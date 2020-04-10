9.00 / DMAX

Tribute to the security forces and emergencies

Carriers, health and pharmaceutical personnel, the police, supermarket personnel, firefighters, cleaning personnel, the Civil Guard … All of them leave their skin every day at work. But what they are doing these difficult days leaves us speechless. For this reason, in addition to dedicating great applause every day, DMAX wants to show its appreciation to all the people who continue to work so that all the others stay in our territory by paying tribute to them. This Saturday, throughout the day, the channel will offer the Special tribute to the security and emergency departments. Twenty-four hours of programming that show the daily work carried out by professionals who ensure the safety and health of citizens and which includes the broadcasting of programs such as Border Control, 091: Police Alert and Highway Control.

15.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The pianist’

The pianist. United States, 2002 (145 minutes). Director: Roman Polanski. Performers: Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann, Frank Finlay.

A long list of renowned awards – Palme d’Or at Cannes, Best European Film at the Goya Awards and Three Deserved Oscars (Direction, Adapted Screenplay and Actor) – guarantee the quality of this attractive film, in which Polanski addresses his most personal film. Based on the true story of Wladyslaw Szpilman, the Polish director shows the odyssey of a brilliant pianist – perfect Adrien Brody in his role – who lived through the horror of the Holocaust in the Warsaw ghetto. Really moving.

15.30 / Four

The mystery of Tutankhamun

After the murder of his father, Tutankhamun is crowned the new king of Egypt, and in order to maintain the power of the dynasty to which he belongs, he is forced to marry his sister Ankesenhamun. Although the young Pharaoh rules Upper and Lower Egypt, he is actually controlled by three ambitious men who conspire against him and who dream of taking their place on the throne. This Easter, Cuatro takes viewers to Ancient Egypt with the Tutankhamun miniseries, produced by the creators of The Pillars of the Earth and starring Avan Jogia (as the young monarch) and Ben Kingsley (in the skin of the Grand Vizier Ay ).

15.35 / Comedy Central

‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’

Four wedding and a funeral. United States, 1994 (116 minutes). Director: Mike Newell. Performers: Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott-Thomas.

Nice comedy of marriage obsessions, very well starring two actors of the stature of Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell. One of the best Mike Newel movies, in a most commercial title. The film won, among other awards, a Golden Globe for best actor in comedy or musical (Hugh Grant), four BAFTAs (best film, director, actor (Grant) and supporting actress (Kristin Scott Thomas) and César for best foreign film, very funny.

16.00 / 1

‘Wedding plans’

The wedding planner. United States, 2000 (99 minutes). Director: Adam Shankman. Interpreters: Jennifer López, Matthew McConaughey.

The harmless script for this film revolves around an effective wedding planner (Jennifer López) whose life will be greatly complicated by falling in love with one of her clients (Matthew McConaughey). Choreographer Adam Shankman makes his directorial debut with this romantic comedy in the service of the Latin diva Jennifer Lopez, who combines his musical career with some commercial film hits. This is one of them.

17.30 / Neox

‘The forbidden kingdom’

Forbidden kingdom. United States-China, 2008 (100 minutes). Director: Rob Minkoff. Performers: Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Liu Yifei.

Before filming the commercial for The Haunted Mansion, Rob Minkoff had the lead role of Jet Li and Jackie Chan (two experts in martial arts cinema) to shoot this conventional but entertaining action installment, with a kung-fu lover traveling in the time to ancient China for a thousand adventures.

18.24 / TCM

‘White House’

United States, 1942 (99 minutes). Director: Michael Curtiz. Performers: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman. Second film in the cycle that Cineclassics offers in March to mark the centenary of the birth of legendary actor Humphrey Bogart. For the occasion, there is nothing better than showing one of the most praised feature films in film history, Casablanca, a compendium perfectly directed by Michael Curtiz. Oscar for the best film, direction and script for an unrepeatable and unforgettable classic.

19.40 / Movistar Drama

‘The life of Pi’

Life of Pi. United States, 2012 (127 minutes). Director: Ang Lee. Performers: Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Rafe Spall.

With his slow way of understanding cinema, Ang Lee directs this curious fable based on the eponymous novel by Yann Martel and starring the debutant Suraj Sharma. An Oscar-winning (best direction for Lee after the one he got for Brokeback Mountain. On off-road terrain, photography, original music and visuals) adventure-filled spiritual drama featuring outstanding excellent special effects and immersive photography.

21.30 / The Sixth

Weekly review on ‘laSexta noche’

This Saturday, the Sixth night, presented by Iñaki López and Verónica Sanz, will analyze with experts whether the measures taken against the coronavirus are effective and will be awaiting the latest news on the development of the disease in Spain, among other aspects of the pandemic. In addition, it will feature interviews through connections to prominent personalities from the world of politics, the economy or music such as Cristina Almeida, the hotel businessman Antonio Catalán and the Camela duo, among other connections and surprises.

21.30 / Movistar Cine Ñ

‘Jealousy’

Spain, 1999 (102 minutes). Director: Vicente Aranda. Interpreters: Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Daniel Jiménez Cacho, María Botto, Luis Tosar, Alicia Sánchez.

The renowned filmmaker Vicente Aranda (Libertarias) takes up some of the constants shown in his previous Lovers to shape this drama of love passions. Based on a true fact from the black history of Spain, the film revolves around a man who, after marrying a young woman and finding a photograph of a former friend, will find himself caught up in a sick obsession that will dominate all his actions. Only by facing your own demons can you survive. Although it is not among Aranda’s best works, an interesting film in which the good work of Aitana Sánchez-Gijón should be highlighted.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘Snatch, pigs and diamonds’

Snatch. United States-United Kingdom, 2000 (98 minutes). Director: Guy Ritchie. Interpreters: Jason Statham, Alan Ford, Brad Pitt, Benicio del Toro.

Guy Ritchie became one of the most interesting directors of new English cinema with Lock & Stock for his daring style, with street stories of suspense and action, but full of black humor and characters on the edge. Here he offers again a sample of his talent. Deception and fraud mix bloodily with dogs, diamonds, and boxers in this provocative film not suitable for sensitive people.

22.00 / Paramount Channel

‘Hook: Captain Hook’

Hook. United States, 1991 (135 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Performers: Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, Julia Roberts, Bob Hoskins.

Just before filming Jurassic Park and Schindler’s List, SSteven Spielberg adapted in his own way the mythical character of Peter Pan in this charming realization that revolves around a lawyer who has to travel to the Neverland to recover the love of his sons. A star-studded cast, with Dustin Hoffman portraying the evil Captain Hook, for a blockbuster commercial.

22.10 / Antenna 3

‘Sherlock Holmes’

United States, 2009 (123 minutes). Director: Guy Ritchie. Interpreters: Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Mark Strong.

With a painstaking re-creation of Victorian London and the direction of Guy Ritchie (Snatch, Pigs and Diamonds), this new adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic is presented. Now Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and Watson (Jude Law) are two skilled investigators in boxing and fencing who will have to face a sinister character.

23.30 / La 2

The power of human consciousness

Contrary to what one might think, human intelligence does not increase. The figures show that, after doing it for years, the results in the IQ tests have peaked. And in some countries, they are even declining. Within the mind each of us is the protagonist of his own story, unique in the world, narrated by our inner voice, our “I”. But where do our thoughts come from? What is consciousness? The thematic night will try to answer these questions with the broadcast of the documentaries ‘The Intelligence Uncovered’ and ‘Deciphering Conscience’.

0.42 / 0 #

‘The bone Collector ‘

The Bone Collector. United States, 1999 (113 minutes). Director: Phillip Noyce. Performers: Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie, Queen Latifah.

The director of films as popular as Harassed and Total Calm, Phillip Noyce, remarries commercial cinema in this tricky film that starts from a most incredible premise: a quadriplegic detective tries, from his bed and with the help of a Rookie cop, find a dangerous killer. A film that follows in the wake of successes like Seven and that featured the well-known Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie. The best, its special effects, which is not saying much seeing the great budget that Noyce moved.