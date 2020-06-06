9.00 / HBO

Everyone leaves a trail

HBO debuts Trackers, a television adaptation by Robert Thorogood of Deon Meyer’s novel and directed by Jyri Kähönen. The action takes place in rural Loxton, South Africa, where Lemmer (James Gracie) reluctantly embarks on a shadow smuggling operation. Meanwhile, the Cape Town Presidential Intelligence Office launches a high-risk undercover investigation into a terrorist plot after a police informant denounces a meeting between local Islamic extremists and Suleiman Daoud (Emmanuel Castis), a senior official at Al Qaeda. As PBI chief Janina Mentz (Sandi Schultz) carefully directs the coup, Special Agent Quinn (Thapelo Mokoena) is eager to arrest him, and Milla (Rolanda Marais), a housewife who escaped from an abusive suburban existence, gets a job as a researcher on the team. Adapted for television by Robert Thorogood, based on the Deon Meyer novel; written by Jozua Malherbe and René van Rooyen; directed by Jyri Kähönen.

15.00 / Movistar Action

‘Black Hawk shot down’

Black Hawk Down. United States, 2001 (144 minutes). Director: Ridley Scott. Performers: Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Eric Bana, Tom Sizemore.

In 1993, a group of American soldiers are sent to Mogadishu, Somalia, as part of a United Nations peace operation. Everything seems to be going well until two Black Hawk helicopters are shot down. The mission then turns into a desperate race against time in a city that has been transformed into a deadly combat zone. Ridley Scott puts on a whole warlike show, technically perfect, but without feelings.

15.20 / The Sixth

‘The time Machine’

The time machine. United States, 2002 (91 minutes). Director: Simon Welles. Performers: Guy Pierce, Jeremy Irons, Mark Addy, Samantha Mumba.

Since the original H. G. Wells story with the unforgettable Time in His Hands first came to the screen in 1960, there have been many directors who have tirelessly revised the myth of travel to the past or future. Simon Welles, co-director of The Prince of Egypt, moves the action from London to New York to shoot this new version, which, with excellent special effects, does not abandon the imaginative richness of the literary original.

15.40 / Four

‘Ultimatum to Earth’

The day the Earth stood still. United States, 2008 (99 minutes). Director: Scott Derrickson. Performers: Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Jaden Smith, Mousa Kraish.

With a great display of media and the protagonism of Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Connelly, Scott Derrickson (The Exorcism of Emily Rose) proposes an interesting revision of the science fiction classic directed by Robert Wise in 1951. The film fixes its attention on a Scientist who comes face to face with an alien who has traveled the universe to warn humanity of an impending global crisis.

16.40 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Cows’

Spain, 1992 (96 minutes). Director: Julio Medem. Performers: Emma Suárez, Carmelo Gómez, Ana Torrent, Karra Elejalde.

The Basque director Julio Medem (The Lovers of the Polar Circle and The Basque Ball) debuted in the world of making feature films with this rural drama assisted by a peculiar sense of cinematographic time, which shows the rivalries of two families facing each other for four generations. Medem showed from the beginning the particular universe that surrounds all his films. Tremendously original.

17.45 / Four

‘Planet of the Apes’

Planet of the Apes. United States, 1968 (107 minutes). Director: Franklin J. Schaffner. Performers: Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall.

Franklin J. Schaffner, 32 years before Tim Burton turned his attention to Pierre Boulle’s novel, shot, despite the initial doubts in his complicated production, one of the great classics of fantastic cinema. Oscar-winning make-up, successful setting and painstaking performance, in addition to a good job by Charlton Heston, for a lucid and exciting film that preserves a final sequence that has entered the genre’s legend. A spectacular reflection on the human condition.

21.00 / The sixth

‘LaSexta noche’, with Irene Montero

This Saturday, the Sixth night interviews the Minister of Equality of the Government of Spain, Irene Montero, who will answer questions about the latest current issues. The program will continue reporting on the de-escalation and solving doubts about the new steps to follow and the economic crisis. In addition, the space presented by Iñaki López will feature interviews, among others, with José Bono, Miguel Sebastián, Ketama, chef José Andrés, Margarita del Val, Raúl Pérez and Boticaria García. Finally, hours before the improvising premiere, on Antena 3, its presenter, Arturo Valls, comments on the program’s cameras about this new experience in a large format of entertainment in which he and the guests will be able to test their speed and ingenuity at through improvisation games

21.09 / # 0

Lots of music in ‘In da house’

Compilation of the most outstanding themes that have sounded in the previous six installments of Movistar + in da house sessions. The program includes performances by Rufus T. Firefly, covering the mythical theme of The Beatles, Here comes the sun; St. Woods, playing Colplay’s Fix you; Fon Román, revisiting the Nacha Pop song, Lucha de gtantes; and Alvaro suite, putting music and voice to Heroes, by David Bowie. In addition, the “confined” performances of M-Clan, Viva Sweden, Lori Meyers, Izal, Anni B Sweet, and Mutant Children are reopened; and the Polaroid theme, unpublished in the program, performed by Rulo and the contraband.

21.30 / 1

Protests come to seman Weekly Report ’

Tonight, the weekly report addresses, in the report titled policPolice violence and racial inequality ’, the wave of protests that arose in the United States following the death of George Floyd and that has spread to 350 cities. In the second report, ‘Brazil’s“ influenza ”, the program shows how Brazil has become the second country in the world with the most cases of covid-19. And, in the last one, ‘Not a day without football’, he analyzes the return of the football league with a match between Sevilla and Betis. A day before, the last minutes of a second division match will be played, interrupted at the time. The program has spoken with fans, players, coaches, psychologists, analysts, senior administration officials and those in charge of the football business about the reopening of the fields. His return somehow certifies a return to “normality”.

22.00 / AXN

‘Gladiator’

United States, 2000 (148 minutes). Director: Ridley Scott. Performers: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Derek Jacobi.

After four long decades without the celluloid world dealing with the classical Roman era (protagonist on so many occasions with mythical titles such as Cleopatra, Spartacus or The Fall of the Roman Empire), Russell Crowe starred, in an outstanding work, this successful film, in which Ridley Scott recovered, after famous failures such as Lt. O’Neill, her habitual narrative pulse and her innate visual talent. Oscar for Best Picture, Actor, Costume Design, Sound and Special Effects.

22.00 / DMAX

Anniversary of the landing of Normandy

On June 6, 1944, one of the battles that changed the course of World War II began and that, 76 years later, is still commemorated: the Battle of Normandy. Coinciding with this historic event, DMAX airs Landing Day, a two-episode miniseries that tells the story of the soldiers who gave their lives to liberate Europe from the Nazi invasion. It was an epic and historical battle. For twelve hours, Omaha Beach in Normandy underwent a war operation on June 6, 1944 that forever changed the course of World War II. The strategy deployed by the allied side involved the famous landing in Normandy, which was made up of 130,000 men supported in the air by 20,000 aircraft and at sea by 7,000 ships. A crucial offensive for history that is now 76 years old.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The secret Life of Walter Mitty’

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. United States, 2013 (114 minutes). Director: Ben Stiller. Performers: Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig, Adam Scott.

If there is one thing that cannot be denied in this film, it is that it uses beautiful locations to travel around the world. For the rest, this new proposal by Ben Stiller (director and protagonist) is nothing more than a willful reflection in a comedy tone on hope, dreams and life itself. To see with the family.

22.30 / Sundance TV

‘The advantages of being an outcast’

The Perks of Being a Wallflower. United States, 2012 (103 minutes). Director: Stephen Chbosky. Performers: Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Mae Whitman.

After being published in 14 countries and in 12 different languages ​​and selling more than a million copies in the United States alone, the novel written by Stephen Chbosky (now he also signs the script and directs) knows its film version. Like the book, the film follows the adventures of its protagonist, Charlie, throughout his first year of high school. All wrapped up by a very correct cast and production by John Malkovich. Best First Feature at the Independent Spirit.

23.50 / 1

‘The Boleyn Sisters’

The other Boleyn girl. United Kingdom-United States, 2008 (115 minutes). Director: Justin Chadwick. Performers Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson, Eric Bana.

The Queen’s screenwriter Peter Morgan refocuses on British royalty, but this time travels back to the 16th century, with the adaptation of a bestseller by writer Philippa Gregory. An interesting palatial drama that shows the story of two sisters (who are brought to life in two good works Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson) divided by the love of a king, Henry VIII.

0.10 / La 2

When the sea is polluted in ‘The theme night’

Garbage, sewage, industrial products and chemicals: it all ends at sea. Our seas and oceans are in danger and we are the main threat. The Mediterranean is a treasure, it is a sea of ​​exceptional wealth, and at the same time it is a victim of its success. Every day it attracts more economic activities and, at the same time, nobody cares for it. On the occasion of World Environment Day, The Theme Night approaches the pollution of our seas through the documentaries’ White Waves’ and Mare Nostrum ‘.

0.31 / Hollywood

‘The last Samurai’

The last samurai. United States, 2003 (148 minutes). Director: Edward Zwick. Performers: Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe, Timothy Spall.

Tom Cruise returns to adventure cinema with an epic story set in 19th-century Japan, establishing an original parallel between the decline of the East and the West, equating the extermination of the Indians with the Japanese samurai. A conventional but seamless script, a really solid direction and an excellent cast (impressive work by Ken Watanabe) are some of the benefits of this vibrant film.