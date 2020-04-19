This evening on Sunday, April 19, television programming will allow us to enjoy movies, series and entertainment programs.

tv programming

Movie

The 1 22:00 Movie of the week: The Equalizer. The protector

McCall (Denzel Washington) He is a man who has left his mysterious past behind to lead a life of peace and tranquility. However, when McCall meets Teri, a young woman who is in the hands of some russian gangsters ultraviolent, he cannot stay on the sidelines and has to help her.

Movie

Antena 3 22:05 The movie: The secret letter

Roseanne McNulty is a old woman who has been in a mental institution for 50 years after being accused of sexual promiscuity and of having killed her son newborn. When the center is going to be collapsed, Dr. Grene must evaluate it to determine which one will be future. For the first time, life and testimony Roseanne, who has always denied all allegations against it, it comes to light.

Entertainment

Four 22:45 Fourth Millennium

Analysis and debate program conducted by Íker Jiménez and Carmen Porter who focuses on the world of mystery and the unknown. The space usually has the participation of professors and experts in various subjects.

Reality tv

Telecinco 22:00 Survivors: Honduras Connection

After the transfer of the new servants and mortals to Playa Uva, the program focuses on possible new alliances among the contestants, as well as in the evolution of disagreements. Among the mortals, it is seen if Ana María and Rocío put an end to the differences they have recently maintained and the position of Avilé is analyzed, after losing Barranco’s friendship and being nominated by his greatest ally, Rocío.

Informative

The Sixth 22:30 The objective

After completing a month in alarm status and while health personnel continue to fight against coronavirus, the Government is considering how and when to start the lack of control. In today’s program, the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, answers Ana Pastor live.

Entertainment

TV3 22:15 No pot ser!

In the skin of a restless guide and explorer, the presenter Jordi Basté it accompanies the audience to discover how their way of working, traveling, eating, moving or relating will change, and identifies dilemmas and conflicts that highlight that the most important part of the technology is what use is given.

Serie

8TV 22:00 Tatort: ​​Inspector Lindholm

Inspector Lindholm investigates the murder of a teenage girl found in a garbage dump. A handmade shoe is the track that leads to the Hannover State Opera.

