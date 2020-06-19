9.00 / HBO

Life and death of the infamous lawyer Roy Cohn

HBO Premieres The Story of Roy Cohn, a documentary that casts an unshakable look at the life and death of the infamous attorney Roy Cohn (he worked alongside Senator McCarthy, was a favorite with the Reagan administration, and served as a political mentor to Donald J. Trump), who first gained notoriety by prosecuting Julius and Ethel Rosenberg in what became known as the « atomic spies » case. This work draws on extensive newly discovered footage to present Roy Cohn’s most revealing portrait to date. Director Ivy Meeropol (Indian Point and Heir to an execution) provides a unique perspective as a granddaughter of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg after spending much of her life feeling rejection and fascination with the man who prosecuted her grandparents, obtained their convictions in a federal court and insisted on their executions.

14.00 / 1

New appointments with ‘Flash Moda’

The TVE program dedicated to the world of fashion, beauty and gastronomy design, Flash Moda, is back with model Nieves Álvarez at the helm. On Saturday, July 4, the program will be eight years old. To celebrate it, it will offer a special with protagonists of cinema, fashion and decoration. Eight years in which the program and its presenter have consolidated on the screen with freshness and naturalness, and have won the favor of a loyal audience, always betting on the Spain Brand, represented every week with designers and fashion houses in the country . This support is accentuated in these delicate moments that the fashion sector is going through.

14.30 / 1

‘Corazón’ returns on weekends

After three months of shutdown due to the Covid-19 Corazón health crisis, the dean program of the social chronicle in Spain led by Rufino Sánchez and with Anne Igartiburu at the helm, returns this weekend. In this new stage, it will continue to be faithful to its commitment to bring viewers the latest news on social news in a rigorous and fun way, with novelties in the treatment of topics and guests that most interest the public.

15.00 / Hollywood

‘Her parents’

Meet the parents. United States, 2000 (100 minutes). Director: Jay Roach. Performers: Robert de Niro, Ben Stiller.

Robert de Niro, in the role of protective father-in-law and man of apparent aggressiveness, and Ben Stiller, a naive and well-intentioned young man who aspires to be his son-in-law, iron out rough edges in this sympathetic comedy, full of ingenious dialogues and with some scenes really amazing.

15.25 / The Sixth

‘Spiderman’

United States, 2002 (116 minutes). Director: Sam Raimi. Performers: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst.

After 40 long years, Spiderman jumped onto the big screen. Sam Raimi had Tobey Maguire to give life to the mythical spiderman, who this time faces the Machiavellian Green Goblin, a role very well played by Willem Dafoe. But, without a doubt, the biggest stars of the function are its spectacular and impressive digital effects.

15.45 / Four

‘Daredevil’

United States, 2003 (99 minutes). Director: Mark Steven Johnson. Performers: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Colin Farrell.

Another Marvel superhero who jumps to the big screen: Daredevil. The person in charge of giving it life is Ben Affleck, who will have to face the evil couple that Colin Farrell and Michael Clarke Duncan form. The stalwarts of the genre will find it entertaining.

17.30 / COSMO

‘In the line of fire’

In the line of fire. United States, 1993 (123 minutes). Director: Wolfgang Petersen. Performers: Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich, Rene Russo.

Film built to measure by Clint Eastwood, who gives life to a bodyguard who, after the attack in Dallas against the President of the United States, has a second chance (now he must face a dangerous psychopath who plays a magnificent John Malkovich). Wolfgang Petersen (The Perfect Storm), with a script by Jeff Maguire (Timeline), covers the entire plot of a well-understood classicism without excesses, which gives a special warmth to the film.

20.05 / TCM

‘Tootsie’

United States, 1982 (111 minutes). Director: Sidney Pollack. Performers: Dustin Hoffman, Bill Murray, Charles Durning, Teri Garr, Jessica Lange.

An unemployed actor disguises himself as a woman to get a role that will soon make him very popular. But the problems start when he falls in love with a co-star. This is the basis of a brilliant and intelligent comedy that founded much of its charm on the wonderful work of Dustin Hoffman.

21.00 / The Sixth

The new normal arrives

Spain ends the state of alarm and ventures into the new normal. Tonight, the Sixth Column analyzes this unprecedented reality and resolves doubts with the immunologist Alfredo Corell, Boticaria García and the economists Gonzalo Bernardos and Juan Ramón Rallo. As every week, the program hosted by Iñaki López and Verónica Sanz will feature interviews with personalities such as Miguel Ángel Revilla, Millán Salcedo, Juanra Bonet or Paloma San Basilio.

21.30 / 1

The residences under the focus of ‘Weekly report’

Tonight, weekly report analyzes why the nursing homes have been the ones that have suffered with special viciousness the scourge of the coronavirus. The ‘program has sought the answer among the victims’ families, investigators and experts. They point to the lethality of the virus among older people and to previous problems derived from the management model, the ownership structure of nursing homes, the lack of resources and personnel, combined with deficiencies in inspection. In the second report, the program focuses on « tourism in evidence » from the experience of the Balearic Islands with the arrival of thousands of German tourists.

22.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Atlético de Madrid receives Valladolid

New football marathon for the fans, four Primera matches. The day will begin (14.00) at RCDE Stadium with Espanyol-Levante. A momentous duel for the parakeets in their fight to leave the bottom of the leaderboard. At its completion (17.00), two national football classics, Athletic and Betis, measure their strength in San Mamés. The third appointment (19.30) will be carried out by an interesting Getafe-Eibar with the people of Madrid looking at the qualifying positions for the next Champions. Finally (22.00), Atlético Madrid receives Valladolid after thrashing (0-5) Osasuna.

22.00 / # 0

‘Oblivion’

United States, 2013 (126 minutes). Director: Joseph Kosinski. Performers: Tom Cruise, Olga Kurylenko, Morgan Freeman.

After Tron: Legacy, Joseph Kosinski presents the many stalwarts of the ever-willing Tom Cruise with another of his always spectacular and entertaining action drills. Everything, wrapped in a careful photograph and a good setting. But only that, much artifice and little else.

22.00 / DMAX

The mysteries behind the Bermuda Triangle

The Bermuda Triangle has always been the subject of the most fanciful theories: a black hole, a strange monster, UFOs … these are just some of the hypotheses that have been considering for years to explain the strange phenomena registered in this point of the planet located between the coast from Florida, Puerto Rico and the Bermuda Islands. But how much of reality and how much of legend? Is it really known why a multitude of ships and planes disappeared without a trace as they crossed this area? DMAX welcomes the summer by proposing viewers a trip to this area located between the Atlantic Ocean of the warm Caribbean waters to further investigate the mystery with the premiere of The Secrets of the Bermuda Triangle and Secrets of the Shipwreck. Two new series that will travel to this area of ​​the Atlantic Ocean together with great experts and that for three weeks will try to expose all the mysteries that surround this famous triangle.

22.05 / Four

‘Transporter 2’

United States, 2005 (84 minutes). Director: Louis Leterrier. Performers: Jason Statham, Amber Valletta, Alesandro Gassman.

After the commercial success of the first installment, produced and written by French screenwriter and director Luc Besson, a follow-up was to be expected. So it was. Now, with more action than the previous one, the protagonist will face dangerous kidnappers.

23.30 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Airbag’

Spain, 1996 (120 m). Director: Juanma Bajo Ulloa. Interpreters: Karra Elejalde, Fernando Guillén Cuervo, Alberto San Juan, Karlos Arguiñano.

Juanma Bajo Ulloa radically changed the chip to shoot this fun comedy that bears no resemblance to his previous works (Butterfly Wings and The Dead Mother). A road movie full of action, humor and total debauchery that, apart from getting the goyas for the best special effects and editing, achieved enormous box office success.

23.40 / La 2

‘The theme night’ premieres ‘Men’s Models’

Under the title of ‘Men’s Models’, The Thematic Night analyzes what society understands as masculinity and how it is represented in the media. A strong and quiet guy, who has everything under control and does not show his emotions. This is the male prototype that predominates in the vast majority of movies, television and video games. If he is also the hero or superhero he will resort to large doses of violence to achieve his goals. In the first documentary, máscara The Mask We Live With ’, it follows boys and young men who are struggling to find the definition of masculinity in the United States. The film illustrates how gender stereotypes are reinforced by the media, peers, and adults. In the second, ‘Real Men’, he analyzes how Hollywood has had great importance for men around the world. For years they have become role models, however, in times of « metoo » and « timesup », this cinematographic machismo seems dated. “John Wayne’s action hero will never return, because John Wayne was out of women. Humphrey Bogart’s action hero is not coming back again, because he was, you know, a seducer. And you can’t have a seducer in the current climate. I think what we are going to see more often now is many more tough women, ”says James Berardinelli, a film critic, in this documentary.

23.54 / Hollywood

‘The Godfather II’

The godfather, part II. United States, 1974 (192 minutes). Director: Francis Ford Coppola. Performers: Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Robert de Niro, John Cazale, Talia Shire.

Although it has always been said that second parts were never good, here is the exception that confirms the rule. Francis Ford Coppola begins this continuation right where the well-known story of Mario Puzo ends, giving all the power of the mafia family par excellence to Michael Corleone. A truly masterful film that featured, among its many virtues, a narration full of jumps in time but perfectly basted, a tremendously successful setting, a framing photograph, some high-level performances, especially that of Andy García, and a band sonorous, work of Nino Rota, wonderful. A classic with capital letters.

23.58 / Paramount Channel

‘Road trip’

Road trip. United States, 2000 (90 minutes). Director: Todd Phillips. Performers: Breckin Meyer, Sean William Scott, Paulo Costanzo, Amy Smart.

No more and no less than the always silly comedy of university environments, in which a young man tries to retrieve a video tape with his latest sexual adventure before his girlfriend receives it in the mail. A trip of 3,000 kilometers in which all kinds of rowdy situations occur. It has its audience.