The long-awaited weekend has arrived and with the opportunity to stay at home to calmly enjoy some time in front of the TV. For this reason, we have prepared a special selection of the best television programs that you can enjoy as a family in the comfort of your home.

Today, the Univision network has on its screens the transmission of the show “Pequeños Gigantes”. While on the Telemundo network you will find the broadcast of “La Voz Kids” and the movies “XXX”, “Wanted”, “John Q” and “The Last Airbender”

1. Little Giants

Univision will broadcast the new season of the “Pequeños Gigantes” children’s competition. In this episode, great music stars accompany the little ones in the singing challenge.

“Pequeños Gigantes”, hosted by Galilea Montijo, is broadcast on Univision at 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

2. The Voice Kids

“La Voz Kids”, the children’s competition led by Jorge Bernal and Daisy Fuentes, returns to captivate the Spanish-speaking audience once again.

Viewers will be able to relive the most exciting moments when music stars and Coaches Prince Royce, Paulina Rubio and Roberto Tapia are searching for the best vocalists in the nation between the ages of seven to 14. The musical reality show will feature electrifying Blind Hearings. , the exciting Battles and the fascinating Finals, where only one child will be crowned the winner of “La Voz Kids” in the grand finale.

“La Voz Kids” is broadcast on Telemundo at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

3. XXX

The movie starring Vin Diesel will be broadcast on Telemundo at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

Synopsis: “Xander Cage is xXx. He makes a living trading videos of his chilling and crazy feats, like parachuting from a stolen car as he falls off a 250-meter cliff. After his umpteenth entanglement with the law, his world is about to take the biggest turn in his life. Augustus Gibbons, a veteran agent of the ANS (General Security Agency), faces a desperate situation in Prague, where his secret operatives have been annihilated by a gang of thugs who call themselves Anarchy 99, led by the brutal commander of the extinct USSR, Yorgi, and his beautiful friend Yelena. Gibbons needs a new breed of agent to move to the Czech capital, go unnoticed, and play by the same rules as Anarchy 99 to stop them. And Xander is a perfect candidate, albeit peculiar and completely unintentional. Gibbons will use every means possible to prove that Xander is the perfect man for that mission. Gibbons has a theory that any man can change, however lost he may be, if he has X’s talent, and so Xander is forced to acquire a new occupation and a revised identity suitable for her: Agent Xander Cage, code name: xXx. ”

4. Wanted

The movie, starring James McAvoy, will air on Telemundo at 12:00 PM EST.

Synopsis: “A young man (James McAvoy) who considered his father dead, discovers that he was a hitman and that he has just been murdered. He is then recruited by the sexy Fox (Angelina Jolie) for the same organization his father worked for. Sloam (Morgan Freeman) is in charge of training him to follow in his father’s footsteps. ”

5. John Q

The movie, starring Denzel Washington, will air on Telemundo at 9:00 PM EST.

Synopsis: “John Q. Archibald (Denzel Washington) is an ordinary man who works in a factory and looks after his family. His wife Denise (Kimberly Elise) and son Michael (Daniel E. Smith) are his whole world. But when your son becomes seriously ill and he needs to have a heart transplant urgently, it turns out that his medical insurance does not cover the operation. ”

6. The Last Airbender

The movie, starring Noah Ringer, will air on Telemundo at 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

Synopsis: “Epic fantasy that adapts the series“ Avatar: The Last Airbender ”. The Fire Nation declares war on the nations of Air, Water and Earth. After a century of struggle, there is no hope of ending so much destruction. Aang (Noah Ringer), the latest successor to the avatar cycle, the only one with power to control the four elements, will have to travel to the North Pole to dominate them and end the war. In this adventure he is joined by Katara, a Waterbender, and her brother Sokka. During their journey they will be chased by Prince Zuko (Dev Patel), who tries to capture the avatar to regain his honor … “

