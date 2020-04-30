16.10 / Paramount Channel

‘Dancing with Wolves’

Dances with wolves. United States, 1990 (172 minutes). Director: Kevin Costner. Performers: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell.

Archioscarized film starring, directed and produced by Kevin Costner for his personal brilliance. A good photograph and a wonderful soundtrack are some of the benefits of this commercial film, which lost part of its interest due to its excessive duration. Anyway, a tape with enough incentives.

17.39 / 0 #

‘Planet of the Apes’

Planet of the Apes. United States, 2000 (115 minutes). Director: Tim Burton. Performers: Mark Whalberg, Tim Roth, Helena Bonham Carter.

In 1968, the striking Franklin Schaffner brought to the screen an impressive adaptation of Pierre Boulle’s novel. More than thirty years later, Tim Burton was offered the opportunity to shoot this same story. Now, with a great display of special effects (the best of the film by far), the role that Charlton Heston once enjoyed falls on Mark Whalberg (The Perfect Storm and Three Kings), which obviously detracts from its charm. In short, an unnecessary remake that, without admitting comparisons with the original, is at least enjoyable.

19.30 / 0 #

Javier Fesser closes his children’s trilogy

Javier Fesser finishes, together with his brother Guillermo, his trilogy on childhood, carried out in collaboration with Action against Hunger, with The invisible monster, a short film based on the experiences of both after visiting in 2019 the island of Mindanao (Philippines), a of the areas of the world hardest hit by the climate crisis and by more than five decades of conflict. The film shows the reality of hundreds of children.

19.48 / AXN

‘The kingdom of heaven’

Kingdom of heaven. United States, 2005 (145 minutes). Director: Ridley Scott. Performers: Orlando Bloom, Eva Green, Liam Neeson.

Ridley Scott returns to epic cinema, as he already did in Gladiator, to direct this blockbuster set in the time of the Crusades and starring a cast full of familiar faces, with Orlando Bloom at the helm. A spectacular film with an impeccable technical invoice in which he also makes a plea in favor of the peaceful coexistence of cultures and religions.

20.25 / Hollywood

Ver Maverick ’

United States, 1994 (123 minutes). Director: Richard Donner. Performers: Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster, James Garner.

Many aces decorate the play, that is, the cast, of this charming and light romantic comedy directed by an action film specialist, Richard Donner, director among others of Lethal Weapon or Superman. Advantage players and bluff loves meet in this fun film that recreates, under the limelight of two figures as famous as Jodie Foster or Mel Gibson, the well-known television series that swept American screens back in the decade of the fifty. A game of poker, conventional but very pleasant, with which you will spend a very relaxed and relaxed evening

20.35 / La 2

The proposals of ‘Days of cinema’

This week, Days of Cinema sets its sights on titles such as Tyler Rake, Chris Hemsworth’s latest action thriller, or Jacques Tourneur’s classic film noir Return to the Past. He also interviews Paula Ortiz and Daniel Guzmán, directors respectively of La novia and A in exchange for nothing. In addition, the recommendations of Mariano Barroso, Greta Fernández, Ruth Gabriel, Mona Martínez and Julieta Serrano, who will also talk about his favorite sequence. Finally, Cinema Days will also go into the Reina Sofía Museum to meet the filmmaker Sarah Maldoror online.

21.00 / Kitchen Channel

Cooking in times of confinement

Canal Cocina debuts I’m going to eat the world. Special COVID19, a virtual journey across the five continents to discover what food is like in homes, how they fill pantries and refrigerators, what is the situation of the markets or what special measures do they have to take before going to the street in times of coronavirus. The journalist Verónica Zumalacárregui, an expert in travel and gastronomy, contacts people from places with situations as different as China, Italy, the United States, Jordan, Brazil, Morocco, Australia and Spain.

21.30 / The Sixth

The challenges of the working class in ‘the Sixth Column’

laSexta Columna reports tonight ‘Working day: why 8 hours?’. 100 years have passed since the Canadian strike with which the 8-hour workday was achieved. Spain thus became the first country in the world to implement it. laSexta Columna narrates the workers’ struggle of the last century that has led us to have labor rights today. How were those rights born? In addition, the great strikes that managed to twist the arm of the Franco dictatorship. The protagonists who risked their lives to get the rights we enjoy today. Have we stopped fighting? What are the challenges of the working class today?

22.00 / the 2

‘The Devil’s backbone’

Spain, 2000 (103 minutes). Director: Guillermo del Toro. Interpreters: Eduardo Noriega, Federico Luppi, Marisa Paredes.

Claustrophobic film full of mysterious beings, legends and ghosts from the past, to which Guillermo del Toro (Cronos and Blade 2), with the production of the Almodóvar brothers, knew how to give it his personal tenebrist and commercial style. Its cast, with the always effective Eduardo Noriega at the helm, somewhat alleviates the lack of a less confusing script.

22.00 / TCM

Clint Eastwood turns 90

Turning 90 is not within the reach of anyone. If, in addition, one reaches nonagenarian in good physical shape, working and planning new projects, the event becomes something exceptional. This is the case of Clint Eastwood. He will turn 90 on May 31. He released his last film as director, Richard Jewell, last November and does not think about the withdrawal. If there is a good story to tell and health allows it, he will get back behind the scenes. insurance. TCM has prepared a very special program in his honor. Every day in May, the channel’s viewers will be able to watch one of their films in prime time. From westerns such as Hell of a Coward, Two Mules and a Woman or The Outlaw, to thrillers like Absolute Power or Blood Debt through action films or warlike films like The Challenge of the Eagles or Firefox, the ultimate weapon. But there is even more, the 48 hours of TCM programming during the last weekend of May, coinciding with its 90th anniversary, will be entirely dedicated to him.

22.05 / 1

‘The Mummy Returns’

The Mummy Returns. United States, 2001 (125 minutes). Director: Stephen Sommers. Performers: Brendan Fraser, Raquel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo.

After the good commercial results obtained by the first installment, Stephen Sommers returns to the adventures of Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) in this entertaining adventure full of supernatural references and legendary secrets from inside the pharaonic temples. Although its script is nothing out of this world, it presents some careful special effects and successful action scenes.

22.30 / Odyssey

Present and future of the Army

The Odyssey channel dedicates the month of May to the Armed Forces in recognition of their work in the COVID-19 health crisis and on the occasion of Armed Forces Day (May 30). Thus, starting today, it offers the Special Military Technology, a daily programming strip that discovers the latest innovations that are shaping the Army’s present and future. With more than 30 different exclusive programs, it is the first and most complete monthly special made by a television channel on the Armed Forces. The program is made up of the exclusive premiere documentaries ‘Submarines: Army Under Water’, ‘This is how a warship is built’, ‘Aircraft Carrier of the Future’ and ‘Charles De Gaulle Aircraft Carrier: Tuning’; and the series ‘Factory of combat’, ‘Top 10 Combat’ and ‘The latest in military technology’; among many other contents that invite us to learn how the most diverse war material is designed and manufactured to survive the harsh conditions of the battlefield.

23.42 / TCM

‘The forest’

The village. United States, 2004 (103 minutes). Director: M. Night Shyamalan. Performers: Joaquin Phoenix, Adrien Brody, Bryce D. Howard.

As usual in his cinema, M. Night Shyamalan (The sixth sense) reflects on the human condition and social relations. Creator of disturbing enveloping atmospheres, in this haunting thriller he shows the great manipulative power that fear can exert on a wealthy society. Attention to the great work of Bryce D. Howard.