15.45 / La 2

New ‘Know and Win’ programs

Starting today, followers of the program presented by Jordi Hurtado and directed by Sergi Schaaff will be able to access new installments of the most veteran television contest in Spain. Today the broadcasts recorded before the Coronavirus crisis are resumed, in which it was still pending to resolve if the young “Magnificent” David Díaz reached the magic number of 100 programs. As of June 15, the programs whose recording has been adapted to the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus will be broadcast, so only two contestants will participate.

18.30 / Kitchen Channel

Second season of ‘Cocina con Blanca’

From Monday to Friday, the cook Blanca Mayandía teaches viewers to prepare simple recipes in the second season of Cocina con Blanca, which today premieres Canal Cocina. Throughout 22 deliveries, more than 40 recipes are prepared such as basil ravioli stuffed with prawns, potato-crusted mullets, salted waffles with poached egg or red fruit strudel with Worcestershire sauce.

20.05 / TCM

Man on the Moon

United States, 1999 (113 minutes). Director: Milos Forman. Performers: Jim Carrey, Danny DeVito, Courtney Love, Paul Giamatti.

It is a pity that Jim Carrey is amused to proliferate his grimaces in mediocre films when he has shown that he is a remarkable actor. This biography of the television comedian Andy Kaufman wants to be a satire of American society, and even if it is an unbalanced and irregular film, it achieves completely acid sequences and hides behind the fun good doses of bitterness.

21.00 / La 2

Arsenio Cañada takes the lead in ‘TD2’ sports

The Telediarios sports block once again has a presenter, after several weeks of absence due to the Coronavirius crisis. It will be the journalist Arsenio Cañada, director of Sports for TVE who will take the lead in sports information for the second edition of the news program on the public network. On the other hand, the sports block of the morning newscast will be presented by the journalist Rubén Briones. The sports section of the news at 15.00 will continue presented by Lourdes García Campos and that of the weekend, by Marcos López.

21.55 / Antenna 3

‘The anthill’ has Carlos Iglesias and Rosa López

The first week of June begins for the program hosted by Pablo Motos, and it does so with the presence of actor Carlos Iglesias and singer Rosa López. As usual for a few weeks, the guests to the space connect from their own houses. Both Iglesias and López will talk about their most immediate artistic projects.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

Copland

USA, 1997 (105 minutes). Director: James Mangold. Performers: Sylvester Stallone, Robert de Niro, Harvey Keitel, Ray Liotta, Janeane Garofalo.

After his surprising debut with the excellent Heavy, the independent James Mangold gathered an impressive cast to enter the big-budget cinema. Thus, he creates a solid and convincing story that delves into a small town in New Jersey inhabited solely by New York police officers. A surprising Sylvester Stallone, who is shown as a more than convincing actor, is the sheriff of the place: he will be involved in a complex plot of corruption narrated with solvency and, above all, benefited from some splendid dialogues.

22.00 / FOX

Seventh episode of ‘Vis a vis: The Oasis’

The series starring, among other performers, Maggie Civantos and Najwa Nimri continues in its efforts to put its characters in trouble, and its seventh episode will abound in different conflicts. Under the title of The Red Line, it will relate how Ramallah surrounds The Oasis with the aim of capturing Maca. Once achieved, he will propose an exchange for his daughter Kati. It will be Zulema who must assume the responsibility of accepting or not the operation.

22.05 / 1

Solidarity cuisine at ‘MasterChef’

Tonight, the MasterChef contestants will learn about the work of the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation in the home of the Child Jesus University Hospital of this foundation, where they will cook for the host families. On the other hand, the first test of this installment will be dedicated to international cuisine and the challenge of elimination, to food related to coffee.

22.10 / AMC

Monstrous

Cloverfield. USA, 2008 (73 minutes). Director: Matt Reeves. Performers: Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas, Michael Stahl-David.

You can still look sympathetically at a movie like Monstrous, even more if it is detached from the Cloverfield franchise, of which it would be part almost reluctantly. Her aesthetic approach, supported by the format of the “found footage” that encompasses the memorable The Blair Witch Project, develops a plot that shows the destruction of New York by a gigantic monster, but hides in the story a love story that it beats between its terrifying images and its clever ellipsis, a love that can survive in absolute devastation.

22.30 / DMAX

A new journey through the ‘Curiosities of the Earth’

Anthropologist Kirk French is addressing Cork Harbor, Ireland, in this week’s installment of the Earth Curiosities documentary series. The satellites surrounding the planet have captured images of a partially destroyed fort and French will be in charge of reconstructing its history. In addition, he will visit the so-called Fantas Ghost City ’, when the aerial images reveal a strange dark spot that covers a coastal city in Cyprus.