdown. This installment commemorates the kidnapping of the audience from an performance hall in October 2002 in Moscow. A Chechen terrorist group, ready to die for their independence, held the hostages hostage for 58 hours.

23.35 / TCM

Who can kill a child?

Spain, 1976 (106 minutes). Director: Narciso Ibáñez Serrador. Performers: Prunella Ransome, Lewis Flander, Antonio Iranzo.

Six years after La Residencia, Ibáñez Serrador was shooting this unusual terrifying film that fled the codes of the genre and placed the action on a bright Mediterranean island. Its precise staging and the exceptional music of Waldo de los Ríos enhance the cruel and unhealthy moments of an unusual work in Spanish cinema of the time. Unfortunately, although in the original version the main couple speaks in English and the locals in Spanish, the dubbing makes the languages ​​uniform, which gives the unfortunate feeling that the characters do not understand each other despite speaking the same language.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe