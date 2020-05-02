9.00 / HBO

‘Betty ’, around ‘skateboarding’

Starring Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg, also cast in the original film, Betty, a six-episode series directed by Crystal Moselle, tells the story of a diverse group of young girls who navigate their lives to through the predominantly male skateboarding world in New York. With character and very loyal, Janay (Lovelace) is strong and stubborn for better and for worse. Honeybear (Moonbear) is calm chaos. His eccentric style is a mask that he wears to hide his emotions. Kirt (Moran) is a lover (for women), a fighter (for the rest of the world), and a little girl in a woman’s body. She is the funniest person in the world, and even if she knew, she wouldn’t care. For her part, Indigo (Russell) is a street survivor trapped in the body of a fine girl who left art school. Camille (Vinberg) restrained, intelligent, attentive and weird, she wants to be one more in the group of skate park guys, and she has fought hard for the gap she has earned with them. What she does not understand, is that everything she has achieved with them, in terms of “molar”, will mean nothing in life, neither for her, nor for the other girls around her.

16.39 / # 0

‘Without reservation’

No reservations. United States, 2007 (105 minutes). Director: Scott Hicks. Performers: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Aaron Eckhart, Abigail Breslin.

The director of the very interesting Shine adapts, with the leading role of Catherine Zeta-Jones (here giving life to a brilliant cook extremely obsessed with her work, reserved and without personal life), the previous German hit Deliciosa Martha, by Sandra Nettelbeck. The result, a low-salt culinary comedy.

16.57 / TCM

‘Women at the edge of a nervous attack’

Spain, 1988 (85 minutes). Director: Pedro Almodóvar. Interpreters: Carmen Maura, Antonio Banderas.

The controversial Pedro Almodóvar wastes charm in this tangled comedy, which for many, including myself, has been the best of his irregular filmography. Excellent role of Carmen Maura for a hilarious production in which the director’s peculiar and original style is noted, along with Saura and Buñuel, the most international of Spanish cinema.

18.21 / Paramount Channel

‘The boy in the striped pajamas’

The boy in the striped pajamas. United Kingdom-United States, 2008 (90 minutes). Director: Mark Herman. Performers: David Thewlis, Vera Farmiga, Cara Horgan, Asa Butterfield.

Film adaptation of John Boyne’s blockbuster novel depicting the story of two child friends (one son of a concentration camp commander and the other a Jewish boy) separated by a wire fence in a concentration camp. The result is an emotional film that combines a certain fable tone with the horror of the Holocaust and falls short of the excellent Life is Beautiful.

19.45 / Movistar Drama

‘Chicago’

United States, 2002 (109 minutes). Director: Rob Marshall. Performers: Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, John C. Reilly.

With extensive Broadway experience, choreographer Rob Marshall pays tribute to one of the genius’ greatest geniuses, Bob Fosse (Cabaret), in this striking show, filled with intrigue, romance, betrayal, and friendship. Loaded with songs and spectacular choreography, this Oscar-winning musical sets its sights on the competition for the press favor of two 1920s Chicago killers (Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones). The third vertex of the trio is the seductive lawyer played by Richard Gere.

21.00 / The Sixth, 21.00

Descaled in ‘laSexta noche’

This Saturday, laSexta night continues pending the last measures approved by the Executive of Pedro Sánchez around the de-escalation of the coronavirus in Spain. The space presented by Iñaki López will have the contribution and analysis of health experts to resolve the questions that most concern citizens. In addition, he will interview prominent personalities such as former judge Baltasar Garzón, the president of Cantabria Miguel Ángel Revilla, actor Antonio Resines and artist Rafael Amargo.

21.45 / 1

The ecological response to coronavirus

With the start of a new phase on the road to normality announced by Pedro Sánchez, weekly report delves into the lessons that society should learn to face a crisis that, when the pandemic passes, it will continue to wait for: climate change. Natalia Fabra, Professor of Economics at the Carlos III University, says: “Let us not be led to believe that we have to choose between the environment or the economy because it is precisely respect for the environment that will bring us that source of wealth and that source of activity to create jobs. ” In addition, the correspondent of TVE in Morocco shows in the report titled ‘Ramadan in times of coronavirus’ how the holy month of Islam is lived under curfew, with the mosques closed and without collective prayers. The program has been with families who take advantage of confinement to strengthen relationships, others who spend the month in solitude for the first time … Everyone is concerned about the economic impact of the stoppage caused by the pandemic in a country with little state protection network where the only help they can hope for is from the family.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Pride and prejudice’

Pride & Prejudice. UK, 2005 (127 minutes). Director: Joe Wright. Int .: Keira Knightley, Brenda Blethyn, Rosamund Pike

After films like Mansfield Park, Emma and Sense and Sensitivity, among others, Jane Austen’s literary universe returned to the big screen under the watchful eye of newcomer Joe Wright. Set in rural England at the end of the 18th century, specifically in Longbourn, the home of the Bennets (the leading family), the film tells, with a very careful recreation of the Victorian era, a classic love and misunderstanding story. A romantic drama that was nominated for four Oscars.

22.00 / DMAX

Come back ‘Dismantling history’

La Venta, Mexico. Above the jungle stands a huge pyramid built by a pioneering civilization that disappeared 2,500 years ago. In its day, it was the capital of a mysterious ancient town: the Olmecs. Who were the Olmecs? Why did they carve these strange stone statues? And what led you to build the first cities in North America? Did the Olmecs invent the first Mesoamerican script and develop belief in the afterlife? Without the great achievements of the Olmecs, would the great civilizations that arose afterwards have existed? To find out the truth of this mysterious town Dismantling history, he delves into the jungle to discover hidden treasures and unravel the ancient structures of his capital to reveal why the North American civilization evolved here.

22.10 / the 2

‘Me, Daniel Blake’

I, Daniel Blake. United Kingdom, 2016 (100 minutes). Director: Kean Loach. Performers: Dave Johns, Hayley Squires, Sharon Percy.

Denunciation of the British state system, public demonstration of an uncomfortable reality, and defense of the rights of the working classes are once again the foundations on which this bitter urban drama directed by Kean Loach with a script by Paul Laverty is based. Second Palme d’Or for its director and Audience Award in San Sebastián. Touching.

22.10 / Antenna 3

‘John ​​Q’

United States, 2002 (111 minutes). Director: Nick Cassavetes. Performers: Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall, James Wood, Anne Heche.

This interesting drama is presented with a high burden of social denunciation, which was the third work behind the cameras of Nick Cassavetes, author of the interesting Return to Live and Trapped between two men. Starring Denzel Washington, the story centers on a father’s desperate fight to get his son an urgently needed heart transplant. Seeing that time is running out, he decides to take a desperate measure. A but: it shows a certain lack of credibility.

22.15 / 1

‘What became of the Morgan?’

Did you hear about the Morgans? United States, 2009 (103 minutes). Director: Marc Lawrence Performers: Hugh Grant, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sam Elliott.

With a starring couple like Hugh Grant and Sarah Jessica Parker (now giving life to a former partner forced to live in a small town), you can imagine that we are in front of a romantic comedy, performed to the greatest glory of its protagonists. The rest leaves something to be desired. Simply passable.

23.40 / Four

‘The Kovak box’

Spain-United Kingdom, 2006 (110 minutes). Director: Daniel Monzón. Interpreters: Timothy Hutton, Lucía Jiménez, David Kelly, Gary Piquer.

Daniel Monzón changes records after the interesting The Greatest Robbery Ever Told and The Heart of the Warrior and it rolls in English. Now it is introduced through the recesses of the thriller to prescribe an original, albeit irregular, story of dark deaths and conspiracy theories. To highlight the good work of veteran David Kelly, well above Timothy Hutton and Lucía Jiménez.

23.45 / La 2

Industrial kitchen in ‘The theme night’

The theme night recovers ‘Packaged food, food in disguise’ where he questions whether the industrial kitchen contributes to the development of certain diseases. In the first report, titled ‘Prepared Food: What is it hiding?’, It is analyzed whether sodium glutamate, corn starch, processed potato or nitrite salt are without risks. The consumer believes that these dishes are healthy, balanced, with recognized nutritional qualities. But researchers and scientists agree that they are medical time bombs. The second, fal The fake fruit fraud ’, shows how more and more people turn to fruit-based products to complete this diet. Delicious products but that are not equivalent to classic fruit and vegetables: it is the phenomenon of false fruit.

23.50 / 1

‘Girlfriend on the run’

Runaway Bride. United States, 1999 (116 minutes). Director: Garry Marshall. Performers: Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Joan Cusack.

Nine years after Pretty Woman, Garry Marshall reunites Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, who now squander love, glamor and sympathy. The actress gives life on this occasion to an impulsive young woman who is enthusiastic about the idea of ​​marriage, but who when the time comes always leaves her boyfriends standing on the altar. A delightful romantic comedy.