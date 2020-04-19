Netflix

The history of Michael Jordan’s Bulls

Netflix premieres The Last Dance, a documentary series of ten chapters that sets its sights on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, the team with which he dominated the NBA for several years to get six rings in the competition. Netflix premieres the first two episodes today and will continue with the premiere of two more every Monday until May 18. The documentary relates how Jordan landed in the franchise to change his course, until he became a sports icon. In addition, he will portray the idol’s past with memories of his time at the University of North Carolina or with images of the night he was chosen in third place in the NBA draft.

9.00 / Clan

Ricky Rubio invites the little ones to do sports

Clan launches from today a new daily section within the program Aprendemos en casa, which is carried out by TVE in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. With the title of We move, the section will receive sports stars to show the little ones different sports routines designed by Physical Education teachers. The Ricky Rubio Foundation and the Spanish Basketball Federation have actively contributed to this initiative, and Rubio himself will be present this morning. The section will be broadcast every day between each of the Learn at Home classes and athletes such as Sandra Sánchez, Laura Ester, Juanín García and Sara Saldaña, among others, have joined it.

13.15 / TCM

The thin red line

The Thin Red Line. United States, 1998 (164 minutes). Director: Terrence Malick. Performers: Ben Chaplin, Sean Penn, Nick Nolte, James Caviezel.

In its day, the premiere of The Thin Red Line was experienced as an event: Terrence Malick returned to the cinema after 20 years without directing a movie. His return is a terrible journey in the company of a group of soldiers sent to Guadalcanal, a virulently anti-war work that forces the viewer to face the horrors of war head on, while preparing a song to nature on a bloody stage and a exploration of human purity that survives in the midst of disaster.

15.20 / Teleport

Memories of the best Spanish sport

Some of the best moments of Spanish cinema meet on Teledeporte. Today he will broadcast the stage of the 1999 Vuelta in which “Chaba” Jiménez won at the top of El Angliru (15.30). He will also remember, among other events, the duel between Ferrero and Moyá in the final of the 2001 Conde de Godó Trophy (17.40) and the match between TAU Vitoria and Real Madrid that decided the final of the ACB League in 2005 (22.00) .

21.30 / Cinema Ñ

7 virgins

Spain, 2005 (87 minutes). Director: Alberto Rodríguez. Interpreters: Juan José Ballesta, Jesús Carroza, Alba Rodríguez.

The second film signed by Alberto Rodríguez alone portrays two days in the life of a boy interned in a juvenile center who receives a permit to attend his brother’s wedding. 7 virgins portrays some characters, in some ways marginal, with as much courage as credibility, relying on dialogues of unheard-of naturalness and the magnificent works of Juan José Ballesta (awarded at the San Sebastián Festival) and the overwhelming debutant Jesús Carroza. The filmmaker’s gaze draws its protagonists with love and understanding. Without fuss or false pretenses, Rodríguez manages to steal a bitter and weary fragment of life.

21.55 / Antenna 3

Pablo Motos talks with Blanca Suárez

El Hormiguero continues with its version adapted to confinement and tonight receives two new guests who connect with the program from their homes. Pablo Motos will talk with actress Blanca Suárez and with comedian and actor Santi Rodríguez. Both will discuss the plans they prepare for the future and tell how they approach their daily routines.

22.00 / FOX

Premiere of Vis a vis: The Oasis

The first episode of Vis a vis: The Oasis arrives on FOX, with Najwa Nimri and Maggie Civantos leading the cast. The plot begins centered on Macarena and Zulema, who already plan a final robbery outside of Cruz del Norte. They will contact Goya, whom they know from prison, who will be joined by his girlfriend, and two more characters, a young generation Z expert in opening safes, and a former military man hardened in the use of all kinds of weapons . According to the plan, after the robbery, the gang will meet in a hotel in Almería located far from civilization.

22.00 / Paramount Network

Open until dawn

USA, 1996 (103 minutes). Director: Robert Rodríguez. Performers: Harvey Keitel, George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino, Juliette Lewis.

Robert Rodríguez and Tarantino come together to create a film as excessive as hooligan, which moves on the borders between genres. Its first part works as a full-blown thriller, but suddenly things change and the riot occurs in the form of vampiric terror. Open until dawn it is the most fun and displays a healthy impudence.

22.05 / 1

Paco León visits the kitchens of ‘MasterChef’

Participants in the MasterChef space face new challenges in the kitchens. To start, they must make a dish based on polychromy. In the outdoor test they will visit Frigiliana, in Malaga, a town where the only cane honey factory in Europe is located. In the elimination test, chef Ángel León will show the potential of the viscera of the fish, a product with which the contestants must prepare the dish that will decide who leaves the program this week.

