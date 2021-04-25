What to know about the Oscars 2021

The most winning films of the Oscars 1:14

(CNN) – Here are some facts about the Academy Awards, also known as the “Oscars.”

April 25, 2021 – The 93rd Academy Awards are scheduled to take place. The ceremony, originally planned for February 28, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time in 40 years that the Academy Awards have been rescheduled.

February 9, 2020 – The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony is broadcast.

Nominees 2021

Best film

“El padre”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Lead Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Best Leading Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, «The United States vs. Billie Holiday »

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

director

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Other data

The PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) firm has audited the votes since 1934. The newspapers used to announce the winners before the ceremony, but in 1941 the sealed envelope system was implemented. Prior to a PwC envelope mix-up in 2017, when an error occurred during the best picture award announcement, only two firm partners were aware of the results until the envelopes were opened.

After 2017, new procedures were adopted, including the incorporation of a third partner to also memorize the list of winners. The third partner sits with the Oscars producers in the control room, while the other two counting partners sit on opposite sides of the stage. Additionally, PwC partners are prohibited from using cell phones and social media behind the scenes during the show.

Walt Disney is the most awarded person in the history of the Oscars. He received 59 nominations and 26 competitive awards throughout his career.

Composer John Williams is the person alive with the most nominations: 51 (including 5 wins).

Meryl Streep is the most nominated actress in Academy history, at 21.

Jack Nicholson is the most nominated male performer in the Academy’s history, with 12.

Katharine Hepburn is the performer with the most Oscar wins, with four.

Daniel Day-Lewis is the only person to have three Oscars for best actor.

Tatum O’Neal is the youngest person to win a competitive Oscar, at 10 years and 148 days.

Only three films have won the award for best film, best director, best actor, best actress and best screenplay at the same time: in 1934, with “It Happened One Night”; in 1975, with “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”; and in 1991, with “The Silence of the Lambs.”

No film has taken home the top six awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

The Scientific and Technical Awards are awarded in a separate ceremony to methods, discoveries or inventions that contribute to the arts and sciences of film.

Chronology

May 16, 1929 – The first Academy Awards are held in the Blossom Room of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Tickets cost US $ 5.

1929 – The first prize for the best film goes to “Wings”.

1929 – The first statuette awarded is for Emil Jannings, for his performance as Best Actor in “The Last Command”.

1937 – The first presentation of the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award is awarded to Darryl F. Zanuck.

1938 – The ceremony is delayed a week due to the major flooding in Los Angeles.

March 19, 1953 – The first televised ceremony takes place from the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.

1966 – The awards are issued for the first time in color.

1968 – Due to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., the ceremony is moved forward two days, as the original date is the day of King’s funeral.

1976-present – The ABC network broadcasts the Oscars.

nineteen eighty one – The ceremony is postponed 24 hours due to the attack on President Ronald Reagan.

2001 – The category of best animated film is added.

June 23, 2009 – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces that, beginning in 2010, 10 films will receive nominations in the Best Picture category, up from five.

June 26, 2009 – The Academy announces that, beginning in 2010, new rules will apply to the Best Song category that could eliminate the category in any year. Additionally, the Irving G. Thalberg and Jean Hersholt Honorary Awards will be presented at a separate ceremony in November.

June 14, 2011 – The Academy announces new rules governing the Best Picture category, the number of nominated films can range from 5 to 10 in any given year and will not be known until the nominees are announced. The new rule takes effect in 2012.

November 9, 2011 – Eddie Murphy retires as host of the Oscars in February 2012, the day after producer Brett Ratner left the show, due to a comment from him that was deemed homophobic.

January 18, 2016 – After the criticism received for two consecutive years about the lack of diversity in the Oscar nominees, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, president of the Academy, issued a statement in which she stated that “in the coming days and weeks we will carry out a review of our recruitment of members in order to achieve much needed diversity in our 2016 edition and in the future. “

January 24, 2017 – The romantic musical “La La Land” garnered 14 Oscar nominations, tying the record for “All About Eve” and “Titanic.” Following complaints in 2016 about a lack of diversity, six black actors receive nominations for their performances, a record high.

February 26, 2017 – After “La La Land” is mistakenly announced as best picture, “Moonlight” becomes the first film with an all-black cast to win the Oscar for best picture. Furthermore, Mahershala Ali is the first Muslim actor to win the award for best supporting actor.

August 8, 2018 – In a letter to members, the Academy announces that it will add a new category in 2019 for outstanding achievements in popular cinema. The letter does not specify the criteria for considering a “popular” film.

September 6, 2018 – The Academy announces that the decision to add a popular film category is being reconsidered. Academy Director General Dawn Hudson says in a statement: “There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members.”

December 6, 2018 – Kevin Hart resigns from hosting the Oscars after homophobic tweets from his past came to light.

February 5, 2019 – ABC confirms that the Academy Awards will not have a presenter. It will be the first time in 30 years that the ceremony is without a presenter.

February 9, 2020 – “Parasite” becomes the first foreign language film to win an Oscar for best picture. It is also the first film to win both the best international film and best film awards.

February 9, 2020 – The 92nd Academy Awards averages 23.6 million viewers, the lowest audience ever in the show’s history.

June 15, 2020 – For the first time in 40 years, the Academy postpones the 93rd edition of the Oscars. The last time the Oscars were postponed was in 1981, when the ceremony was delayed 24 hours for an assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan. In addition to the delay, the Academy agrees to extend the eligibility window for films, which usually corresponds to the calendar year. For the Oscars in 2021, the new window will run until February 28, 2021.

September 8, 2020 – The Academy announces that films must meet certain representation criteria in order to be eligible for the Oscar for best picture beginning in 2024. The new criteria, introduced under an initiative called Aperture 2025, say the goal is to “encourage equitable representation within and off-screen to better reflect the diversity of the moviegoers. ‘