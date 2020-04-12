9.30 / La 2

‘We learn at home’ advance your schedule

In order to get closer to the students’ own school hours, the educational space We learn at home, which offers educational content for ages 12 to 16, advances its schedule in La 2, and from today it will be broadcast from 9:30 to 11:30 from Monday to Friday, just after Muévete en casa, the gym space of Cesc Escolà, which maintains its broadcast from 9.00 to 9.30.

14.40 / Teleport

The first European gold of the women’s basketball team

One more day, Teledeporte dedicates its programming to remembering different milestones of Spanish sport. Today, among other contents, it will broadcast at 14.40 the final of the 1993 European Women’s Championship, in which Spain defeated France and obtained its first European gold medal. He will also remember, at 20.25, the debut of the Spanish rugby team in a World Cup: it happened in 1999, in Scotland, in a duel in which Spain faced Uruguay. Another match to remember is the final of the King’s Cup played by Barcelona and Athleti in 2009, which will be broadcast at 22:00.

19.50 / Cinema Ñ

The hunt

Spain, 1965 (83 minutes). Director: Carlos Saura. Interpreters: Ismael Merlo, José María Prada, Alfredo Mayo, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba.

Perhaps there are few young fans who look at Carlos Saura’s work today. Still less to The Hunt, one of his first films, which still remains as a capital film in the history of Spanish cinema, to which it is always convenient to look back, especially in times of crazy and banal films. Saura knew how to circumvent censorship to elaborate a brutal metaphor about the Spain of the time: The hunt invites a descent into hell in the form of an allegory about violence and animality. Four friends who come to a farm bounded to hunt rabbits will explode in a climate of sour tension, squeezed by the amazing photography of Luis Cuadrado and the exceptional work of the actors. Memorable.

21.55 / Antenna 3

Pablo Motos talks with Pablo Alborán and Anna Castillo

The “El hormiguero” space, in its “stay at home” version, brings together new guests who participate from their own homes. Tonight, Pablo Motos will talk with the singer Pablo Alborán and with the interpreter Anna Castillo (Goya award for the revelation actress in 2017). Both artists will explain how they spend these days of confinement and what projects they are involved in.

22.00 / TCM

From here to eternity

From Here to Eternity. USA, 1953 (113 m.). Dir .: Fred Zinnemann. Int .: Burt Lancaster, Deborah Kerr, Frank Sinatra, Montgomery Clift.

The director of majestic works such as Only in the face of danger and A man for eternity elaborates a steely critique of the military establishment supported by an overwhelming gallery of characters, some brutal, others tormented, but all marked by frustration, suffocated by an oppressive environment : A military base in the days leading up to the attack on Pearl Harbor. Turbid, distressing, feverish, From here to eternity vibrates even more thanks to the work of an unrepeatable cast and behind the camera of Fred Zinnemann, who boasts an almost transparent visual style in which the tight frames fill his images with meaning.

22.05 / 1

The kitchens of ‘MasterChef’ are back

The eighth season of the TVE culinary contest begins, in a delivery in which almost 30,000 candidates have participated in the casting of the program. Participants will travel to places like Frigiliana (Malaga), which houses the only cane honey factory in Europe, or Murcia, the Spanish capital of Gastronomy 2020. In addition, they will face new rules and tests that will force them to cook alone or In pairs: among other novelties, it will highlight an external test in which the captains will choose their team in exchange for minutes of cooking, or challenges where the saved contestants will cook on behalf of those who are on the tightrope and will work for them to save them.

22.10 / AMC

Premiere of the series ‘From another place’

AMC premieres From elsewhere, a series created by Jason Segel and starring, among others, Segel himself, Sally Field, Richard E. Grant and Eve Lindley. Its plot follows four ordinary people who feel that something is missing in their lives. Their destinies will cross when they all find puzzles that are camouflaged in the course of their daily lives.

22.30 / DMAX

Quote with the mystery of ‘Hangar 1: Alien Archives’

The documentary series Hangar 1: Extraterrestrial Archives is present at DMAX. A production that travels to an abandoned Ohio location, where it is claimed that, since 1969, files related to alien phenomena have been kept. The total number of documents would exceed 70,000, all of them dedicated to the collection of extraterrestrial sightings. From this Hangar the investigations start to try to give an answer to all this.

0.15 / Movistar Drama

Do what you should

Do the Right Thing. USA, 1989 (120 minutes). Director: Spike Lee. Performers: Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee.

Spike Lee’s third film remains, more than 30 years later, as one of the most aggressive and militant films in American cinema in recent decades, beginning as a custom portrait to culminate in an explosion of violence. Do what you must combines unique touches of humor with brush strokes of brutality. In the Brooklyn summer the asphalt almost boils, but what comes to a boil is the blood of the characters, who live in a mostly black neighborhood where an Italian family runs a pizzeria. After the feigned calm, a distressed and racist society lives. And a simple spark will suffice to show the beast inside.

Due to the exceptional circumstances, EL PAÍS is offering all its digital content for free. Information regarding the coronavirus will remain open as long as the severity of the crisis persists.

Dozens of journalists work tirelessly to bring you the most rigorous coverage and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism you can do it here for 1 euro the first month (from June 10 euros). Subscribe to the facts.

Subscribe