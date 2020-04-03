16.45 / Movistar Comedy

‘Mysterious murder in Manhattan’

Manhattan Murder Mystery. United States, 1993 (103 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Performers: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Anjelica Huston, Alan Alda, Jerry Alder, Ron Rifkin.

After Husbands and Wives, Allen takes a deep breath and presents a nimble, light-hearted crime comedy that twists and turns with dating relationships. Winks to such iconic titles as The Lady from Shanghai, at the end of the film, or Perdition, are the impressive tribute to classic black cinema that Allen makes in this thoughtful, as well as fun, film that recreates many of the constants of the Great New York director. A masterpiece in one day with an Allen flavor.

19.05 / 1

‘Love seriously damages health’

Spain, 1996 (117 minutes). Director: Manuel Gómez Pereira. Performers: Ana Belén, Juanjo Puigcorbé, Penélope Cruz, Gabino Diego.

Again, Manuel Gómez Pereira, director, among others, of All men are equal, Mouth to mouth and Pink sauce, returns to give us one of his always funny comedies. The encounters and disagreements of a peculiar couple, known when the Beatles are acting in Spain and whose relationship stumbles to this day, make up the plot of this acidic story, starring a quartet of the best known and outstanding Spanish cinema. : Ana Belén, Juanjo Puigcorbé, Gabino Diego and Penélope Cruz. Impossible loves served with quality and a great sense of humor for an agile and very well directed comedy. Good

19.40 / TCM

‘Trapped by his past’

Carlito’s Way. United States, 1993 (138 minutes). Director: Brian de Palma. Performers: Al Pacino, Sean Penn, John Leguizamo, Penelope Ann Miller.

An inmate is released from prison with the intention of rehabilitating himself. All his good intentions are fading because his mafia colleagues do not let him depart from the underworld. Good work by Al Pacino and successful direction by Brian de Palma for a violent thriller that sometimes reminds of The Price of Power. David Koepp’s powerful script, based on Edwin Torres’ novels Carlito’s Way and After Hours, and an outstanding soundtrack put the rest.

21.30 / The Sixth

‘The Sixth night’ pending the pandemic

This Saturday the Sixth night is still pending the latest data on the development of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain. The space presented by Iñaki López will have the contribution and analysis of health experts to resolve the questions that most concern citizens. In addition, it will feature interviews with prominent figures from the entertainment world such as Luz Casal and Loquillo, as well as characters from the world of politics such as Miguel Ángel Revilla and Julio Anguita.

22.00 / 1

The scientific front of the coronavirus

The Covid 19 is the biggest public health challenge since World War II, due to its contagion rate, the threat of collapse of the health system and the economic impact. In the first report of the night, the Weekly Report analyzes the scientific side of the coronavirus, what is known and what is not, and how it is making progress in laboratories to find solutions to defeat this invisible enemy. He will also dedicate a report to Benito Pérez Galdós and the validity of his work, in the year of his centenary of his death. The program has spoken with its biographer, Francisco Cánovas Sánchez, about the topics that appear in his works, which are still in force today: the demand for women’s rights, the denunciation of corruption, the deepening of democracy, the creation of a secular culture, respectful of the diversity of ideas and beliefs.

22.00 / Four

‘Wanted (Wanted)’

United States, 2008 (110 minutes). Director: Timur Bekmambetov. Performers: Angelina Jolie, James McAvoy, Terence Stamp.

After becoming internationally known with Guardians of the Night and later Guardians of the Day, Kazakh director Timur Bekmambetov jumped into Hollywood with a vibrant free adaptation of a violent graphic novel by Mark Millar and J. G. Jones. Quite a visual spectacle.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The rules of the Cider House’

The cider house rules. United States, 1999 (116 minutes). Director: Lasse Hallström. Performers: Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron, Michael Caine.

Based on a solid script, adapted by John Irving from his own novel (Princes of Maine, Kings of New England), and the great work of a perfect Michael Caine, this drama is presented in which the filmmaker Lasse Hallström demonstrated that he knows how to move the camera with great precision to narrate the life of an orphan who begins to discover the world from the orphanage in which he grew up and to doubt the educational methods of his tutor. Oscar for Caine and for Irving.

22.10 / Antenna 3

‘Ocean’s Twelve’

United States, 2005 (125 minutes). Director: Steven Soderbergh. Performers: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts.

Three years have passed since Danny Ocean and his quirky crew surprisingly emptied Terry Benedict’s vault. Now, someone betrays them to the businessman, who threatens to kill them if they do not return everything stolen plus interest, $ 160 million. Second installment of this effective saga, which under the direction of the always effective Steven Soderbergh reunites a cast as glamorous as it is professional that brings moments of intrigue, emotion and humor.

22.30 / 1

‘Better … impossible’

As good as it gets. United States, 1997. Director: James L. Brooks. Performers: Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt, Greg Kinnear, Cuba Gooding Jr., Skeet Ulrich.

Jack Nicholson, in one of his best roles, is the absolute protagonist of this delicious romantic comedy directed by James L. Brooks, a sure Hollywood value due to the success he has achieved with works like The Force of Affection, On the Edge of the News. and Jerry Maguire. The story shows the transformation of an absolutely unfriendly being that little by little changes his personality thanks to the brush with the neighbor’s dog, Simon Nye, a homosexual artist, and the sick son of Carol, the only waitress able to bear his excesses in the restaurant where you will eat. A story of deep friendships and intertwined destinies that won, in addition to the approval of both the public and critics, two well-deserved oscars for their starring partner. Essential.

23.33 / Hollywood

‘V for Vendetta’

V for Vendetta. Germany-United Kingdom-United States, 2005 (127 minutes). Director: James McTeigue. Performers: Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, John Hurt.

Until the England of 2020, turned into a totalitarian and fascist state, the novel James McTeigue moved to locate the action of this attractive fable, adapted from the homonymous comic of cult work by Alan Moore and David Lloyd. You fight proliberty for a film written and produced by the Wachowsky brothers (Matrix).

0.30 / La 2

Gambling addiction

This week, The theme night recovers this week two works that delve into the mechanisms of gambling addiction, ‘The addiction machine’ and ‘Dead project’. Slots can create an extreme addiction, but is the problem with people or machines? It also increases addiction to online poker. It is a dark world in which there is a fine line between being able to earn a living with it or lose everything.

1.26 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Merry-go-round C. (1950)’

Spain, 2004 (143 minutes). Director: José Luis Garci. Interpreters: Alfredo Landa, Fernando Guillén Cuervo, María Adánez.

José Luis Garci closes his trilogy on nostalgia, which began with You’re the one and Historia de un beso. Now, with a choral cast of authentic luxury, he turns his gaze to the daily scenes of Madrid in the fifties, the cafes, cinemas, schools and walks of his childhood. Careful photography and a beautiful soundtrack for a feature film that won the Goya for best artistic direction (Gil Parrondo).