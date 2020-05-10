.

This Sunday we have the programs that Univisión and Telemundo have on their programming lists. Telemundo will broadcast “American Ninja Warrior”, while Univision will broadcast a special program for Mother’s Day. Telemundo will also air the films “The Karate Kid”, “Monkey Kingdom” and “Stolen”.

American Ninja Warrior

Telemundo will broadcast “American Ninja Warrior”, the competitive phenomenon in which various athletes compete for a million dollars in one of the most rigorous competitions in television history.

“American Ninja Warrior” airs at 7:00 PM Eastern Time on Telemundo.

By Them: Celebrating Mothers

The famous presenters Rafael Araneda, Chiquinquirá Delgado and Alejandra Espinoza will be in charge of leading the Univision special in honor of all Hispanic mothers in the United States.

The program will include musical acts, interviews and many moving surprises, all with a particular cultural touch and lots of love. Additionally, we will hear from moms in the world of television and music, new and future moms, and moms adjusting to the new reality at home because of the COVID-19.

The two-hour special will air on Univision at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

View this post on Instagram ➡️ Swipe to see more This mothers day, we want to celebrate all the super moms 👩 The Univision family invites you to post a message on your profile (with photo or video) about the mom you celebrate. Include #GraciasPorEllas and #Univision in the description. You could see your post on one of Univision’s platforms! LEGAL NOTICE: You agree that you are the owner of the photo and author of the story (100 words or less), and authorize Univision and its affiliates, distributors and licensees, the right, but not the obligation, to disseminate, re-disseminate, distribute, transmit, perform, reproduce and make derivative works containing, the photo and history and your name in any way and through any means now known or developed in the future throughout the universe in perpetuity, and that you will not have the right to compensation whatsoever. A post shared by Univision (@univision) on May 5, 2020 at 8:30 am PDT

The Karate Kid

The movie, starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan, will air on Telemundo at 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

Synopsis: “Remake adapted to the contemporary era of the 80’s classic“ Karate Kid ”. Follow the story of Dre, a young skateboarder who moves to China with his single mother for work. When a local thug begins to annoy him, the young man will find support in Mr. Han, a man who offers to teach him martial arts to defend himself against his attackers. ”

THE KARATE KID – Official Trailer (HD) Release Date: 11 June 2010 (United States) In Columbia Pictures’ The Karate Kid, 12-year-old Dre Parker (Jaden Smith) could’ve been the most popular kid in Detroit, but his mother’s (Taraji P. Henson) latest career move has landed him in China. Dre immediately falls for his classmate Mei Ying – and the feeling is mutual – but cultural differences make such a friendship impossible. Even worse, Dre’s feelings make an enemy of the class bully, Cheng. In the land of kung fu, Dre knows only a little karate, and Cheng puts “the karate kid” on the floor with ease. With no friends in a strange land, Dre has nowhere to turn but maintenance man Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), who is secretly a master of kung fu. As Han teaches Dre that kung fu is not about punches and parries, but maturity and calm, Dre realizes that facing down the bullies will be the fight of his life. Genre: Action / Drama / Family Cast: Jackie Chan, Taraji P. Henson, Jaden Smith Director: Harald Zwart Screenplay By: Christopher Murphey Subscribe to Sony Pictures for more great content: http://bit.ly/SonyPicsSubscribe http: // www.KarateKid-TheMovie.com/ #Sony #TheKarateKid #JadenSmith # JackieChan2010-02-25T02: 12: 58.000Z

Monkey Kingdom

The Disney documentary will be broadcast on Telemundo at 2:30 PM Eastern Time.

Synopsis: “Closely follow a family of monkeys who are forced to leave what has always been their home in an Asian jungle.”

Disneynature’s Monkey Kingdom – Official TrailerMonkey Kingdom (2015) In-Home Release Date: September 15, 2015 On Blu-ray: http://di.sn/6005B6X1H, Digital HD & Disney Movies Anywhere: http://di.sn/ 6008BHoln Synopsis: Life is an adventure for Maya, the clever and resourceful blonde-bobbed monkey in Monkey Kingdom, Disneynature’s new feature film set among ancient ruins in the storied jungles of South Asia. Maya’s world is forever changed when she welcomes her son, Kip, into her complicated extended family. Like all families, Maya’s has more than its share of colorful personalities – and she’s determined to give her son a leg up in the world. When their longtime home at Castle Rock is taken over by powerful neighboring monkeys, Maya’s whole family retreats, and she uses her street smarts and ingenuity to uncover untapped resources amidst strange new creatures and unsettling surroundings. Ultimately, they will all have to work together to reclaim Castle Rock, where Maya can hopefully realize her dreams for her son’s future. For more on Monkey Kingdom, visit: Official Website: http://nature.disney.com/monkey-kingdom Facebook: Facebook.com/Disneynature Twitter: twitter.com/Disneynature Instagram: http://instagram.com/disneynature Tumblr : http: //disneynature.tumblr.com2014-04-11T15: 55: 33Z

Stolen

The film, starring Nicolas Cage, will air on Telemundo at 9:30 PM EST.

Synopsis: “Will Montgomery (Nicolas Cage) is a veteran bank robber who, after being betrayed in a heist, is sentenced to 8 years in prison. When he is released from prison, he decides to leave behind his criminal past and try to rebuild his relationship with his daughter Allison. But, unexpectedly, Vincent (Josh Lucas), a former partner, kidnaps Allison and demands from Will 10 million dollars in exchange for seeing her alive again. With only one day to get the money, Will only has to trust his instincts and his former partner Riley (Malin Akerman) to deliver one last big blow that will allow him to get his daughter back. ”

TIME TRIAL – Spanish trailerMore cinema at http://www.lashorasperdidas.com The story stars Will Montgomery (played by Nicolas Cage), an expert thief who has spent eight years behind bars, after he was betrayed in a hit that came out evil. When serving his sentence, he leaves the prison very determined to leave behind his criminal past and regain his relationship with his daughter, Alison Loeb (played by Sami Gayle), from whom he is totally estranged. However, both former Montgomery cronies and FBI agent Tim Harlend (played by Danny Huston) are convinced that Will hid the loot from the aforementioned coup ($ 10 million in total bonuses) before he was sentenced. to prison. In order to get the money, his former accomplice, Vincent (played by Josh Lucas), kidnaps Alison and demands the loot as ransom, hiding the young woman in a soundproof trunk of a taxi, in the middle of Mardi Gras day, where it is practically impossible for them to find it. Montgomery has only one day to deliver the $ 10 million ransom, but as much as Vincent and the FBI don’t believe it, the truth is that he doesn’t have the money. Montgomery has no choice but to trust her instincts and reunite with another former accomplice: the beautiful, sexy, and intelligent Riley Jeffers (played by Malin Akerman). Together, they’ll have to get one more blow so that Will can get his daughter back … before it’s too late. Trailer loaned by Aurum for broadcast as promotional material for the film. 2012-08-27T09: 15: 14Z

Salt and pepper

The gossip show hosted by Lourdes Stephen and Jomari Goyso will air on Univision at 10:00 PM Eastern Time.

In the broadcast of this Sunday, May 10, Sal y Pimienta honors all mothers with a special program that features an exclusive interview with Alicia Machado, the family dispute between Frida Sofía and Alejandra Guzmán, and an interview with actor César Evora in where he criticizes the Mexican government.

ALSO READ: Happy Mother’s Day 2020: Best phrases to share with mom

ALSO READ: Happy Mother’s Day 2020: The best images to share

.