What to expect from season two?

Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) shook the Netflix platform. He did it in 2019 and 2020, years during which he settled within the service. That led to those who were strangers to the manga, written by Koyoharu Gotōge, they will discover it and that the readers of the comics can review the adaptation of the work made by Ufotable.

The effect of all this, which pairing, can be interpreted through the success of Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train (or Guardians of the Night: The Infinite Train), released in 2020. The film broke box office records in Japan and reactivated the dynamics in cinemas in different areas, turned off by the effects of the pandemic due to COVID-19. The result? Demon Slayer is a story that works in manga, anime, and film.

His story, without too many narrative complications, is simple. Rather than a defect, it can be a virtue: it makes the difficult seem easy, like taking care of the different details of the cohesion of the story. Added to this is the animation of Ufotable, charming both for the color palette and for the type of drawing. If these aspects are sustained during the second season, it is valid to think that the same thing will happen before: Demon Slayer will give something to talk about again.

What should you know before the second season?

The first season of Demon Slayer tells how Tanjiro kamado he must take care of his sister, who has been attacked by a demon, becoming one. The knot of this matter occurs when the story discovers that there are a series of hunters specialized in hunting demons, those who can devour entire towns.

While protecting his sister, one of those hunters invites Tanjiro to join that group to kill demons and perhaps find a cure for her. There begins the classic path of the hero, describing different tests, motivations and showing other protagonists of the narrative: Nezuko kamado (Sister), Inosuke Hashibira Y Zenitsu Agatsumabesides the villain, Muzan Kibutsuji, along with its various armed arms.

They are not the only characters that make sense of what happens. But they are the most constant. They, during the movie Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train, continue their growth as demon hunters.

Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke and Zenitsu are developing skills and, almost at the same time, verifying that everything they learn is not enough. The triumph of this story is that the classic argument of wanting to be more powerful or skillful, as Dragon ball, goes hand in hand with a series of emotional factors and links that give depth to that search.

Demon Slayer:

second season

Tengen Uzui, one of the key characters of the next season.

After what happened in the first season and in Demon Slayer: The infinite train, the narrative period of the anime, in its second season, will address the “Red Light District Arc.”

It may be one of the most violent and therefore bloody blocks in the series. When it comes to action, keep in mind that Demon Slayer doesn’t save anything. This part of the story will be guided by one of the pillars that were presented during the first season, Tengen Uzui.

This reference is known as the “Pillar of Sound”. Beyond this title, he is mentioned as one of the most eccentric characters in history. Added to this is his ability: he is one of the strongest and has two katanas to perform various attacks. What is the plot during this part of the story? The kidnapping of Tengen Uzui’s wives.

One of the places where they are suspected of being is the Red Light District or Entertainment District. In this place there are plenty of spaces for pleasure and various shady businesses, with prostitution as the axis of many issues. Tengen will travel there with Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke and Zenitsu to help him find his wives and face, of course, the demons on duty in the place.

The above is linked to different earrings derived from the first season and Demon Slayer: The infinite train. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke and Zenitsu will need to get stronger, they will discover new abilities and the global narrative of the anime begins to take a more violent tone.

The “Red Light District Arc” is one of the longest in manga. Although a premiere date for the anime is not yet confirmed, it is known that it will be in October 2021 when it will be presented. Perhaps, by the length, it is developed in two parts or has a number of chapters similar to the first season, 26 episodes. The development of the story written by Koyoharu Gotōge will continue to be in charge of the study Ufotable.

Read this too …