15.00 / Movistar Comedy

‘Intolerable cruelty’

Intolerable cruelty. United States, 2003 (95 minutes). Director: Joel Coen. Performers: George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Geoffrey Rush, Billy Bob Thornton.

After a few years parked, this project promoted by George Clooney, protagonist of the film with Catherine Zeta-Jones, jumped onto the big screen from the hand of the always surprising Coen brothers. It is an intelligent and scathing comedy in which the institution of marriage, the legal system, money and appearances are devastatingly satirized.

15.30 / Four

‘Oblivion’

United States, 2013 (126 minutes). Director: Joseph Kosinski. Performers: Tom Cruise, Olga Kurylenko, Morgan Freeman.

After Tron: Legacy, Joseph Kosinski presents the many stalwarts of the ever-willing Tom Cruise with another one of his always spectacular and entertaining action drills. Everything, wrapped in a careful photograph and a good setting. But only that, much artifice and little else.

15.30 / The Sixth

‘Invasion’

The Invasion. United States, 2007 (95 minutes). Director: Oliver Hirschbiegel. Performers: Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig.

Oliver Hirschbiegel (The Sinking) adapts Jack Finney’s cinematic novel Invasion. Body thieves. Although the result is not comparable to the versions of Don Siegel (1956) and Philip Kaufman (1978), it does demonstrate the profession of its director, who manages to keep the suspense, and of its female protagonist.

16.30 / TCM

‘Straw Dogs’

Straw dogs. United States, 1971 (110 minutes). Director: Sam Peckinpah. Performers: Dustin Hoffman, Susan George, Peter Vaughan.

The always controversial Sam Peckinpah had a perfect protagonist couple -Dustin Hoffman, giving life to an American mathematician who is forced by the violence that surrounds him to draw his survival instinct, and Susan George, as his sensual wife- to shape this controversial drama in which he reflects on human behavior. A film narrated with a surgeon’s pulse and which increases tension as the story progresses.

18.35 / Movistar CineDoc & Roll

‘The pianist’

The Pianist. United Kingdom-France-Poland-Germany, 2002 (145 minutes). Director: Roman Polanski. Performers: Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann.

A long list of renowned awards – Palme d’Or at Cannes, Best European Film at the Goya Awards and Three Deserved Oscars (Direction, Adapted Screenplay and Main Actor) – guarantee the undeniable quality of this attractive film, in which the controversial Roman Polanski addresses his most personal film yet, a competent and careful adaptation of the book The Warsaw Ghetto Pianist. Based on the true story of Wladyslaw Szpilman (a brilliant Polish pianist of Jewish origin who lived with his family in the dark Warsaw ghetto), the Polish director shows a thrilling reflection on life that had a great ally, the actor Adrien Brody, in an intense and grateful role (it was worth a Hollywood statuette), giving life to that man who lived the horror of the Holocaust. A really moving story.

21.00 / The Sixth

Review of the present in ‘laSexta noche’

This Saturday, laSexta night continues pending the latest data on the development of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain. The space presented by Iñaki López and Verónica Sanz will have its table of medical experts and scientific questions. In addition, it will feature interviews with prominent personalities such as Íñigo Errejón, Roberto Leal (who has just released Pasapalabra), Andreu Buenafuente, Miguel Sebastián, Guillermo Fesser, Gonzalo Bernardos, Juan Ramón Rallo, Manuel Baqueiro and Itziar Miranda (from Amar es para siempre) , and Boticaria García, among others.

21.00 / 1

Tribute to Eurovision

This Saturday, the Europe special lights a light will pay tribute to the canceled Eurovision Song Contest and will serve as a union for European viewers in the fight against the coronavirus. Tony Aguilar and Eva Mora will comment on this show that will be held in the Dutch town of Hilversum and that Blas Cantó will not miss along with this year’s candidates. The event will include an emotional group song, Love shine a light. The show will also feature performances from their homes by artists who have gone through the Festival’s history, such as Michael Schulte (Germany, 2018) and Ilse DeLange, from The Commons Linnets (Netherlands, 2015); Gali Atari, Israeli winner of 1979; Swedish Måns Zelmerlöw; Marija Šerifović, winning Serbian performer in 2007, and the winner of the latest festival edition, Duncan Laurence. The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra will also participate; and the Eurovision fans who will unite their voices to the rhythm of Johnny Logan and What’s another year?

21.00 / 0 #

New appointment with Mo Movistar Sessions + in da house ’

Tonight, Sessions Movistar + in da house sneaks into the houses of Sidonie, Dani Fernández, David Otero and Taburete, Javiera Mena, Izaro, and the Kanka to listen to them live and direct. Fon Román and his band will perform the mythical Nacha Pop theme, Lucha de Gigantes; a confined performance in which the voices of Juan Alberto (Niños mutantes), Fito (Siloé), Carlos Escobedo (Sôber), María (Mäbu), Alice Wonder, and Shuarma will also sound. and, in addition, the presenter Arturo Paniagua will chat with the Asturian singer-songwriter Nacho Vegas.

22.00 / Four

‘22 bullets ‘

L’immortel (22 Bullets). France, 2010 (112 minutes). Director: Richard Berry. Performers: Jean Reno, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Marina Foïs.

Action delivery starring Jean Reno (guaranteed entertainment actor) and in which its director plays with the impossibility of escaping our past and the need to pay off blood debts sooner or later.

22.10 / Antenna 3

‘The last fortress’

The last castle. United States, 2001 (124 minutes). Director: Rod Lurie. Performers: Robert Redford, James Gandolfini, Mark Ruffalo.

Routine prison drama in which a brilliant career military officer is held in a maximum security prison after being court martialled. There he will face the colonel who directs the prison with a firm hand. A story a thousand times seen that was saved from falling into oblivion thanks to Robert Redford and James Gandolfini.

23.00 / 1

‘Out of control’

Derailed. United States, 2005 (107 minutes). Director: Mikael Hâfström. Performers: Clive Owen, Jennifer Aniston, Vincent Cassel.

He (Clive Owen) is married. She (Jennifer Aniston) too. But one day they meet and a great attraction arises. What they do not imagine is that things will become so complicated (because of a violent criminal who is played by Vincent Cassel) that they will endanger their own lives. As predictable as you can imagine but entertaining.

0.05 / Movistar Drama

‘Argo’

United States, 2012 (120 minutes). Director: Ben Affleck. Performers: Ben Affleck, John Goodman, Alan Arkin, Bryan Cranston.

Undoubtedly, the best film of 2012. Ben Affleck directs and stars in this intense political thriller, based on real events and set in the midst of the Iranian revolution (1979), which tells how a CIA specialist in special operations devises a risky plan to get six American diplomats out of the country alive. Tense, intense and surprising.

0.05 / La 2

‘The theme night’ analyzes digital addictions

The theme night recovers ‘Facebook and digital control’, which shows how the digital revolution has disrupted daily life with worrying addictions. The program questions whether technology is kidnapping society. The first report, ‘Facebook: The Code Uncovered’, shows how Facebook has the ability to track much of a person’s browsing history, even when they are offline, and even if they are not a member of any social network. It uses the extraordinary volumes of data it collects to drive its advertisers to the citizen with precision never seen before, thus giving anyone in the business of persuasion unprecedented power. In the second, ‘Addicted to screens’ It is analyzed how many children spend too many hours in front of the screens today. Experts have observed that children as young as three years old are becoming addicted to mobile phones, affecting their development and causing possible long-term harm. This documentary shows some of the younger cases and shows how brains are affected by exposure to screens.

0.10 / Four

‘Cell 211’

Spain, 2009 (108 minutes). Director: Daniel Monzón. Interpreters: Luis Tosar, Carlos Bardem, Alberto Ammann, Antonio Resines.

Without a doubt, one of the best Spanish films of the past decade, as guaranteed by its eight Goya awards (film, director and actor, among others), and a whole cinematographic lesson both by its director, Daniel Monzón, and its protagonist. , an immeasurable Luis Tosar who embroiders the role of Malamadre. A prison drama that must be reviewed.