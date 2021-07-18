What to expect this week from the stock markets?

Related news

A clear pattern of decreasing highs and lows is what is glimpsed since last June 15 and that has taken us so far to the top of the wide support area that you can see in the following chart that is between 8,680 and 8,405 points.

This means that we are on our way to completing a month of corrections and therefore begins to be worrying. However, last Friday we had a significant reaction in the Spanish selective and therefore it is possible that we will see a continuation of the upward reaction at the beginning of this week as a result of the state of overselling in which the market is.

So, Anything that is moving away from last Thursday’s lows of 8,597.80 points must be taken very positivelyAlthough really while we do not see sustained closures above 8,895 points and by extension the double zero of 8,900.

Ibex 35

In addition, we must bear in mind that the Nasdaq Composite managed to close the week in positive although with a very poor 0.43% and lower volume than usual due to the fact that we are already in the month of July and above that it had one session less for a holiday. That is why it is not ruled out that we see a first part of the week of rebounds.

However, investors would only have some peace of mind again if, with that supposed bullish reaction, the selective Spanish can break the pattern of decreasing maximums with prices clearly above 8,970 points.

In fact, to see this bullish scenario we should have the clear support from the US market, which while it is true that it has reacted wonderfully well, now we have a new distorting element in the form of the second quarter results campaign starting this Tuesday.

Until now, business results they have been beating expectations with very few negative surprises. In fact, the feelings of optimism in the market continue to break records not seen for many years, as we can see in the latest survey of individual investors.

Survey of the American Association of Individual Investors

We do not know how long the bull festival will last in Wall street, but we do know that our selective Spanish will have a very difficult time if the US markets turn around in earnest. So while Wall street do not click and the selective Spanish do not lose the minimum of last Thursday all we have to do is continue trusting that what we are seeing these days is one more correction.