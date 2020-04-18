15.30 / The Sixth

Mercedes Milá, Wyoming and Carbonell, in ‘Liarla Pardo’

In addition to following the news of the coronavirus crisis, with reports and live connections, Liarla Pardo will have different popular guests this week. The program will talk with Mercedes Milá, who has just premiered a new season for Scott and Milá at # 0. He will also chat with such disparate characters as Wyoming, Irene Villa, Joaquín Reyes and Pablo Carbonell.

17.30 / Four

Agora

Spain, 2009 (126 minutes). Director: Alejandro Amenábar. Performers: Rachel Weisz, Max Minghella, Óscar Isaac, Ashraf Barhom.

After five years of cinematographic silence after his memorable Sea Inside, Alejandro Amenábar returned with one of the summits of his cinema. Agora turns an excited look at the figure of Hypatia, philosopher and astronomer in Alexandria in the fourth century, while delving into the conflict between science and religion. The author’s visual expertise fosters a display of virtuosity, yes, but Amenábar knows how to combine it, like the great classics, with dense sequences in which the camera squeezes the interior of its characters, to make their conflicts turn the film into a meaningful statement. against bigotry and bigotry.

17.55 / TCM

The English Patient

The English Patient. USA, 1996 (150 minutes). Director: Anthony Minghella. Performers: Ralph Fiennes, Kristin Scott Thomas, Juliette Binoche, Willem Dafoe.

The late Anthony Minghella surprised with his third film, an excellent melodrama with which he recovered the flavor of the Hollywood classics. The English patient, who wears an explosive staging, capable of launching emotions from the most everyday details, recreates a painful love story that grows in the heart of World War II, and gives life to an exciting group of badly wounded characters in those who stir passion and grief. A marvel.

20.00 / La 2

Fencing master

Spain, 1992 (85 minutes). Director: Pedro Olea. Performers: Omero Antonutti, Assumpta Serna.

Pedro Olea has always dedicated himself to an honest genre cinema, from the time of his great El Bosque del Lobo in the 1970s. His adaptation of Pérez-Reverte’s novel solidly recreates 19th-century Madrid, exhibits narrative firmness and relies on a magnificent soundtrack by José Nieto.

21.25 / The Sixth

Joaquín Sabina reappears, in ‘Lo de Évole’

The singer-songwriter Joaquín Sabina reappears on television in Lo de Évole, two months after the serious fall he suffered during a concert. In this installment of the program, Évole will also talk, among others, with the journalist Roberto Saviano, who will attend to him from New York, where he lives protected by the police since 15 years ago the Italian mafia sentenced him to death after publishing Gomorra.

21.30 / La 2

‘Essentials’ portrays Ramón Menéndez Pidal

The documentary The hidden history of words reminds the philologist Ramón Menéndez Pidal and analyzes the importance of his work through expert testimonies about the author and researcher who led the RAE for 34 years. Menéndez Pidal brought popular culture closer to research and brought the Spanish medieval epic to an international level with La Leyenda de los Infantes de Lara and the Cantar de Mio Cid. After living in exile during the Civil War and being deposed from the leadership of the Royal Spanish Academy of Language, he returned to Spain, but was purged by the Franco government and it would be José María Pemán who would take him back to the direction of the Academy .

22.00 / Movistar Drama

The life of Pi

USA, 2012 (127 minutes). Director: Ang Lee. Performers: Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Rafe Spall, Gautam Belur, Tabu.

The three narrative sections of La vida de Pi take the viewer to three different films: its first 45 minutes are an example of timid cinema (seen in 3D, the film shows how this system only serves to destroy depth of field); After the sequence of the shipwreck, an hour of Ang Lee’s best cinema arrives, a boast of staging in which the filmmaker transcends the story to reach unprecedented heights of visual creativity. Finally, the outcome overturns everything narrated in order to construct a reimagined fable of the new age spirit, typical of a self-help book. It is convenient to enjoy the central part and quickly forget the rest.

23.00 / DMAX

How do you negotiate with kidnappers and terrorists?

DMAX launches Countdown, a documentary series that immerses itself in the work of the police teams in charge of negotiating with kidnappers and terrorists. How do negotiators cope with these crises? What are the protocols established for this type of situation? This production focuses on the techniques used in extreme situations and begins with a delivery dedicated to the Siege of Waco, coinciding with the fact that April 19 marks the 27th anniversary of the end of that isolation.

24.00 / 2

The best concerts and documentaries of Spanish music

The La 2 es Música space reaches public television with the intention of peering into concerts and documentaries by the best Spanish artists. Tonight, he will broadcast the concert that Pablo Alborán offered in Seville in 2018 to present his album Prometo. The following turns will be for the Bunbury acoustic concert for the MTV Mexico channel in 2015, the last concert of the Nocturnal tour, by Amaral, in Madrid, the documentary Mujeres, by Coque Malla, and other concerts by artists such as Niña Pastori, Love of Lesbian, 091, Vanesa Martín o Loquillo

