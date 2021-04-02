What to know about emergency beacons

Triangles ‘expire’ in 2026

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Updated on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – 17:47

As of the entry into force of the Royal Decree on roadside assistance, the triangles will coexist with the V-16 lights, which will be mandatory from January 1, 2026. Until now they did not cost more than 20 euros.

“The General Vehicle Regulation establishes the obligation to carry two warning triangles in the vehicle and at least one high visibility reflective vest,” the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) still reminds drivers. But this phrase has an expiration date, because since 2026, or perhaps before, it is mandatory to carry autonomous lights that, placed on the roof of the car, will warn the rest of the drivers that there is a damaged vehicle on the road. The V-16 or Help Flash beacon, which went on the market in 2016, has a magnet and sticks to the top of the car simply by sticking your arm out the window and without leaving the cabin.

The V-16 beacons offer great advantages that they can be placed without moving from the seat or even unhooking the seat belt, They are equally effective for people with reduced mobility and can be used on motorcycles.

Among its virtues is the possibility of detect from far away, up to a kilometer under ideal conditions, the position of a disabled vehicle. What is not so clear is that its visibility is as effective as the triangles in a bright summer morning.

The price of the lighting devices is between 15 and 20 euros.

Triangles and vests

Hundreds of abuses annually on highways and fast roads they had triggered the debate that has ended up condemning the use of the triangles that entered our cars as mandatory elements at the beginning of the century. Car manufacturers include them among the accessories, along with the fluorescent vest.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 42 people were run over between 2018 and 2020 when they got out of the car to place the emergency triangles. The statistics should not be easy to square, since it is necessary to discern if the triangles are the cause of the hundreds of fatal accidents that occur each year. In 2019, the deputy director of the DGT Ana Blanco classified death from this cause in “more than 20 people” during 2018.

In it Royal Decree on public roads assistance services the technical characteristics of the signal are described V-16, the flashing yellow light type which should be visible from a kilometer away.

A instruction of the DGT in July 2018 already regulated the use of the optional luminous device: “… of auto yellow, self powered, high visibility and stable on a flat surface, which would be assimilated to the V-16 signal, a danger pre-signaling device, as an optional element, together with the already existing danger triangle, which is still mandatory “.

The technical characteristics of the beacon: that the optical system is designed so that the light covers a horizontal field of vision of 360 degrees and vertically a minimum of (plus – minus 8) degrees up and down; that the light intensity reaches a minimum of 25 candelas for at least 30 minutes, with degree of protection IP54 and that it is fixed on the ceiling and not at the mercy of wind blows.

