16.30 / Movistar CineÑ

‘To those who love’

Spain, 1998 (91 minutes). Director: Isabel Coixet. Performers: Julio Núñez, Patxi Freytez, Olalla Moreno, Mónica Bellucci, Christopher Thompson, Albert Pla.

As already happened in Things I never told you, Isabel Coixet investigates her favorite themes, that is, pain, jealousy and longing, in this intense drama in which characters full of secrets and problems of conscience are combined with traditional elements of romantic cinema. A good script, elaborate interpretations and excellent photography do the rest.

18.00 / Hollywood

‘Invictus’

United States, 2009 (134 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Performers: Morgan Freeman, Matt Damon, Tony Kgoroge.

The story of how Nelson Mandela joined forces with South African rugby team captain François Pienaar, a white Afrikaner, ahead of the World Cup of that sport held in 1995 in a country still in turmoil after the abolition of apartheid served Clint Eastwood to approach with respect and credibility the figure of Mandela. The person in charge of giving life to the charismatic South African leader was the actor Morgan Freeman, who once again embroiders his complicated role, accompanied by a very correct Matt Damon.

18.00 / Neox

New chapter of ‘The Goldbergs’

In this afternoon’s premiere episode of The Goldber, titled “An Exaggerated Anecdote,” Adam and Murray don’t want to go camping, so father and son make up a movie. Erica joins a group of a cappella girls. In the comedy, young and cinephile Adam (Sean Giambrone) documents year after year everything that happens to his crazy and adorable family, made up of the already iconic Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey), Murray (Jeff Garlin), Erica (Hayley Orrantia), Barry (Troy Gentile) and grandfather Al “Pops” Solomon (George Segal).

20.10 / TCM

‘Midnight Cowboy’

Midnight cowboy. United States, 1969 (108 minutes). Dir .: John Schlesinger. Int .: Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight, John McGiver.

Hard, violent, demystifying and not at all hopeful urban drama through which pimps, hustlers and various hangers-on parade in 1960s New York. As a curiosity, this film was the first film classified X in the United States to win the Oscar for best film of the year (it also obtained the statuette for best director, John Schlesinger, and adapted script). Essential.

20.30 / La 2

Homage to Michel Piccoli in ‘Days of cinema’

This week, Days of Cinema will pay tribute to Michel Piccoli, a French actor who died this week at the age of 94, who for generations filled the screens of European cinema under the command of great filmmakers, including the Spanish Luis Buñuel and Luis García Berlanga . In addition, the La 2 film program proposes three online premieres: the horror film The Lodge, the documentary Bombshell and the Romanian immigration drama Parking, with Belén Cuesta, Ariadna Gil and Luis Bermejo accompanying Mihai Smarandache. In addition, Docs Barcelona, ​​a global project around the documentary world with a festival included that takes place these days, the documentary Painters and Kings of the Prado, on the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Museum, with Jeremy Irons as conductor, and the American thriller Wind river, directed by Taylor Sheridan. In the final stretch, a memory for one of the best British theater and film actors of all time, whose death is 20 years, John Gielgud, and talk with Jose Mari Goenaga, Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregui about Handia and Loreak.

21.30 / The Sixth

Rural Spain in ‘the Sixth Column’

The state of alarm has revealed the differences between the countryside and the city. Years of neglect and sanitary deficiencies have also harmed those who were least exposed to the virus. The pandemic has changed the value of rural Spain. The coronavirus has been primed with the big cities, while the towns enjoy the peace and security that the absence of crowds gives them. This week, the Sixth column asks itself in this installment, entitled ‘The virus and emptied Spain: putting masks on the field’, if it is time to repopulate empty Spain. Furthermore, the program led by Antonio García Ferreras will answer questions such as: Are measures designed with large towns in mind? Doesn’t the countryside deserve special attention? Will living away from the city gain value? Or should we balance our demographics?

22.00 / Movistar Releases

‘Parasites’

Gisaengchung. South Korea, 2019 (132 minutes). Director: Bong Joon-ho. Performers: Song Kang-ho, Lee Seon-gyun, Jang Hye-jin.

Disturbing and multi-award-winning (four Oscars, including best film and directing, and Palme d’Or at Cannes) black humor-laden social satire directed with utmost precision by South Korean Bong Joon-ho (Chronicle of a Serial Killer). A scathing and bitter social parable that talks about the class difference through the story of two families (one very rich and the other poor) who are forced to live together when the son of the Kim enters to work in the luxurious house Park as an English teacher. Once inside, he manages to introduce, little by little, the rest of his family, all of them with invented identities.

22.00 / Telecinco

Table reserved at ‘The Last Supper’

Telecinco premieres The Last Supper, title of the first of the prime time specials that Jorge Javier Vázquez will conduct live and that will place two collaborators from Slavamé in front of the stove each week. The chosen duo will have to prove their worth in the kitchen and their ability to host a series of diners, including two unforgiving judges: Michelin-starred chefs Sergi Arola and Begoña Rodrigo. Lydia Lozano, Kiko Matamoros, Marta López, Alonso Caparrós, María Patiño, Mila Ximénez, Chelo García Cortés and Antonio Montero will compete to be distinguished as the winning duo and achieve the prize at stake, which will have solidarity purposes. Every week, the chosen duo in Sálvame will have to work as a team and agree to develop a menu consisting of two dishes and dessert for 12 diners. To do this, they will have at their disposal a fully equipped kitchen, which will have an oven, induction hob, smoke extractor, refrigerator and water intake, among other elements. Previously, they will have to take charge of going to the market to acquire the necessary products and ingredients.

22.00 / the 2

Barcelona, ​​film set

This week, Barcelona will be the setting and theme for the History of our cinema: the films Sinatra, by Francesc Betriu, and Tomorrow will be another day, by Jaime Camino, will be shown on a program recorded before Covid 19. The first film will be presented by Andrea Morán, film critic and regular contributor to the program. The colloquium will include Francesc Betriu, director of Sinatra, Gaudí Honor Prize 2020 for his entire career, Javier Ruíz Caldera, director born in Barcelona and who has shot several films in that city; and Javier Ocaña, film critic and regular contributor to the program.

22.05 / 1

‘Hidden plan’

Inside man. United States, 2006 (130 minutes). Director: Spike Lee. Performers: Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster.

With his usual narrative pulse, a cast of proven quality (very well Clive Owen) and adjusting to the classic patterns of police cinema, the African-American director puts together a clever thriller that portrays the robbery of a large bank in New York. Despite its more than two hours of duration, Spike Lee manages to maintain tension throughout the footage.

23.05 / FDF

‘Eight Catalan surnames’

Spain, 2015 (99 minutes). Director: Emilio Martínez-Lázaro. Interpreters: Dani Rovira, Clara Lago, Karra Elejalde, Carmen Machi, Rosa Maria Sardà.

After the box office success of Eight Basque surnames, its sequel was to be expected. So it was. After satirizing the topics of Basques and Andalusians, now the goal is in Catalonia, represented in the characters played by Berto Romero (Pau, Amaia’s new fiancé), Rosa María Sardá (Pau’s ‘iaia’) and Belén Cuesta, in charge to organize the stylish wedding of Amaia and Pau. It does not have the grace of its predecessor, but the sea is entertaining for a while.

23.45 / Four

‘Original sin’

Original without. United States, 2000 (109 minutes). Director: Michael Cristofer. Performers: Antonio Banderas, Angelina Jolie, Thomas Jane.

The screenwriter of The Bonfire of the Vanities and The Witches of Eastwick, Michael Cristofer, again counted on Angelina Jolie, as he did in Gia, to star, along with Antonio Banderas, in this mixture of drama and intrigue, in which he adapts an original by Cornell Woolrich that was already taken to the cinema by Truffaut in The Mermaid of the Mississippi. A story of love and death that, although it does not measure up to that directed by the French filmmaker, it does present doses of quality.

23.50 / 0 #

‘The wolf of Wall Street’

The Wolf of Wall Street. United States, 2013 (180 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Performers: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Matthew McConaughey.

Based on the memories of Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker who with little more than 20 years was nicknamed The Wolf of Wall Street for his enormous success and his peculiar methods, and with a cast in which no one disagrees to embody his enigmatic, troubled and chaotic characters (special mention to the good work of Leonardo DiCaprio, winner of the Golden Globe), another of the brilliant stories of the master Scorsese is presented. Now, a wild and magnetic dramatic comedy.

1.05 / Movistar Drama

‘A room with a view’

Room with a view. United Kingdom, 1986 (115 minutes). Director: James Ivory. Performers: Maggie Smith, Helena Bonham Carter.

The protagonist of this delicate story travels to Florence, where she will find the love of her life. With this plot and a perfect reconstruction of the period, this attractive and oscarized film is presented, directed by James Ivory based, once again, on a story by E. M. Foster.