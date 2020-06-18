17.35 / TCM

‘The honor of the Prizzi’

Prizzi’s Honor. United States, 1985. Director: John Huston. Performers: Jack Nicholson, Kathleen Turner, Anjelica Huston, William Hickey, Robert Loggia.

An Italian thug from Brooklyn who works for the Mafia family of the Prizzi meets a young man with whom he falls in love. What he doesn’t know is that that dazzling girl is an assassin hired by her enemies. A black comedy perfectly directed by a John Huston who returned in this way to his best times, which further elevated his category thanks to some really brilliant performances, especially that of Anjelica Huston, winner of an Oscar for her wonderful work. Essential.

17.35 / COSMO

‘A town called Dante’s Peak’

Dante’s Peak. United States, 1996 (108 minutes). Director Roger Donaldson. Performers: Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton, Jamie Renée Smith, Jeremy Foley.

Roger Donaldson, well-known director thanks to Mutiny on board, Species or No way out, showed his predilection for these natural phenomena from a young age. Years later, and with a protagonist cast of proven effectiveness (Pierce Brosnan and Linda Hamilton as his staunchest follower), Donaldson shows this fast-paced film of catastrophes that offers a vision, between scientific and spectacular, of the terrible consequences that one of these rivers of fire can cause the life of an entire people.

19.45 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The Day of the Beast’

Spain, 1995 (99 minutes). Director: Álex de la Iglesia. Interpreters: Álex Angulo, Armando de Razza, Santiago Segura.

Álex de la Iglesia, director who debuted in the feature film world with Mutant Action, surprises locals and strangers again with this macabre satanic action comedy that shows the adventures of a priest convinced that the Antichrist will be born on Christmas Day in Madrid . Full blast action, heavy music and television criticism for a dark grotesque that swept the Spanish box office.

20.35 / La 2

Afternoon of theatrical releases in ‘Movie Days’

Theaters begin to reopen and Movie Days looks to the first releases as Little Joe, the new by Austrian director Jessica Hausner, Matthias and Maxime, a Canadian film by Xavier Dolan about homosexuality, The Wasp Network, with Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramírez as protagonists, or Los lobos. directed by Samuel Kishi. From the hand of actress Nathalie Poza, godmother of this week, the program will have a special memory for actress Rosa María Sardá, who died a few days ago. The space will also commemorate 40 years of The Shining and the classic Twilight of the Gods, which can be seen next week in Classic Film Days. The Huesca Film Festival, the first to offer screenings for the public on the big screen again, and the recommendations of Días de cine complete the program.

21.30 / The Sixth

We are all the Corona Coronavirus Generation ’

The little ones do not even know how they are going to go to school, the Baby Boom generation seems today condemned to take care of their children who, in turn, find themselves with a post-pandemic job present very different from the one they were promised. And the oldest? They have been the hardest hit by the virus. Those who lived after the war and rebuilt the country under a dictatorship, see today how a microorganism fattens with them. How is this pandemic going to mark each generation? The new report in the Sixth column will try to answer this question.

22.00 / Movistar Releases

‘Le Mans’ 66 ’

Ford v. Ferrari. United States, 2019 (152 minutes). Ditector: James Mangold. Performers: Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal.

The rivalry between the car companies Ford and Ferrari in the 1960s (culminating in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966) served James Mangold (Logan) to shoot an epic biographical drama starring two credible Matt Damon and Christian. Bale, now giving life to Henry Ford II and ex-pilot Enzo Ferrari. To the good general whole of the history is added a more than correct technical work awarded with the Oscar and the BAFTA for the best montage and the Oscar for the best sound montage.

22.00 / Four

Cantabria, first stop for ‘Viajeros Cuatro’

Adapting to the current mobility and security circumstances, the third season of Viajeros Cuatro starts, where for the first time it will visit some of the most attractive Spanish areas – Rías Baixas, Cádiz, Valencia, Guipúzcoa, Costa Brava, Lanzarote and Ibiza – along with international enclaves such as Buenos Aires, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Mexico, New Orleans and Sydney. From the hand of the actor Antonio Resines, the international model Dalianah Arekion and the sports journalist Lucía Villalón, this first installment will rediscover Cantabria. In a report prepared by Erika Barreras and Rober Secunza (camera), the program will discover a land full of contrasts, capable of accommodating in its little more than 5,300 square kilometers an abrupt coastline on the Cantabrian Sea, lush forests, idyllic valleys, beaches of dream for surfers and rural postcard environments.

22.00 / the 2

Fifth anniversary of ‘History of our cinema’

On May 11, History of our cinema turned five years old. To celebrate it, in the first quarter of the year, it called a vote, open to viewers, to choose the best film in Spanish cinema from 1930 to the present day, from a list of 30 chosen by the regular collaborators of the program. The most voted films, and which will make up the special program for the anniversary, are Los santos inocentes, by Mario Camus and El crack, by José Luis Garci. The first will be presented by Luis E. Parés, film historian and collaborator of the program; and in the colloquium will be Maribel Martín, actress and producer of Los santos inocentes; Javier Muñoz, co-writer of El crack cero, and film critic Javier Ocaña. Due to the health situation caused by the coronavirus, the two directors of these films, Mario Camus and José Luis Garci, will not be on the set, but they will participate by telematic means.

22.00 / the 2

‘The Innocent Saints’

Spain, 1983 (103 minutes). Director: Mario Camus. Interpreters: Francsco Rabal, Alfredo Landa, Terele Pávez.

Fortunate adaptation of the novel by Miguel Delibes that was one of the greatest successes of Spanish cinema. The Cannes Film Festival rewarded this rural film that portrays an exploited and marginalized family in Spain in the 1960s. Good technical-artistic work perfectly directed by Mario Camus. Realistic, cruel and with a Paco Rabal embroidering his paper.

22.00 / Telecino

‘The Last Supper’ by Anabel Pantoja and Alonso Caparros

Anabel Pantoja and Alonso Caparrós is the couple chosen by chefs Sergi Arola and Begoña Rodrigo to prepare dinner for their guests in this new installment of The Last Supper. Both will have to create a menu with first, second and dessert and act as the best possible hosts. After the evening, it will be time for the evaluations of diners, the jury and the public.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Australia’

Australia-United States, 2008 (165 minutes). Director: Baz Luhrmann. Performers: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Bryan Brown, Tony Barry.

After the success of the musical Moulin Rouge, Baz Luhrmann completely changes register. Now he wants to show off classic filmmaker ways and presents an epic and romantic adventure that vindicates the culture of the Australian aborigines and narrates the difficult moments lived by the mestizos after the arrival of some colonizers who devastated the local population and caused real social dramas. Ambitious story that raises its quality thanks to the good work of its leading partner, especially Nicole Kidman.

22.05 / 1

‘Typical Spanish’ Entertainment

Spanish Television is committed to family training with the premiere of Typical Spanish, a space hosted by Frank Blanco with live music and challenges about general culture, gastronomy, geography and Spanish customs. The teams will be led by Florentino Fernández and Vicky Martín Berrocal and will include names such as Santiago Segura, José Corbacho, Leo Harlem, Edu Soto, Carlos Iglesias or Carlos Latre. The program began to be recorded before the state of alarm, that is why in its first installments it has an audience on set that, divided into two tiers, participates and leaves their skin cheering for their own. After resuming the recordings, this space incorporates a novelty: through screens integrated into the set, it is a virtual audience that enjoys interacting with the guests.

22.30 / The Sixth

Friday night with de Investigation Team ’

The journalist Gloria Serra together with her team delves into current issues, and offers viewers an analysis and coverage of the current events of investigative journalism. The space will offer this Friday deliveries already known to the audience as ‘Marta’s Shadow’, ‘Dangerous appointments’, ‘Ana Julia: the trial’ and ‘Antonio Anglish: The fugitive’.

22.55 / M.CineDoc & Roll

The Cure: the anniversary at Hyde Park

The Cure is one of the most legendary bands on the music scene. Founded in Crawley (England) by Robert Smith, it also has Simon Gallup, Roger O’Donnel, Jason Cooper and Reeves Gabrels. Symbol of the darkest and gothic pop, it has a legion of followers, hundreds of bands that owe its influences, a certainly inexhaustible discography and mythical performances around the world. The mythical group turned 40 years old (1978-2018) and celebrated it with a legendary live in Hyde Park where they toured all their successes in front of more than 6,000 people. A concert directed by Tim Pop -the director of his best-known video clips- that is destined to become a classic. Two hours, the sunset falling over Hyde Park and Robert Smith and theirs wanting to celebrate with a repertoire where Pictures of You, High, A Night Like This, The Walk, Just Like Heaven and jewels like Push or Caterpillar are not lacking. An exceptional gift for fans, but also an unforgettable concert for every music lover.

23.50 / the 2

‘Crack’

Spain, 1981 (1198 minutes). Director: José Luis Garci. Interpreters: Alfredo Landa, Manuel Tejada, Miguel A. Rellán, José Bódalo.

One of the most praised thrillers in the history of Spanish cinema. After his political-sentimental trilogy (Subject pending, Solos en la madrugada y Las verdes praderas), Garci totally changed his genre to shoot this film, which featured an excellent Alfredo Landa as a private detective. A clever tribute to American film noir.

0.15 / A 1

‘A dangerous therapy’

Analyze that. United States, 1998 (99 minutes). Director: Harold Ramis. Performers Robert de Niro, Billy Crystal, Lisa Kudrow.

Harold Ramis had some high-profile protagonists and an outstanding script to shape this very interesting gangster comedy, cut by classic patterns and in which he parodies and pays homage to gangster cinema. A brilliant idea – a gangster becomes soft and needs the help of a psychologist – that in Ramis’ hands achieved a resounding success.

1.50 / Movistar CineDoc & Roll

Ats Beats ’

United Kingdom, 2019 (101 minutes). Director: Brian Welsh. Performers: Martin Donaghy, Brian Ferguson, Ryan Fletcher.

The action of this original dramatic comedy, shot in black and white by Brian Welsh, on youth and friendship, set during the largest countercultural youth movement in the recent history of the United Kingdom, the rave movement.