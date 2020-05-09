15.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Wells of Ambition’

There will be blood. United States, 2007 (151 minutes). Director: Paul Thomas Anderson. Performers: Daniel Day Lewis, Paul Dano, Ciarán Hinds.

Until the Texas of the beginning of the last century, Paul Thomas Anderson moved to set the scene for this magnificent story that revolves around the nascent 19th century American oil industry. A drama about greed, corruption and lies that seriously jeopardized such important human values ​​as love, hope and trust. Oscar for Daniel Day Lewis and for photography.

15.30 / The Sixth

‘Superman returns’

United States, 2006 (154 minutes). Director: Bryan Singer. Performers: Brandon Routh, Kate Bosworth, Kevin Spacey, James Marsden.

Five years have passed since Superman left Earth to go in search of his world. Now he has returned to discover that everything he expected to find has changed. With this plot, the protagonism of Brandon Routh, the effective direction of Bryan Singer (X-men) and a great display of special effects kicks off this luxurious review of the mythical comic character.

17.15 / Boing

Bugs Bunny turns 80

Bugs Bunny, one of the most famous and charismatic animation characters in history, turns 80 these days and Boing celebrates this weekend in style. The children’s channel will offer a marathon with the 20 best episodes of the New Looney Tunes series starring the lucky rabbit. This special session will culminate at 8:30 pm with the broadcast of Looney Tunes: back in action, a film that combines animation with real images. Directed by Joe Dante (Gremlins) and starring Bugs, Pato Lucas, Porky, Tweety and his friends along with actors like Brendan Fraser, Steeve Martin, Heather Locklear and Jenna Elfman, it narrates the events that happened when Pato Lucas, tired of the role of Bugs , abandons Warner Bros and embarks almost unintentionally on an adventure to find a mythical lost diamond. While, seeing that the Bugs Bunny gags do not work without the duck, the directors of the studios send the rabbit and the young producer Kate Houghton (Jenna Elfman) to look for Lucas from Hollywood to the African jungle, passing through Paris, Las Vegas and the mysterious Area 52. And ‘This … this … this is it, folks!

17.49 / Fox

‘Catch Me If You Can’

Catch Me If You Can. United States, 2002 (140 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Performers: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen.

Doctor, lawyer and co-pilot of one of the main airlines. Of all these ideas, Leonardo DiCaprio presents himself to become, before turning 21, the most wanted thief in the world. But behind a famous white-gloved criminal there is always a policeman bent, at any cost, to catch him, in this case Tom Hanks. Based on the true story of Frank Abagnale Jr., Steven Spielberg assembles a fun mix of comedy and thriller with only a few minutes to spare from his excessive footage (134 minutes).

17.54 / COSMO

‘Chaplin’

United States-United Kingdom, 1992 (137 minutes). Director: Richard Attemborough. Performers: Geraldine Chaplin, Marisa Tomei, Anthony Hopkins, Diane Lane.

Detailed and faithful biography of Charlie Chaplin, his loves and his scandals, well directed by Richard Attemborough, and with an excellent cast that includes Geraldine Chaplin and where Robert Downey stood out above all. The only problem with the film is that it declines as time passes, since its duration seems excessive.

18.15 / TCM

‘Big fish’

United States, 2003 (125 minutes). Director: Tim Burton. Performers: Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, Billy Crudup.

With the visual flair that characterizes his ever-surprising cinema, Tim Burton pays tribute with this imaginative and dazzling film to his own father and all storytellers, with a risky balance between humor, drama and terror that tries to reflect the very essence of life. An outstanding fantasy that moves between magic and terror, dreams and legends.

19.00 / 1

‘Love seriously damages health’

Spain, 1996 (117 minutes). Director: Manuel Gómez Pereira. Performers: Ana Belén, Juanjo Puigcorbé, Penélope Cruz, Gabino Diego.

Again, Manuel Gómez Pereira, director, among others, of All men are equal, Mouth to mouth and Pink sauce, returns to give us one of his always funny comedies. The encounters and disagreements of a peculiar couple, known when the Beatles are acting in Spain and whose relationship stumbles to this day, make up the plot of this acidic story, starring a quartet of the best known and outstanding Spanish cinema. : Ana Belén, Juanjo Puigcorbé, Gabino Diego and Penélope Cruz. Impossible loves served with quality and a great sense of humor for an agile and very well directed comedy. Good

21.00 / The Sixth

Arancha González Laya, in ‘laSexta noche’

This Saturday, the Sixth night interviews the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya. In addition, the program will feature statements by the president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas; Pablo Montesinos, Deputy Secretary of Communication of the PP; Manuela Carmena, former mayor of Madrid, and other popular characters such as Fernando Romay, Xavier Sardà and Ernesto Sevilla. In addition, the Sixth night continues to monitor the latest measures approved by the Executive regarding the de-escalation of the coronavirus in Spain. The space presented by Iñaki López It will count on the contribution and analysis of health experts and researchers to resolve the questions that most concern citizens.

21,300 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Breeding ravens’

Spain, 1975 (102 minutes). Director: Carlos Saura. Interpreters: Geraldine Chaplin, Ana Torrent, Germán Cobos.

One of the great jewels of Spanish cinema. Carlos Saura, who was signing a solo script for the first time, assembles in this Cría cuervos a risky and multi-award-winning custom drama about the memories, experiences, nostalgia and wounds of the past. But, without a doubt, one of the great successes of this work is the presence of a very young Ana Torrent who eats the screen in each shot. Very good.

21.45 / 1

‘Weekly report’ analyzes the impact of the coronavirus crisis

In this installment, the weekly report studies the consequences of the crisis caused by Covid-19 in the most vulnerable population. International organizations predict this year an unprecedented economic collapse and a savage job loss. The new catastrophe adds to the ravages, not yet overcome, of the financial crisis that started in 2008. So, as now, the impact of the coup is not the same for everyone. The most vulnerable population is the great victim. The program has been in some of the neighborhoods hardest hit by economic slowdown, precariousness and the shadow economy. Requests for basic help (food, shelter, and medicine) have tripled since the confinement began. According to Cáritas, 40% of the families that come to them do so for the first time, some say, “in order to eat.” In addition, in the report ‘Convalescent Europe’, the weekly report addresses the cracks and wounds that the coronavirus has opened with three of the highest officials in Europe: Josep Borrell, head of diplomacy of the 27; Luis de Guindos, number two of the European Central Bank; and the President of the European Parliament, the Italian David Sassoli.

22.00 / DMAX

The surrender of Nazi Germany

May 8, 1945 marked a before and after in the history of humanity. After almost 6 years of battles and millions of deaths throughout Europe, the allied army accepted the surrender of the Nazi troops from Germany putting an end to the Second World War on the continent. On the 75th anniversary of that event, and within the special content ‘12 months of history on DMAX ’, the channel commemorates Victory Day with the broadcast of the historical series World War II in color. A prestigious international production that reflects the most important facts of this conflict through colored archive images that allow us to understand the strategies and battles of the most overwhelming confrontation of the 20th century. The series, divided into 13 installments, covers the Western Front, Eastern Front, the North African Campaign and the Pacific War and begins only a few years after the end of the First World War, with Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain in full economic crisis and with weak governments that were going to facilitate the rise to power of military dictators. The end of this exciting story will come with the establishment of the Cold War, once the US forces received the order from President Truman to bomb Hiroshima and Nagasaki with nuclear weapons.

22.00 / TCM

‘The bridges of Madison’

The Bridges of Madison County. United States, 1995 (135 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Performers: Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep, Annie Corley.

Masterful drama with which Clint Eastwood returned to savor the honeys of, success. The brilliant director, accompanied by his inseparable technical team, approached the novel by Robert James Waller to make this moving film that talks about love and the consequences of the possibility of choosing. For the main roles, there is nothing better than a really exceptional couple like the one formed by Meryl Streep, really exhilarating in her difficult role, and Eastwood himself, who totally departs from his roles as a gunman or policeman in harsh ways. Good sense of rhythm and an admirable soundtrack finish off one of the best films that world cinema has given in recent years. essential.

22.10 / Antenna 3

‘Outbreak’

Outbreak. United States, 1995 (123 m.). Director: Wolfgang Petersen. Performers: Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russian, Morgan Freeman.

Although her plot does not present any novelties, her staging and her careful interpretations raise her above the very low average of catastrophic cinema. Wolfgang Petersen (In the Line of Fire and The Perfect Storm) was commissioned to direct this entertaining film of deadly viruses and big-headed military. Not bad, but a director like Petersen could have gotten more juice out of him.

23.10 / Movistar Comedy

‘Grease’

United States, 1978 (107 minutes). Director: Randal Kleiser. Performers: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Eve Arden.

Olivia Newton-John, first as a pija girl and later as a dangerous rocker, and John Travolta, at the beginning of a tough boy and at the end of a good little man, form the surprising couple of this famous musical, which recounts the raids of a gang of boys and another girl from the fifties. Glitter in the hair, leather licks, good and catchy songs and lots of fun.

23.50 / the 2

Therapeutic use of cannabis

In the United States, the main claim for the legalization of cannabis is its therapeutic use. There is a fine line between everyone’s right to pain relief and legality in prescriptions for, for example, opiates. The theme night analyzes in this installment the consumption of cannabis and opiates for therapeutic purposes in the documentaries ‘The Marijuana Seam’ and ‘Doctor Feelgood’.

0.05 / Four

‘There will not be peace for the evil ones’

Spain, 2011 (104 minutes). Director: Enrique Urbizu. Interpreters: José Coronado, Rodolfo Sancho, Helena Miquel, Juanjo Artero

After the surprising La Caja 507 and La vida mancha, Urbizu again had José Coronado (in the most complicated role of his long filmography) to star in this very powerful example of the best film noir. A devastating start and perfectly built characters end up rounding off this great movie.