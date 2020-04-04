12.30 / #Come on

Memory of deeds of Alonso, Nadal, Casillas and Gasol

Noon and afternoon this Sunday are dedicated in #Let’s remember some deeds of four icons of Spanish sport. At 12:30, the channel will broadcast the historic race of Fernando Alonso in the 2012 Formula 1 European Grand Prix. At 14:45, it will offer the 2010 Wimbledon final that pitted Rafael Nadal with Tomas Berdych. At 17:00 the final of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Bayern Leverkusen will arrive, in which Íker Casillas played a fundamental role. Finally, at 6:45 p.m. it will be the turn of the seventh duel between the Lakers, with Pau Gasol in front, and the Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals.

13.55 / Hollywood

Sleepy hollow

USA, 1999 (97 minutes). Director: Tim Burton. Performers: Christina Ricci, Johnny Depp, Miranda Richardson.

After the priceless Ed Wood and the thug Mars attacks !, the great Tim Burton pounced on the legend created by Washington Irving. In his hands, the story of the terrifying Headless Horseman took the form of an outrageous Gothic tale, shrouded in misty and grim images, embellished by a detective subplot and furious streaks of black humor. Exceptional.

20.05 / Paramount Channel

The river of life

And a River Runs Trought It. USA, 1992 (123 minutes). Director: Robert Redford. Performers: Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt, Tom Skerritt.

In his third film as a director, Robert Redford flaunts dramatic sensitivity. The river of life draws the portrait of two brothers who, although they have opposite personalities, remain united by a passion for fishing, always understood as a way of facing the world. Redford plays with the subtlety of a staging that never highlights feelings, but rather lets them flow with apparent simplicity and creates images in which honesty lives and in which beautiful poetic outbursts intersect.

21.30 / La 2

A memory of the painter Rudolf Häsler

The documentary Rudolf Häsler. An Interlaken painter in the world, who tonight broadcasts the Essential space, discovers the life and work of the artist Rudolf Häsler, a multifaceted, nonconformist and unjustly forgotten character. Considered a precursor of hyperrealism, Häsler traveled all over the planet until settling in Sant Cugat del Vallès, where he lived from 1971 until his death in 1999. Before, he had traveled the US, Mexico, Japan and China, in addition to spending long stays in the north of Africa. In addition, he participated in the Cuban Revolution so directly that he became, after Che, the highest-ranking foreigner in the first government of Fidel Castro.

21.25 / The Sixth

Jordi Évole, with Rosalía and Juan Antonio Bayona

Singer Rosalía and filmmaker Juan Antonio Bayona will share their experience of confinement with Jordi Évole, and relate how the quarantine has trapped them both abroad. In addition, in this installment of the Lo de Évole space, the writer Juan José Millás and Spanish correspondents in China and Argentina such as Macarena García and Enric González will also participate.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

Lincoln

USA, 2012 (150 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Performers: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, David Strathairn.

Steven Spielberg elaborates a historical and instrospective story that bets on intimacy and rejects exuberance, in a stupendous portrait of the mythical American president. Lincoln investigates the edges and contradictions of the character and takes the form of a work that pampers his images, embraced by a tenebrous photograph of the great Janusz Kaminski. Of course, the work of Daniel Day-Lewis is superb.

22.00 / DMAX

A documentary about COVID-19

DMAX releases Pandemic: COVID-19, a documentary produced by Discovery in which different scientists and experts share their latest research to offer an in-depth look at this global pandemic. The production also has the testimony of professionals who face the coronavirus in the first line in the United States.

22.30 / The Sixth

Nadia Calviño, in ‘The objective’

The vice president and minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation will be interviewed tonight by Ana Pastor in the space El objective. Calviño will address the main economic challenges that Spain will have to face during the Coronavirus crisis and, especially, when the pandemic has been solved.