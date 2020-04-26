16.30 / Teleport

Memories of the best Spanish sport

Teledeporte reviews more highlights of Spanish sport. Today he will reissue the eighth stage of the 2003 Tour, with Iban Mayo as the winner in Alpe D’Huez (16.30), the final of the 2011 handball Champions League, Barcelona-Ciudad Real (18.40), the final of the 2016 Basketball Cup , Real Madrid-Gran Canaria (20.25) and the final of the 1993 Soccer Cup, Real Madrid-Zaragoza (22.00).

16.40 / Cinema Ñ

Cows

Spain, 1991. Director: Julio Medem. Performers: Carmelo Gómez, Emma Suárez, Ana Torrent, Txema Blasco, Clara Badiola, Karra Elejalde.

Julio Medem’s explosive debut delivers an engrossing plot focused on entrenched hatred between two families over four generations and creates some of the most fascinating images Spanish cinema has ever produced. From the Carlist wars to the arrival of the Civil War, a forest where magic beats separates the resentment locked in two hamlets. The eyes of the cows are permanent witnesses to the drama as Medem weaves a film that transports the viewer to the universe of a radical and inimitable author.

17.35 / TCM

120 beats per minute

120 battements per minute. France, 2017 (145 minutes). Director: Robin Campillo. Interpreters: Nahuel Pérez, Arnaud Valois, Adèle Haenel.

The winning film at the 2018 Cesar Awards revives the fight of the French gay collective against AIDS. Robin Campillo (creator of the excellent series Les revenants) articulates the film around the Act-Up-Paris movement, in the hardest years of the fight against the disease, and shouts in favor of social activism and against indolence, when not the negligence, of the public powers, with the Mitterrand government in front. A rigorous and accurate film, of explosive staging, overturned in the moving portrait of a group of characters drawn with amazing truthfulness.

20.15 / Movistar Drama

The end of romance

The End of the Affair. United Kingdom, 1999 (103 minutes). Director: Neil Jordan. Performers: Julianne Moore, Ralph Fiennes.

Neil Jordan has never been a media director, but his career features memorable works such as In the Company of Wolves, Game of Tears and the recent Breakfast on Pluto. This approach to Graham Greene’s literary work, in which Jordan abandons his usual Irish territories, travels to World War II London and explodes a tale of exacerbated romantic flavor. The End of Romance is a stifling film, with an inevitably bitter aftertaste, which plunges its shady characters into a sentimental relationship stirred by passion and rancor.

21.55 / Antenna 3

Paco León and María León, in ‘El hormiguero’

The space presented by Pablo Motos begins the week with the presence of three popular guests who connect with the program from their own homes. The actor and director Paco León and his sister, the actress María León will be present. It will also feature comedian and actor Florentino Fernández. All of them will comment on what their routines are in these days of confinement and what plans they prepare for the future.

22.00 / FOX

Second installment of ‘Vis a vis: The Oasis’

The second episode of Vis a vis: The Oasis, the series led by Najwa Nimri and Maggie Civantos, recounts how the band reunites after the heist has not gone as expected. Maca and Flaca are the first to arrive at the El Oasis hotel, a place run by a disturbing old woman and her disabled son. The rest of the band will appear little by little, between tensions of all kinds.

22.00 / History

Inside the Second World War

History premieres tonight the documentary series The Second World War from start to finish. It is a production of six episodes that analyzes the decisive aspects of the conflict, the development of the conflict inside and outside the battlefields of Europe, Asia and North Africa, as well as in the oceans of the planet. It also shows the triumphs and defeats of top political leaders and how nations faced the need for resources. Through interviews with experts, access to original graphs, maps, and news archive archives, it provides a profound portrait of the instability of the six years the war lasted.

22.05 / 1

‘MasterChef 8’ goes tapas to Murcia

The culinary contest travels in this installment to Murcia, Spanish Capital of Gastronomy 2020, where participants must cook a tasting menu of nine tapas made with local products. Before, in the first challenge of the night, they will have prepared a vegetarian dish and in the final test, which will eliminate one of them, they will cook a tasting of chicken prepared in four different ways.

22.30 / DMAX

The secrets of the UFO universe

The documentary series Hangar 1: Extraterrestrial Archives explores some of the mysteries surrounding the most relevant cases of the UFO universe in the United States. This installment travels searches different secret files and delves into the unexpected visit of the former US President, Dwight D. Eisenhower, to Palm Springs in February 1954, all thanks to the collaboration and participation in this production by the Mutual UFO Network.

