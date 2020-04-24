15.22 / Comedy Central

‘Forrest Gump’

Forrest Gump. United States, 1994 (136 minutes). Director: Robert Zemeckis. Performers: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field.

Forrest Gump is the name of a young man with mental deficiencies who, to everyone’s amazement, is becoming a national hero without giving importance to anything he does. A mixture of drama and comedy, with really funny moments, others of high dramatic charge, with which Tom Hanks got his second consecutive Oscar after the successful work in Philadelphia. Excellent special effects, which place the protagonist together with relevant personalities already disappeared, in a film that the American public loves. Oscar for Best Film and Best Direction. Advisable.

15.30 / Four

‘The Fantastic Four’

Fantastic four. United States, 2005 (105 minutes). Director: Tim Story. Performers: Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, Chris Evans.

After the adventures of Spiderman, X-Men, Hulk, Blade, Daredevil and The punisher, it was the turn of The Fantastic Four, other famous Marvel superheroes. As the canons command in this type of productions, everything remains in a coming and going of more or less achieved special effects and some brushstrokes of action. From the imagination of the original comic, no trace. Despite everything, it entertains.

17.30 / 1

‘You have an email’

You’ve got mail. United States, 1998 (115 minutes). Director: Nora Ephron. Performers: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Parker Posey, Jean Stapleton.

In 1940 Lubitsch adapted a play by Miklos Laszlo to film The Bazaar of Surprises, a wonderful film starring James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan. Almost 60 years later, Nora Ephron decided to update this same story and shoot. You have an e-mail. This is a romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan – actors who had previously worked together on Something to Remember, under the same director – in which two rival professionals in the bookstore business start a romantic relationship. via Internet. Although very soft, at least it is nice.

18.30 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The fencing master’

Spain, 1992 (84 minutes). Director .: Pedro Olea. Performers: Omero Antonutti, Assumpta Serna, Joaquim de Almeida.

Cloak-and-dagger drama that Pedro Olea adapted from the famous novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. The Elizabethan Madrid of the 19th century and the relationships established between a teacher and an outstanding student serve as the basis for this interesting mix of drama and intrigue, which was benefited by the presence of a highly coupled protagonist couple.

21.00 / The Sixth

Today, in ‘laSexta noche’

This Saturday, the Sixth night continues to be very aware of the latest data on the development of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain. The space presented by Iñaki López will have the contribution and analysis of health experts to resolve the questions that most concern citizens. In addition, it will include interviews with well-known personalities such as Kike Sarasola and Mercedes Milá.

21.45 / 1

The new challenges of the school year

Starting tomorrow, children and teenagers up to 14 years old will be able to leave the house for a short walk. Tonight, the weekly report will address the challenges of the school year, which has been interrupted by the confinement of the coronavirus, with experts, analysts and with the students themselves and their families. It will also deal with the repercussions of the closure on the restless cultural industry. The program will interview actors, film and museum directors, theater producers, musicians, dancers, booksellers … The blackout has forced them to try new models of production and consumption. Theaters, for example, offer “confined sessions” these weeks with the actors at home and the audience present by videoconference. Musicians try to stay active on social media. But everyone gives up on the 2020 season and they have a hard time seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

22.00 / DMAX

The Chernobyl nuclear accident

Sunday marks the 34th anniversary of the worst nuclear accident to date, marking a before and after in history: the Chernobyl nuclear accident caused by the explosion of a nuclear power plant reactor in northern Ukraine. A few days after the anniversary of this tragic event, this geographical area is back in the news due to a fire that occurred last Saturday in the Chernobyl area and that has caused a spike in radioactivity in this restricted area. This event has made us all remember more than ever the Chernobyl atomic catastrophe and therefore DMAX will dedicate its historical programming for the month to analyze the causes and effects of this terrible event with the specials’ Chernobyl: 30 years later ‘,’ Chernobyl after the disaster ‘,’ Life after Chernobyl ‘and a special episode from the series’ Out of Control’.

22.10 / Antenna 3

‘Absolute power’

Absolute power. United States, 1996 (116 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Performers: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Ed Harris.

Well-crafted thriller in which the always correct direction of Clint Eastwood, also a protagonist, and on the other, the craft of William Goldman, author of the script for All the President’s Men, joined. On this occasion, Eastwood assembles a whole game of corruption and conspiracy intrigue around the President of the United States, the author, apparently, of a dark murder. Along with the protagonist, actors such as Gene Hackman or Ed Harris can be seen. An interesting story of mystery and power.

22.15 / COSMO

‘Casino’

United States, 1995 (173 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Performers: Robert de Niro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci, James Woods, Don Rickles, Alan King.

Scorsese returns to his favorite stories in this wonderful film, based on the biography of Sam Ace Rothsyein written by Nicholas Pileggi, co-writer with the director himself, who focuses his attention on the self-destruction of a gangster and almost everyone around him. Through the story of a famous player who served the interests of the underworld, and who is brought to life by a truly wonderful Robert de Niro, the film delves into the exciting world of Las Vegas casinos, narrating the rise and fall from one of the directors of these bright game rooms. Accompanying de Niro, Sharon Stone, an actress who previously had not been able to demonstrate her excellent conditions and who got for her very successful performance, giving life to the wife of the gangster in question, a deserved Oscar nomination. A history of various declines that Scorsese serves with luxury and quality.

23.35 / Four

‘The boy’

Spain, 2014 (135 minutes). Director: Daniel Monzón. Interpreters: Luis Tosar, Jesús Castro, Eduard Fernández.

Five years after Celda 211, Daniel Monzón (director), Jorge Guerricaechevarría (co-writer) and Luis Tosar (co-star with Jesús Castro) re-team in this tense thriller, full of action and spectacular chases. Drug trafficking, immigration and lack of hope for a film that was the second highest grossing film in Spain this year.

0.05 / Movistar Drama

‘Trainspotting’

United Kingdom, 1996. Director: Danny Boyle. Performers: Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Johnny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle.

Many have been the films that have taken the world of drugs as a starting point, but none resembles this one. Danny Boyle, director of Open Grave, chose the cult novel written by Irvine Welsh to show us this perfectly narrated drama, which takes a look at the experiences of a group of marginalized people (an unconscious and sickly young man, a psychopathic alcoholic , an incurable but sweet heroin addict, a cloying and morbid Don Juan and, finally, a boy who does not take drugs but will end up starting), roles played by young and talented actors, such as Ewan McGregor (Open Grave) or Robert Carlyle (Full Monty), who face an uncertain and daunting future. A quite controversial film, which featured British pop figures of the stature of Iggy Pop or Lou Reed for its soundtrack.

0.23 / Hollywood

‘Murder 1, 2, 3’

Murder by numbers. United States, 2002. Director: Barbet Schroeder. Int .: Sandra Bullock, Ben Chaplin, Ryan Gosling, Michael Pitt, Agnes Bruckner.

Veteran Barbet Schroeder (The Virgin of Assassins and Desperate Measures) is the author of this vibrant thriller starring Sandra Bullock, who departs here from her usual records to bring to life a homicide detective. Along with his new partner, he will have to deal with the murder of a girl whose body has been found abandoned in the woods of a small California coastal town. The tests lead to a fortuitous act, although she has the hunch that there is something more.