You have probably heard of Wi-Fi 6 at some point, either at the router level or because some phone manufacturers are starting to incorporate this technology. While it doesn’t take long between us, this standard is starting to expand more and more, so it is worth considering whether or not it is worth betting on a router of these characteristics.

We are going to tell you what Wi-Fi 6 is, how to choose a router with this technology looking at the key technologies offered by this standard and to tell you what can be a good alternative if we have decided.

What is Wi-Fi 6

From October 2018, the formerly known as Wi-Fi 802.11ax became Wi-Fi 6. The Wi-Fi Alliance ended complex nomenclatures, summing up everything in Wi-Fi 4 (Wi-Fi 802.11n), WiFi 5 (802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 802.11ax). Like its predecessors, Wi-Fi 6 is a wireless transmission standard, is developed by the IEEE Stardards Association and comes to improve both the speed and stability of the connection, especially in the face of having multiple devices connected.

It is a backward compatible standard, that is, a device with Wi-Fi 6 can connect to networks of previous standards, without taking advantage of the benefits of Wi-Fi 6. To enjoy this technology we need a compatible router and a device that is also. High-end phones have been an example of this for a while, as in the case of the iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

Although Wi-Fi 6 promises improvements in speed and latency, its main mission is to achieve better performance when multiple devices are connected to the network.

Wi-Fi 6 promises to be up to 40% faster than Wi-Fi 5, with a theoretical maximum speed of 9.6 Gbps compared to 6.9 Gbps of the previous standard. Similarly, latency can be reduced by up to 75%. Needless to say, Wi-Fi 6 it can operate on both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, being prepared to work on a large number of devices.

What to look at on a router with Wi-Fi 6

Difference between OFDM (in previous versions) and OFDMA (Wi-Fi 6)

When buying a router with Wi-Fi 6, we must pay attention, mainly, to the fact that they comply with the main benefits that this standard takes advantage of. The first is OFDMA compatibility, the acronym for ‘orthogonal frequency division multiple access’. In simpler words, this allows channels subdivide to make way for more devices, reducing latency and improving the efficiency of the Wi-Fi network when multiple devices are connected.

Instead of going one by one, with MU-MIMO the router connects to several devices at the same time.

We must also check that the router has MU-MIMO support (Multi-User MIMO). This technology means that the router can transmit data streams simultaneously to multiple devices. That is, you can send and receive data to multiple devices at the same speed, instead of going one by one.

Connected home without BSS versus one with BSS.

The BSS coloring it is the third factor that a Wi-Fi router 6 can take advantage of. When we speak of ‘color’ we are really speaking of a number. Wi-Fi 6 assigns ‘colors’ (numbers) so that adjacent networks transmitting on the same Wi-Fi channel can identify the network faster. Translation in use? Reduced interference and increased speed when there are multiple connected devices and multiple networks in the environment.

Finally, beyond these three important functions, we must check the number of antennas and ports that the router that we want to buy has. We have to see the antennas it has, what type they are, if we have a good number of Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB 3.0, etc. Similarly, it does not hurt to check if the router has some sleep mode to minimize energy consumption.

Which Wi-Fi 6 router to buy

Before buying a Wi-Fi 6 router, consider whether you use multiple devices at home to be useful to you. If you decide to take the step, our main recommendation is the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000. It is an expensive router, more than 400 euros. It has four MU MIMO 4T4R antennas, one Gigabit Ethernet port for WAN and four Gigabit Ethernet for LAN, port redirection, possibility of dividing the bands, etc.

Another cheaper recommendation if the budget does not reach that much is the Netgear Router WiFi RAX80, which costs 340 euros. It is configured through an application, it has four antennas hidden under two side wings, it has five Gigabit ports, it allows 8 simultaneous streams and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Finally, we recommend the ASUS RT-AX56U, a Wi-Fi 6 router for 150 euros. It promises low consumption, AiMesh system to cover the entire home, regular security updates, it has two antennas, etc.