16.43 / TCM

‘Return’

Spain, 2006 (116 minutes). Director: Pedro Almodóvar. Performers: Penélope Cruz, Carmen Maura, Lola Dueñas, Blanca Portillo.

Bittersweet comedy with which the director returns to the La Mancha landscape in which he was born and returns to give the weight of the story to female characters. A good script and the excellent work of Penélope Cruz (winner of the Goya for best actress and Oscar nominee), in a role that moves between the costumbrismo of What have I done to deserve this? and the dramatic characters of Todo sobre mi madre, and an invaluable Carmen Maura (who was reunited with Almodóvar after more than 15 years) end up rounding off the show.

18.00 / Neox

New premiere chapter of ‘The Goldbergs’

In tonight’s premiere episode, titled « The False Breakup, » Adam and Brea’s relationship is going well until Beverly’s over-involvement causes them to pretend a breakup. Also, in this installment of The Goldbergs, Lainey is back in Jenkintown, prompting Barry to reflect on his relationship with Ren.With his nostalgic approach, ‘The Goldbergs’ take us back to the eighties, with seasons full of winks to popular culture, cinema, music … as usual.

19.40 / Movistar Drama

‘Chicago’

United States, 2002 (113 minutes. Director: Rob Marshall. Performers: Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, John C. Reilly.

With extensive Broadway experience, choreographer Rob Marshall pays tribute to one of the genius’ greatest geniuses, Bob Fosse, in this striking show filled with intrigue, romance, betrayal, and friendship. Loaded with songs and spectacular choreography, this Oscar-winning musical sets its sights on the competition for the press favor of two Chicago singers of the 1920s (Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones). The third vertex of the trio is the seductive lawyer played by Richard Gere.

20.13 / TCM

‘In the heat of the night’

In the heat of the night. United States, 1967 (109 minutes). Director: Norman Jewison. Performers: Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger, Le Grant.

The Oscars for Best Film and Screenplay guarantee the quality of this attractive intrigue, starring, in one of his most outstanding roles, by Sidney Poitier (perfectly seconded by Rod Steiger), who plays a policeman who must investigate a crime in a southern American town. Social criticism and powerful dialogues for a truly successful mix of drama and intrigue.

20.30 / La 2

‘Cinema days’ with Fernando Colomo

With the help of filmmaker Fernando Colomo, Días de cine reviews the premieres that are making their way to the cinema this week. The Icelandic films A White, White Day and White Gold, the Brazilian Divine Love and the North American The Possession of Mary and Personal assistant are part of an edition that will also remember the actor Ian Holm (Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings), deceased this week. The La 2 cinema space, directed by Gerardo Sánchez, will complete this edition with a look at Woody Allen and his recent autobiography, A propos de nada, and recommendations for movies, series, and books.

21.30 / The Sixth

Study residences in ‘laSexta column’

Almost 20,000 Spaniards have died in nursing homes during the pandemic. Many of them did not get to step on a hospital. Instructions sent from the autonomous communities have prevented thousands of elderly people from receiving medical attention, due to criteria related to physical disability or senile dementia. Can politicians deprive them of the right to healthcare? The Sixth Column will try to answer this question and others like whose hands are they in? Or do the elderly have the life they deserve there? Finally, the Sixth column looks for alternatives to this model that already work in other countries. A dignified end of life, in company and with the basic rights guaranteed. Their lives matter.

22.00 / Movistar Fest

A new channel dedicated to music

This summer comes Movistar Fest (dial 23), a pop up channel dedicated to music in all its forms and ways in which there will be original programs, great concerts, rockumentaries and premiere films and documentaries. The broadcast will start with Movistar + In Da Fest Sessions, a special edition of the program led by Arturo Paniagua that will be a tribute to musicians and professionals in the live music sector. Representatives of national festivals and various artists will participate in these sessions. Then (22.50), the first big date will arrive. Shakira will be in charge of releasing the Central Stage through which artists such as Pablo López, Manuel Carrasco, David Bisbal or the Lori Meyers will pass each week. For this special occasion, The Red Room has made a version of Infinite Roads (Sidonie), a true declaration of love for live music and artists such as Ricky Falkner, David from La La Love You, Juan Alberto from Niños Mutantes, Sergio de Tachenko, Adrián de Nunatak, Sandra Delaporte, Travis Birds, Ricardo Vicente, Miguel de Maga, Amatria, Magui and Sandra de Ginebras have participated in this tribute.

22.00 / Paramount Channel

‘Memories of a Geisha’

Memoirs of a geisha. United States, 2005 (145 minutes). Director: Rob Marshall. Performers: Zhang Ziyi, Michelle Yeoh, Gong Li, Ken Watanabe.

After succeeding at the box office with the Chicago musical, Rob Marshall directed this adaptation of Arthur Golden’s famous best seller, which chronicles the life of a young woman trying to enter the mysterious and select world of geisha in early-century Japan. XX. Although the ensemble lacks depth, a careful melodrama awarded with three oscars (costumes, artistic direction and photography) that contains a good interpretive work and the excellent soundtrack by John Williams.

22.00 / Four

Along the path of Rías Baixas

A land overlooking the Atlantic, capable of hosting great contrasts of sea and mountains, paradisiacal islands, cozy pazos in the middle of nature, a gastronomy with its own identity, fertile ground for the cultivation of vineyards and deep-rooted legends. In the second stage of its Spanish route, Viajeros Cuatro will visit the most outstanding stages of the Galician Rías Baixas. You will taste its gastronomic attractions and reveal curiosities and little-visited places in enclaves such as Pontevedra, Combarro, Sanxenxo, O Grove, Cambados, Cangas, Ría de Arousa, Playa de A Lanzada and Islas Cíes. Actor, humorist and television presenter David Amor will be one of the hosts of the team led by Luis Calero. Together they will take a bicycle tour of the historic center of Pontevedra, a city recognized by the UN for its habitability and sustainability model. In addition, they will reach the Lérez river and the Isla de las Esculturas. Then, Javier Olleros, chef of the Culler de Pau restaurant, recognized with a Michelin star, will accompany Viajeros Cuatro on their tour of O Grove, where they will show, among other things, the Náutico, the Galician version of a chill out, located on the edge of the estuary and become a meeting point for national indie music.

22.00 / Movistar Releases

‘Joker’

United States, 2019 (121 minutes). Director: Todd Phillips. Performers: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz.

It was his turn to become the absolute protagonist of the show. Under the powerful direction of Todd Phillips (Game of Arms), the story closely follows the life of Arthur Fleck, a man who, through a series of events, will make him one of the great villains of DC Comics. The life in charge of this dark character is an invaluable Joaquin Phoenix, perfectly seconded by Robert De Niro and winner of the Oscar and the Golden Globe, who becomes the closest thing to what the viewer demands. Don’t miss it.

22.00 / Telecinco

‘The Last Supper’ by Belén Esteban

Belén Esteban will be one of the two people chosen this time to cook and host their guests. The identity of the second will be known before the start of this new installment of the program led by Jorge Javier Vázquez. The collaborator leaves her house in Paracuellos, where she has been trying each of the dishes from her living room, to go to the market, purchase the highest quality products and prepare a menu that matches the great chefs of The Last Supper. After having made peace, Jorge Javier will be one of the people in charge of rating the dishes of the Princess of the people and confirming if all the dishes he has cooked during the quarantine in Sálvame have served to border him on Friday night.

22.05 / 1

New challenges in ‘Typical Spanish’

This week, in Typical Spanish Florentino Fernández, captain of the red team, will be accompanied by actors María Adánez and Fernando Tejero, in addition to singer Juan Salazar. For the first time Los Chunguitos are separated, since José Salazar will be part of the blue group with the chef and MasterChef jury Pepe Rodríguez, Cósima Ramírez and the captain Vicky Martín Berrocal. Frank Blanco will prepare a party with a ‘Poisoned Gift’, which will explode when the countdown ends. Fernando Tejero will be the first to receive it and will not be able to pass it to his partner until he answers a general culture question correctly. Contestants will have to put their batteries with the geography and find out the name of a Spanish town or city through a hieroglyph in La The return to Spain! ’.

22.30 / The Sixth

Friday night with de Investigation Team ’

The journalist Gloria Serra together with her team delves into current affairs, and offers viewers an analysis and coverage of the current events of investigative journalism. The space will offer this Friday deliveries already known to the audience as ‘Ibiza, La isla del Dinero’, ‘Los Reyes de la fiesta’, SalouFest: Spain cheap ’and Marina d’Or: The king of the holidays’.

22.35 / FDF

‘World War Z’

World War Z. United States, 2013 (116 minutes). Director: Marc Forster. Performers: Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, Daniella Kertesz.

With a huge display of special effects and dragging rumors of rewrites and problematic creative processes, Marc Forster directs this free adaptation of Max Brooks’ eponymous novel, a post-apocalyptic horror fable featuring a zombie pandemic as the protagonist. Despite lacking some cohesion, it cannot be denied that it is very entertaining.

1.31 / Hollywood

‘Two men and one destiny’

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. United States, 1969 (105 minutes). Director: George Roy Hill. Performers: Robert Redford, Paul Newman.

Robert Redford and Paul Newman bring to life two fearless fugitives who mock the law as they please. Until one day their luck changes and they become the two most persecuted bandits in the West: Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid. With this plot, a brilliant western begins that treasures, among other benefits, a great sense of humor and a luxurious soundtrack. A mythical title that won four well-deserved oscars.