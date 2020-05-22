15.30 / Four

War horse

USA, 2011 (146 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Performers: Jeremy Irvine, Peter Mullan, Emily Watson, David Thewlis.

War Horse proposes a dramatic journey through different scenes of World War I and follows the steps of a horse that serves as a link between various characters. A film that arrives weighed down by the ternurista glance that Spielberg throws on the story; However, perhaps there is no need to regret a feature that is recurring in the filmmaker and to enjoy his visual talent, present in memorable sequences such as that of the British cavalry advancing among the wheat fields or in visual findings such as the flight of the traveling shell between two trenches and relates two of the protagonists. Thus, for better and for worse, War Horse is nothing more nor less than a Spielberg movie.

17.50 / TNT

The Avengers

USA, 2012 (140 minutes). Director: Joss Whedon. Int .: Robert Downey, Jr. Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner.

The first movie date with the Avengers franchise is a gigantic blockbuster that makes the flag of visual baroqueism to present the star group of the Marvel factory. Of course, it includes tons of showmanship (atop an astonishing sequence shot, heyday of digital technology), but it also offers firmly sketched characters, elaborate winks for comics fans, and a remarkable ability to dose action sequences. . An example of well understood commercial cinema.

20.30 / TCM

Bad land

Badlands. United States, 1973. (95 minutes). Director: Terrence Malick. Performers: Martin Sheen, Sissy Spacek, Stephanie Hodge, Warren Oates.

Terrence Malick’s first film was already revealing a director out of the norm, capable of exploring cinematographic language in depth and soaking his images with an unusual poetic halo. Bad Lands follows two characters facing the world, a couple that combines rebellion and naivety, trapped by love and crime, and who makes flight their vital engine, despite not knowing what they want to escape from. Bad lands is a bitter and terrible work, locked in an exercise of style as lyrical as explosive.

21.00 / The Sixth

Interview with José Bono, in ‘La Sexta noche’

The space presented by Iñaki López and Verónica Sanz will collect, one more Saturday, the most relevant information on the situation of the de-escalation phases against the Coronavirus in Spain and will have a table of doctors and researchers. In addition, it will include, among other content, interviews with José Bono, Miguel Sebastián and chef José Andrés.

21.30 / Cinema Ñ

The bird of happiness

Spain, 1993 (114 minutes). Director: Pilar Miró. Interpreters: Mercedes Sampietro, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, José Sacristán.

After the blackness unleashed in Beltenebros, Pilar Miró undertakes a film that whispers everyday truths and feelings and revolves around a mature woman, on the brink of an emotional crisis, and her daughter-in-law, a young woman also trapped in longings and frustrations. An intimate and emotional work, supported by a magnificent work by Mercedes Sampietro and a beautiful photograph by José Luis Alcaine.

21.45 / 1

The fight against Covid-19 in primary care

The weekly report space will cover, in the report Primary care on alert, the situation in Spain of primary care centers, in which the weight of the fight against the pandemic has shifted once the hospital collapse has been overcome. The second report of the night, The Portuguese Miracle, will show how Portugal is already beginning to emerge from this health crisis.

22.00 / Movistar Releases

Shaun the sheep. The film: Granjaguedón

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. United Kingdom, 2019 (86 minutes). Directors: Will Becher and Richard Phelan.

A new wonder from Aardman Studios, who remain true to their philosophy of using traditional animation in the digital age. It is still amazing that, at the height of Pixar’s conceptualism, the Aardman house wants to sublimate the fact that its characters do not utter a single word and that they are made of modeling clay, the old-fashioned way. The adventures of Shaun the Sheep give off, in all his images, a display of cinephilia, in addition to the magic of true cinema, the conscientiously created, filmed from the heart.

22.00 / DMAX

La Camorra and its networks in Spain

Navarran journalist David Beriain travels to Barcelona in a new installment of Clandestino. Beriain studies the activities of the Neapolitan Camorra and Calabrian ’Ndrangheta. The program will access the environment of one of the mafias that controls much of the drug trafficking that takes place on the Spanish Mediterranean coast, which these criminals refer to as “Costa Nostra”.

23.40 / La 2

Medical achievements, in ‘The theme night’

Two documentaries delve into the medical advances related to brain stimulation and its application to the treatment of diseases such as Parkinson’s or depression. In Search of Hedonia shows how neuromodulation can treat brain diseases. Later, Human Nature investigates a technique that identifies and modifies pieces of DNA in any cell or organism.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe