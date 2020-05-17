.

This Sunday we have the programs that Univisión and Telemundo have on their programming lists. Telemundo will broadcast “American Ninja Warrior”, while Univision will broadcast “Sal y Pimienta”. Telemundo will also broadcast the films “Bee Movie”, “Never Let Go” and “Escape Plan”.

American Ninja Warrior

Telemundo will broadcast “American Ninja Warrior”, the competitive phenomenon in which various athletes compete for a million dollars in one of the most rigorous competitions in television history.

“American Ninja Warrior” airs at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on Telemundo.

Salt and pepper

The gossip show hosted by Lourdes Stephen and Jomari Goyso will air on Univision at 10:00 PM Eastern Time.

In the broadcast of this Sunday, May 17, Sal y Pimienta will broadcast a new offensive in the case of Ninel Conde against his former partner Giovanni Medina. In addition, Rafael Araneda confesses the real reasons why he had to make a long and intrepid emergency trip to his native Chile.

Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever

Director Tim Hill’s animated film will air on Univision at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

Synopsis: “Grumpy Cat’s life changes when he meets a 12-year-old girl who can hear him speak.”

Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever | LifetimeOfficial trailer for Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever. Watch the movie Saturday, November 29th at 8 / 7c on Lifetime. #LifetimeMovies Subscribe for more Lifetime: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=lifetime Follow our Official Tumblr: http://grumpycatsworstchristmasever.tumblr.com/ Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – http: // www .mylifetime.com Twitter – https://twitter.com/lifetimetv Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/lifetime / posts In “Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever,” Grumpy Cat is a lonely cat living in a mall pet shop. Because she always gets passed over and never gets chosen by customers, this kitty develops a sour outlook on life until… one day during the holidays, a very special 12-year-old girl named Chyrstal enters the pet store and falls in love with Grumpy Cat. Welcome to Lifetime’s YouTube Channel! Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2014-11-01T04: 41: 29Z

Kung Fu Yoga

The movie starring Jackie Chan will air on Univision at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

Synopsis: “Chinese archeology professor Jack (Jackie Chan) teams up with a beautiful Indian professor and her assistant to try to locate a lost treasure. In Tibet, they find the remains of the royal army, which had disappeared along with the treasure, in an ice cave, but are pursued by a dangerous descendant of a rebel army leader. ”

Kung Fu Yoga Official Trailer 1 (2017) – Jackie Chan MovieStarring: Jackie Chan, Disha Patani, Amyra Dastur Kung Fu Yoga Official Trailer 1 (2017) – Jackie Chan Movie Chinese archeology professor Jack (Jackie Chan) teams up with beautiful Indian professor Ashmita and assistant Kyra to locate lost Magadha treasure. In a Tibetan ice cave, they find the remains of the royal army that had vanished together with the treasure, only to be ambushed by Randall (Sonu Sood), the descendent of a rebel army leader. When they free themselves, their next stop is Dubai where a diamond from the ice cave is to be auctioned. After a series of double-crosses and revelations about their past, Jack and his team travel to a mountain temple in India, using the diamond as a key to unlock the real treasure. Subscribe to INDIE & FILM FESTIVALS: http://bit.ly/1wbkfYg Subscribe to TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/sxaw6h Subscribe to COMING SOON: http://bit.ly/H2vZUn We’re on SNAPCHAT: http : //bit.ly/2cOzfcy Like us on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/1QyRMsE Follow us on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/1ghOWmt You’re quite the artsy one, aren’t you? Fandango MOVIECLIPS FILM FESTIVALS & INDIE TRAILERS is the destination for… well, all things related to Film Festivals & Indie Films. If you want to keep up with the latest festival news, art house openings, indie movie content, film reviews, and so much more, then you have found the right channel. 2017-01-09T19: 46: 12Z

Bee Movie

The DreamWorks Animation animated movie will air on Telemundo at 2:30 PM Eastern Time.

Synopsis: “Barry B. Benson (original voice of Jerry Seinfeld), a bee recently graduated from university, is somewhat disappointed in her current job: making honey. One day he meets Vanessa (voiced by Renée Zellweger), a New York florist, and they become friends. However, when he finds out that humans eat honey, he decides to sue them. ”

Bee Movie – Official Trailer 2007 [HD]http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0389790 —- IMDb LINK! When the bee Barry B. Benson graduates from college, he finds that he will have only one job for his entire life, and absolutely disappointed, he joins the team responsible for bringing the honey and pollination of the flowers to visit the world outside the hive . Once in Manhattan, he is saved by the florist Vanessa and he breaks the bee law to thank Vanessa. They become friends and Barry discovers that humans exploit bees to sell the honey they produce. Barry decides to sue the human race, with destructive consequences to nature.2012-11-03T23: 16: 02Z

Never Let Go

The film, starring Carey Mulligan, will air on Telemundo at 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

Synopsis: “Adaptation of a novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, the author of” What Remains of the Day “, which was also made into a movie (James Ivory, 1993). Kathy, Tommy and Ruth spend their childhood at Hailsham, an apparently idyllic English boarding school, where they discover a dark and disturbing secret about their future. When they drop out of school and approach the fate that awaits them, love, jealousy and betrayal threaten to separate them. ”

NEVER LET ME GO | Official Trailer | FOX SearchlightNow On Blu-ray & DVD http://bit.ly/dQhWQU In his highly acclaimed novel Never Let Me Go, Kazuo Ishiguro (The Remains of the Day) created a remarkable story of love, loss and hidden truths. In it I have posed the fundamental question: What makes us human? Now director Mark Romanek (ONE HOUR PHOTO), writer Alex Garland and DNA Films bring Ishiguro’s hauntingly poignant and emotional story to the screen. Kathy (Oscar® nominee Carey Mulligan, AN EDUCATION), Tommy (Andrew Garfield, BOY A, RED RIDING) and Ruth (Oscar® nominee Keira Knightley, PRIDE & PREJUDICE, ATONEMENT) live in a world and a time that feel familiar to us , but are not quite like anything we know. They spend their childhood at Hailsham, a seemingly idyllic English boarding school. When they leave the shelter of the school and the terrible truth of their fate is revealed to them, they must also confront the deep feelings of love, jealousy and betrayal that threaten to pull them apart. Connect with Fox Searchlight Online Visit the Fox Searchlight WEBSITE: http://foxsearchlight.com/ Like Fox Searchlight on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/foxsearchlight Follow Fox Searchlight on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ foxsearchlight NEVER LET ME GO | Official Trailer | FOX Searchlight https://www.youtube.com/user/FoxSearchlight2010-06-16T01:10:38Z

Escape Plan

The movie, starring Sylvester Stallone, will air on Telemundo at 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

Synopsis: “Ray Breslin (Stallone), a prison security expert, faces his greatest challenge: escaping from the prison he has designed himself. In prison he meets the enigmatic Church (Schwarzenegger), a guy who has earned the respect of all prisoners for being able to keep them sane in the darkest hours. ”

Escape Plan Official Trailer # 1 (2013) – Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie HDSubscribe to TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/sxaw6h Subscribe to COMING SOON: http://bit.ly/H2vZUn Like us on FACEBOOK: http: // goo .gl / dHs73 Escape Plan Official Trailer # 1 (2013) – Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie HD Ray Breslin is the world’s foremost authority on structural security. After analyzing every high security prison and learning a vast array of survival skills so he can design escape-proof prisons, his skills are put to the test. He’s framed and incarcerated in a master prison he designed himself. He needs to escape and find the person who put him behind bars. The Movieclips Trailers channel is your destination for hot new trailers the second they drop. Whether they are blockbusters, indie films, or that new comedy you’ve been waiting for, the Movieclips Trailers team is there day and night to make sure all the hottest new movie trailers are available whenever you need them, as soon as you can get them. All the summer blockbusters, Man of Steel, Oblivion, Pacific Rim, After Earth, The Lone Ranger, Star Trek Into Darkness and more! They are all available on Movieclips Trailers. In addition to hot new trailers, the Movieclips Trailers page gives you original content like Ultimate Trailers, Instant Trailer Reviews, Monthly Mashups, and Meg’s Movie News and more to keep you up-to-date on what’s out this week and what you should be watching.2013-06-27T17: 43: 43Z

ALSO READ: Larry Hernández recounts meeting with Mexican boss: Where and when?

ALSO READ: Is Marlene Favela separating from her husband?

.