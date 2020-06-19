Very little is missing for the start of WWDC 2020, one of the two most important events of the year for Apple, along with the also traditional keynote of September. A week of activities (from Monday 22 to Friday 26) that, for the first time in its history, will be held online due to the coronavirus, but which is already has generated the same expectation that this meeting has had on previous occasions. And it is curious, because it was born as an event dedicated exclusively to developers, but that over the years has become another communication platform of Apple for the general public.

As always happens, Apple has revealed nothing of what it plans to present in the inaugural keynote. And, as always happens, it has been weeks (even months in some cases) that leaks, rumors, theories have begun to occur … in the end, as has happened in other years, we will reach the keynote of WWDC 2020 with one more list or less clear of the “surprises” that await us at the event. And what news are those? We are going to summarize what we expect for Monday.

Obviously the clearest and most predictable in this WWDC 2020 are the revisions of its operating systems, iOS and MacOS X 16. Regarding the second, almost nothing is known, except that it is possible that progress in the convergence between the two operatives. Yes, there have been some leaks regarding the operating system for Apple devices. In recent months there has been speculation that it will add the oximetry function (measurement of blood oxygen) for the Apple Watch, advanced keyboard and mouse support and (finally) the incorporation of widgets on the home screen. And today, speculation has begun with a possible redesign of the podcast app.

In terms of hardware, without a doubt the highlight of this WWDC 2020 It is going to be the announcement that, starting in 2021, Apple will start to use ARM processors in its Macbook laptops. This is not a new aspiration for Cupertino’s, here you can read an in-depth article about Apple’s history with processors. And if you want to know my opinion about it, you can find it here. Be that as it may, it is the announcement that the entire Apple community and much of the industry is waiting with great interest.

Otherwise, in hardware, revisions are expected both from iMac and, although this is not so clear, with Macbooks. And in this regard, I cross my fingers, as a user of the brand, so that this WWDC 2020 represents a before and after when it comes to the keyboards of laptops. I have not read or heard anything about it, this is more a plea out loud than anything else.

Regarding other devices, a few weeks ago we talked about the increasingly recurring rumor of Apple AirPods Studio, headphones that, without being aimed at the professional market, would be an interesting proposal for sound lovers preferring large headphones to in-ear, earbuds and the like. Yes, it is likely, that many announcements will occur, in WWDC 2020 the launch of these headphones (to be confirmed) will take place outside the keynote.

There are hardly any rumors regarding news to present at WWDC 2020 in services, neither the financiers in relation to Apple Card, although it would be an ideal time to announce its international expansion, nor in terms of content. There is some voice that suggests that, perhaps, combined offers of Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Arcade will be presented, with a price lower than that of contracting the services separately. Something that, without a doubt, would also give me a joy.

Whatever it is, at the moment all are questions. Some more clear and others less, but until the keynote of this WWDC 2020 ends we will not know, with certainty, with what Apple will surprise us this time. What do you expect from this event?