What to expect from Saunders and what to expect from ‘Canelo’?

Billy Joe Saunders and Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez made it through the weigh-in and were ready for their fight this Saturday in Dallas, Texas. A fight that has finally managed to awaken expectations and where the possibility of the Briton being a worthy rival increases. In other words, the chances are higher that Canelo will finally face a rival that is true opposition. In short, that the British is neither Avni Yildirim nor Callum Smith.

Saunders has had adequate time to complete his preparation, he looks fit, without dehydration problems, there are no (as far as is known) clauses that could affect his performance, he seems motivated, he looks confident and that adds up. to his boxing style. Uncomfortable and complicated for the Mexican.

Added to all that is the fact that he was granted the requirement of a large ring, which would make a difference in favor of his boxing style. If, as we expect, Saunders is Saunders, we would see a competitive, legitimate fight that will necessarily give the winner the benefit of credit.

In this video, we precisely address the in-depth analysis of the previous reality of the tactical alternatives of the fight.

* The Billy Joe Saunders Plan

* Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s plan

* The required adjustments to suit each other’s boxing

* Possible surprises in the role of Canelo

* Strengths and weaknesses of each

* Role and experience of the three judges

* Result of the fight

* What will happen after Canelo vs. Saunders?