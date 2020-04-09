16.00 / Telecinco

Belle

United Kingdom, 2013 (105 minutes). Director: Amma Asante. Performers: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tom Wilkinson, Sam Reid, Sarah Gadon.

In the bosom of the English aristocracy of the eighteenth century lives a passionate story in which a mestiza, illegitimate daughter of a Royal Navy Admiral, is educated by her uncle and his wife, despite the fact that slavery continues in the country. Between the historical drama and the love tragedy, the swings of a film of firm visual packaging move, which escapes sentimentality and traces a sharp portrait of living and accurate characters.

21.00 / La 2

Via Crucis from the Colosseum in Rome

TVE continues to pay attention to the liturgical acts that take place on Easter dates. After broadcasting the Holy Friday Offices at 5:55 pm from the Vatican, La 2 will offer live the traditional Way of the Cross, which takes place in the Colosseum in Rome, chaired by Pope Francis I. The appointment will begin at 9:00 p.m., with Javier Valiente’s comments.

22.00 / TCM

Lost

Gone Girl. USA, 2014 (145 minutes). Director: David Fincher. Performers: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris.

A superb David Fincher intrigue with a topical plot: a woman disappears and suspicions fall on her husband. Lost is magnified thanks to its suffocating staging, it abounds in tenebrous settings and extracts visual density from each shot to increase the oppressiveness of its images.

22.00 / Movistar Action

The emperor of paris

L’empereur de Paris. France, 2018 (112 minutes). Director: Jean-François Richet. Performers: Vincent Cassel, Patrick Chesnais, August Diehl, Olga Kurylenko.

Jean-François Richet resurrects the figure of Vidocq, the legendary former criminal turned private investigator who would become the first director of the French Sûreté Nationale. His film, wrapped in a visual brilliance that explodes almost in every sequence, moves between the luxurious reconstruction of the period and the crude realism of its abundant violent sequences.

22.05 / 1

Eva Hache travels to El Toboso

This week’s installment of La paisana travels to Toledo to visit El Toboso and meet its inhabitants. It is a town located in the center of Castilla-La Mancha and famous for being one of the stages of Don Quixote. In fact, Eva Hache will search for Dulcinea among the 1,700 inhabitants of the place. Meanwhile, he will meet various characters, from a humble shepherd boy to a restless artist who has decided to turn his bar into a mosaic of broken tiles worthy of Gaudí.

22.05 / Paramount Network

Passion of Christ

The Passion of the Christ. USA, 2004 (130 minutes). Director: Mel Gibson. Performers: James Caviezel, Maia Morgenstern, Monica Bellucci.

The Passion of Christ unleashed a wave of controversy when his intentions could not be more transparent: a mystical account anchored in a completely realistic iconic environment. So much so that Mel Gibson, in his quest for absolute truthfulness, makes the film spoken entirely in Aramaic and Latin. However, when the lashes begin and the blood jumps, Gibson falls in search of the show, sadistic at times, deep in others, but show at last, which somewhat weighs down the brilliance of his staging, as meticulous as it is expressive .

22.15 / La 2

The pedal car

Spain-Portugal, 2003 (92 minutes). Director: Ramón Barea. Interpreters: Álex Angulo, Rosana Pastor, Pablo Gómez, María Pastor, Mikel Losada.

Ramón Barea’s second film travels to Franco’s Spain in 1959 and traces the portrait of a child who lives between two worlds: the one that represents his rich, right-wing, maternal family, and the one that beats his father, with a libertarian spirit. The pedal car is a remarkable costumbrista chronicle that moves between the bitter and the tragicomic, in which an attractive group of characters lives on which the director turns a personal and affective look, sometimes affectionate, sometimes ironic.

Due to the exceptional circumstances, EL PAÍS is offering all its digital content for free. Information regarding the coronavirus will remain open as long as the severity of the crisis persists.

Dozens of journalists work tirelessly to bring you the most rigorous coverage and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism you can do it here for 1 euro the first month (from June 10 euros). Subscribe to the facts.

Subscribe