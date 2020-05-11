Classical Music Lovers: Seraphic Fire launches Saturday’s podcast.









Gusman Concert Hall presents virtual star night. Originally performed on September 13, 2019. Valerie Coleman, with Margaret Donaghue, Svet Stoyanov, Shelly Berg and special guests Alicia Hall Moran and Amanda Harberg. In her concert debut as an assistant professor of performance, chamber music, Grammy-nominated flute player and songwriter Valerie Coleman is on display for a night of poetry, visual art, and her own original chamber music.

Details: 8, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAOM9OqrTDU%20

Dhvani offers a mask for every American, free. Portland-based clothing company Dhvani wants to do its part by making a face mask available to all Americans. The company has gone from producing active clothing to much-needed face masks and allowing everyone to order one online (including shipping).

Details: To get yours, click here. https://www.dhvani.com/pages/freemasks

Walmart “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” – Give help or get help. This is one of Walmart’s latest efforts that it has partnered with the Nextdoor social media service to operate the program Neighbors Helping Neighbors, which coordinates with cities to help vulnerable community members buy food and supplies needed.

Details: https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2020/04/23/walmart-and-nextdoor-launch-new-neighbors-helping-neighbors-program

Singer-songwriter Brandy Clark released “Your Life Is a Record.” Includes the single Who You Thought I Was. Her first two studio albums, 12 Stories (2013) and Big Day in a Small Town (2016), received Grammy nominations for Album of the Year.

Details: 12, 9 p.m. – 9:45 a.m. https://countrymusichalloffame.org/events/songwriter-sessionbrandyclark/? Utm_source = PR% 20Calendar & utm_medium = Digital & utm_campaign = songwriter_sessions_IGLive

Classical Music Lovers: Seraphic Fire launches Saturday’s podcast. Seraphic Fire is releasing Seraphic Saturday Podcasts. This classic vocal ensemble based in South Florida is on a mission to continue connecting with the public.

Details: first Saturday of each month 8 a.m. http://www.seraphicfire.org/blog/ and in the iTunes and Spotify applications.

Michael McElroy (YoungArts winner, theater. 1985) shares call to creation. While we continue to support artists facing difficult times, it is important to remind ourselves and others that “artistic practice gives room to deal with who we are and what is happening in our world.” In his opinion piece, What is the role of the artist in society ?, Michael McElroy reminds us of the role of artists in society.

Details: https://youngarts.org/blog/post/what-role-artist-society-michael-mcelroy/

Songs and stories of successful composers. This interactive program is a spin-off from the popular composers session. A live performance, in which questions from the audience are welcome, offered weekly at the museum’s Ford Theater. The museum brings this program to your online home.

Details: Tune in to Instagram Live every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. https://countrymusichalloffame.org/events/songwriter-session-brandy-clark/?utm_source=PR%20Calendar&utm_medium=Digital&utm_campaign=songwriter_sessions_IGLive

Online LGBTQ pride celebrations are back. The South Florida Pride celebrations, which usually take place in March and April, suffered the same fate as many other local events: the cancellation. The organizers of those events have joined forces, under the name of South Florida Pride Collective, to conduct their celebrations online and offer them in a combined two-day event in May “Virtual Pride presented by South Florida Pride Collective”.

Details: 9-10, 12 p.m. Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/pridecollectives/

Great things for kids to do at home. Bass Museum is offering its @BassCreativityCenter online via Instagram, with virtual lesson plans and video instructions on a variety of topics including the science and meaning behind color and different art media.

Details: https://www.instagram.com/basscreativitycenter/

Romero Britto can entertain your children with his art. In the “Videos” category, you will find an artist tutorial, which will show children how to create their own version of their iconic “Winged Heart” and then turn it into a puzzle.

Details: Click here to view the instructional video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4TStm8RF6I&feature=youtu.be

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden He has launched a #MyFairchild digital platform, on his website with crafts, children’s gardening themes, behind-the-scenes tours with Fairchild’s gardeners and a Space Chili Pepper Challenge with NASA.

Details: https://www.fairchildgarden.org/

Send the kids to bed with a message from Mickey Mouse and his friends, for free. All parents know that taking children to bed is not an easy task, so any help in completing the night mission is greatly appreciated. You can download sleep activity cards

Details: 1-877-7-MICKEY (1-877-764-2539), five special messages from Mickey Mouse (Press 1), Minnie Mouse (Press 2), Donald Duck (Press 3), Daisy Duck (Press 4) and Goofy (Press 5) to give the children something to wait for at bedtime. https://www.shopdisney.com/sleep-shop-content/

Miami Children’s Chorus is hosting a Miami Virtual Choir on Wednesdays for Miami-Dade County Public School students in grades three through twelve. The tests are carried out through the Zoom application.

Details: https://miamichildrenschorus.org/.3:30 p.m. for elementary grades, 5 p.m. for high school and 6:30 p.m. for high school students.

Miami Children’s Museum It has a “Museum At Home” program that offers various components, including a theater company and educational art projects. Most of the programs are on the museum’s Facebook page and other social channels.

Details: https://www.miamichildrensmuseum.org/museum-at-home/

South Florida PBS has free educational resources for grades Pre-K through 12 on its 24/7 PBS children’s channel and online. They present 100 virtual field trips with lesson plans and take-home pages, as well as their “Stargazers” educational program.

Details: https://www.southfloridapbs.org/

Pelican Harbor Seabird Station It showcases pelican releases on its Facebook page and has a downloadable 16-page coloring and activity book for kids called “The Misadventures of Penelope the Pelican.” https://www.pelicanharbor.org/

Details: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=602572387001467&ref=watch_permalink

Free food for Miami-Dade students. Despite school closings, Miami-Dade County Public Schools continues its breakfast and lunch program. Students must show school identification. Meals are walk-in or pull-up.

Details: Tuesdays and Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. – at 50 schools across the county. http://covid19.dadeschools.net/#!/fullWidth/3024

Ideas to fill Mother’s Day with love. Mother’s Day is coming, and you can honor her by making plans and also celebrate yourself if you are too. Here are some options:

Food for mom. Local restaurants and franchises are offering family-friendly food packages that are sure to hit the spot on Mother’s Day. Our list of restaurants includes Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill, Cafe Prima Pasta in Miami Beach and Bartaco in Aventura. See if your mom’s favorite is on the list.

Details: https://miamionthecheap.com/feed-the-fam-with-a-meal-deal-bundle/

Send you a card, free from Hallmark. The card is a solution, you express yourself in writing with a message of love. It is a memory that you can keep forever. Hallmark is providing greeting cards.

Details: https://greetings.hallmark.com/careenough/

A cocktail for Mom. Surprise her with her favorite drink. Many of Miami’s best restaurants are preparing their cocktails to go, they also serve beer and wine, if that’s more your style.

Details: https://miamionthecheap.com/add-an-adult-beverage-to-your-takeout-delivery-or-order-online/

A virtual visit for Mom. If she likes culture and entertainment, give her a virtual tour of one of the local attractions. Enjoy the views of the Deering Estate, museums and gardens of Vizcaya, among others.

Details: https://miamionthecheap.com/cultural-venues-and-attractions-go-virtual-with-tours-and-programs/

Flowers are always a beautiful gift. Some good deals from a couple of national florists.

1-800-Flowers, which offers 40 percent discount on flowers and gifts until April 30

https://www.offers.com/1-800-flowers/

ProFlowers, offers 20% discount on orders of $ 39 or more for Mother’s Day (100% delivery on time) https://www.offers.com/proflowers/

Coral Gables Art Cinema proposes “Mother’s days Memories”. Mother’s Day is coming up and we would love to hear your favorite memories of your mother, grandmother or other mother figure in your life. Use the form below to share your story, along with a photo, and we’ll include it in a special email to celebrate mothers in our community to be sent on Mother’s Day (May 10).

Details: http://www.gablescinema.com/mothers-day-memories/?utm_source=Coral+Gables+Art+Cinema&utm_campaign=49870952e3-MOTHERS_DAY_MEMORIES_REQUEST_ONE&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_191ba2dc50e3697952

Order food directly from bakers and chefs. We are all cooking our own meals at home these days, so from time to time we are looking to enjoy someone else’s home cooking. It turns out that several local bakers and chefs are answering that call, selling their homemade goodies to the public.

Food aid for the elderly

Health in the Hood, is distributing food to Miami’s most vulnerable citizens, including older adults, through its “Filling Fridges” project. Their goal is to deliver 300 prepared meals to senior centers, homeless shelters, and religious organizations on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. https://miamionthecheap.com/filling-fridges-aids-seniors-low-income-families-and-displaced-workers/

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, is providing meals to those in need 60 years of age or older who live independently in their homes and are enrolled in the program. Information: (305) 754-2444 or http://www.ccadm.org/congregate-meals/

Glory Temple Ministry, 7950 NW. 22 Ave. Miami, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., only for elderly people with urgent needs. (305) 456-5217

Meals On Wheels South Florida, offers free food to people over 60 who have not returned home. Information: (954) 714-6946 or https://www.mowsoflo.org/apply-for-meals

The Aging and Disability Resource Center, help with food delivery for self-quarantined seniors, (954) 745-9779, information on 2-1-1 services.

Broward Area Agency on Aging Senior Helpline for people over 60 who need food, (954) 745-9779

Pantry of Broward, offers a food assistance program, which includes home deliveries for older people and grandparents with custody of grandchildren. Online eligibility information https://www.thepantryofbroward.org/ or (954) 358-1481.