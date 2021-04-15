What to expect from the Oscars 2021

There is a Latin presence at the Oscars 2021 1:17

(CNN) – In the midst of a global pandemic, cinemas closed and after a two-month delay, next Sunday’s 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will be very different from previous years.

The event will return to the Dolby Theater, as well as other live venues at Union Station in Los Angeles, a space in the UK and another in Paris, as CNN understands, in order to accommodate various international travel restrictions. and the protocols against the coronavirus.

Viewers should expect the unexpected, a source close to the production told CNN.

“It is very different this year,” said the source, who asked CNN not to include his name as he is not authorized to speak to the media and added “there will be a very small (in-person) audience.”

The producers have said that they want the event to be as face-to-face as possible. Like last year, there will be no host for the event.

Regarding how the Academy and the Oscars producers plan to balance the tone of the film celebration amid the ongoing pandemic and social justice awareness, the source mentioned that “it will be focused awards. in the message”.

“It would definitely be a lack of judgment if there was no awareness that last year was traumatic for everyone. It is about highlighting the voices of those affected. It will give room for inclusion and representation and it is doing very well.

For their part, first-time Oscar producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, recently spoke about what they expect from the show.

«It has been complicated. Everything we try to do we do with a strong creative idea. We do not want Covid-19 to be an excuse at all in terms of the creativity of the program. It has to remain an entertaining show, ”Soderbergh said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Bong Joon Ho, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Regina King and Bryan Cranston are among the announced presenters.

“We want it to be joyous, and we want people to regain their relationship with film,” added Soderbergh. “We are all in sync on the pitch. But I guess we’ll find out.