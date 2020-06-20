Many of us have developed a fear of not being capable enough to find a good job after a layoff or leaving college. To this we must add that the world is evolving.

Before starting you should be aware that at least 10 out of every 100 Mexicans over 15 years of age are unemployed or looking for a partial job, this according to data from the Partial Employment and Unemployment Rate (TOPD1) of 2019. In addition, it indicates that 7 out of 100 workers are looking for additional employment.

This is why it is important that you are prepared and do your best to show that you are the right one for the job.

For example, the World Economic Forum notes that socio-emotional skills such as perseverance, self-regulation, and affability are the set of skills required in a successful future job placement.

Skills you should exploit to get a good job:

For the following points, we rely on data from a study by the Inter-American Development Bank and provided by the National Employment Service. The main point is the skills related to technology and digital areas.

This should not surprise us since the digital and technological era have a constant increase which will never stop, so if you have any interest in technology it is time to exploit these skills, whether you take courses or if you are choosing a career, perhaps engineering would be a good option.

According to this study, jobs related to the digital part will be in greater demand, although it is not easy, since it requires skill and social intelligence to interact with other people from the digital world. With this we refer to those jobs where you must study the profiles of people to make strategic decisions based on complex information.

But the greatest of skills is the fact of being able to adapt to these digital technologies and eras, what we point out as “worker transferability” and is the ability that a worker has to identify which occupations are in decline and to be able to transfer to emerging ones .

Types of recruiters:

OCCMundial lists some guys you can meet when going to an interview

· Corporate Recruiter: This is the one that belongs to the company directly, surely you recognize it by Human Resources, their job is to look for someone who completely fulfills the profile they are requesting, so if you don’t, you can lose your opportunity. Try to have a positive and safe attitude because it is what most influences your selection.

External recruiter: This is found in the Outsoursing companies, maybe after it you still need to go to an interview with the Corporate for a definitive view. Work with many candidates so you must stand out.

Head Hunter: He looks for you, not you, so his job is to recruit the best workers, his job is to find candidates to fill high-level positions. The way to search for people is through job pages, social networks.

·Head of Department: There are cases in which a company does not have a Human Resources department, this normally occurs in small companies that are growing. You only need an interview to keep the job.

Now that you know a little more about recruiters, organize everything in your favor to highlight in the interview.

