There is less than a month to end the fall and we will enter the Winter. The new season starts at 6:44 pm June 20 and runs until 10:31 am on September 22, Brasília time.

O Brazil experienced two strong cold fronts during the month of May, which gave a lot of rain to the south of Brazil and spread the cold across the country. The polar masses that came with these cold fronts were large and strong.

O cold was comprehensive over the South, Southeast, Midwest reaching Rondônia, Acre and southern Amazonas.

On May 15, Epagri-Ciram registered -4.6 ° C in Urupema and Bom Jardim da Serra, the two cities located in the highest part of the Serra de Santa Catarina. This was the lowest temperature in Brazil in 2020, so far, considering measurements made by Epagri-Ciram and by the National Institute of Meteorology.

Podcast Climate between us: Cold, dry air and covid-19

Although strong, these two cold fronts passed over the Southeast and the Midwest with little rain, although much cloudiness has formed. The city of São Paulo accumulated approximately 11 mm of rain in 29 days, having one of the driest months of May since the 1960s.

THE May rain was heavy and frequent over the North and Northeast of Brazill. It is worth highlighting the several events of heavy rain in northeastern capitals The month closes with rain above average in Salvador, Natal, Fortaleza and João Pessoa.

Until the morning of May 29, Natal had accumulated approximately 411 mm of rain and in João Pessoa it had rained almost 515 mm. These were two largest volumes of rain on capital in May.

Photo of Helena Mangini, Campos do Jordão (SP)

What to expect from the climate in June 2020?

The forecast is for 5 cold fronts advancing across the country in June, almost all of them in the first half of the month. In the assessment of meteorologist Filipe Pungirum, from Climatempo’s climate forecast team “the polar air masses are moving forward strongly over the country and we will continue with episodes of intense freezing cold”.

Regarding rain in the South Region, which has been experiencing drought since the summer, good news: the forecast is for heavy rain in the main hydrographic basins of the South Region, with values ​​even above the historical average.

According to Pungirum, in general, the Southeast Region will have rain between average and slightly above average during June, with cold air masses finding a prosperous environment to advance over the Region.

In the Northeast Region, some episodes of DOLs (East Wave Disorders) will cause rain in the eastern part of the Region.

“In the northern part of the North Region, the rain decreases considerably because the ZCIT (Intertropical Convergence Zone) will be moving away from Brazil”, predicts Filipe Pungirum ..

For the Midwest, there is an expectation of incursions of polar air masses with the cold fronts. There is a risk of frost in the coldest parts of Mato Grosso do Sul.

Check out how the impact of the first cold fronts in June 2020 will be on the country? Check out the analysis by meteorologist Josélia Pegorim.

See too:

Forecast Brazil – Frequent rain in areas of the Northeast