The long-awaited weekend has arrived and with the opportunity to stay at home to calmly enjoy some time in front of the TV. For this reason, we have prepared a special selection of the best television programs that you can enjoy as a family in the comfort of your home.

Today, the Univision network has on its screens the transmission of the show “Pequeños Gigantes”. While on the Telemundo network you will find the transmission of the special program “La Doña, La Gran Noche” with Jacky Bracamontes, “La Voz Kids” with Daisy Fuentes and Jorge Bernal, as well as the award ceremony for the “Spotify Awards”.

1. Little Giants

Univision will broadcast the new season of the “Pequeños Gigantes” children’s competition. In this episode, the battle between the six squadrons begins and each point will be vital to save yourself.

“Pequeños Gigantes”, hosted by Galilea Montijo, is broadcast on Univision at 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

2. La Doña, The Great Night

The Mexican television host Jacky Bracamontes presents the special “La Doña, La Gran Noche”, where the protagonists of the second season of La Doña will relive the hottest scenes while revealing with luxuries and details how difficult and fun they could be the recordings.

The program will last an hour and includes interviews with Aracely Arámbula, who gave life to the feared Altagracia Sandoval, the gallant David Zepeda (Navarrete), Carlos Ponce (León Contreras), the young actor Bernardo Flores who played Lucho Navarrete, the Spanish actor José María Galeano who gave life to the seductive villain Braulio, Marisela González (La Felina) and the daring actress Kika Edgar who played the manipulative character of Romelia Vega.

“La Doña, La Gran Noche” is broadcast on Telemundo at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

3. The Voice Kids

“La Voz Kids”, the children’s competition led by Jorge Bernal and Daisy Fuentes, returns to captivate the Spanish-speaking audience once again.

Viewers will be able to relive the most exciting moments when music stars and Coaches Prince Royce, Paulina Rubio and Roberto Tapia are searching for the best vocalists in the nation between the ages of seven to 14. The musical reality show will feature electrifying Blind Hearings. , the exciting Battles and the fascinating Finals, where only one child will be crowned the winner of “La Voz Kids” in the grand finale.

“La Voz Kids” is broadcast on Telemundo at 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

4. Telemundo News: Weekend

To stay up-to-date on the latest news and information about the Coronavirus, viewers can tune into local Telemundo stations on weekends with the local newscasts at 6 pm/5c in select markets (see local programming listings), followed by “News Telemundo Fin de semana ”at 6:30 pm/5:30c with the Emmy Award-winning journalist Vanessa Hauc.

“Telemundo News: Weekend” is broadcast on Telemundo at 6:00 PM Eastern Time.

5. Spotify Awards

Telemundo will feature the special broadcast of the “Spotify Awards”, the award that honored the finalists based exclusively on data generated by Spotify users, giving a faithful reflection of what fans are hearing.

The two-hour show hosted by Aislinn Derbez, Danna Paola, Luisito Comunica, Franco Escamilla and Angela Aguilar, features musical performances by superstars J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Banda MS, Julieta Venegas, Karol G, Christian Nodal, Zoé, Los Ángeles Azules, Julieta Venegas, Reik, Piso 21, Zion & Lennox, Cazzu and Nicki Nicole, among other artists.

The Spotify Awards will be broadcast on Telemundo at 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

