What to expect from bitcoin after Coinbase and after experiencing its most ‘top’ week of the year

The financial markets leave behind a week in which the absolute protagonist has been the ‘crypto space’, with various all-time highs for the most traded currencies and with the milestone behind the first US stock market debut of a crypto asset platform. The hangover is palpable in prices, which have embarked on a short-term correction and the euphoria of the Coinbase premiere appear to have cooled off. A normal behavior for most experts, as investors scan the horizon trying to guess what will be next in the ‘cryptos’.

The next catalyst for prices that have touched the $ 65,000 for bitcoin and what have exceeded 2,500 for ethereum It is not as clear an event as the debut of the cryptocurrency platform, but rather a series of events that will take place over the next few months or years. The only certainty for the participants and for the majority of analysts is that there is no ceiling for the creation of Satoshi Nakamoto which is enjoying increasing adoption, despite expecting a dramatic increase in government scrutiny.

But far from being an impediment, the tightening of the rules governing crypto brokers and investment in these assets is more than welcome by the community. Even legislation as extreme as the Turkish one, which from April 30 it will ban payments with cryptocurrencies, has its good side since “it shows that the global market is really taking bitcoin as a safe haven value in the face of the slowdown that is taking place in the economy”, comments Álvaro Alcañiz, CMO and Co-founder of Onyze.

Without going too far, the opinion of the experts is that the great challenge will be to find the balance between the borderless nature of bitcoin and other digital tokens and an increasing scrutiny from the global financial authorities. But regulation is the price that must be paid for more and more participants to enter this market, which is why “another round of quite drastic attempts to regulate this space“Sheila Warren, head of data, blockchain and digital assets at the World Economic Forum, warned in a ‘Bloomberg’ webinar on Thursday.” As there is more and more activity, there is more and more sign of demand for that regulators get engaged and involved, “he stated.

Experts stress that the movement towards digital currencies is going to increase in the coming years. Therefore, “financial supervisors must make the Cryptocurrency sector regulation a major priority”Says Nigel Green CEO and founder of the deVere Group. In fact, Europe is working on the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) law, which will be ready in about two years, explains Alejandro Zala, Bitpanda’s country manager for Spain. “We cry out for more regulation”he emphasizes, as that will translate into more adoption among investors as the legislation will mitigate much of the uncertainty about crypto assets.

WHO WILL BE NEXT

Coinbase’s listing heralds the beginning of a new period of intense activity in the cryptocurrency sector, Warren said. This turning point, as the company’s CEO Brian Armstrong himself defined it, sets the stage for other companies in the industry. “It is very likely that during the next few years we will see more and more Exits to public markets of large companies such as Binance or Kraken, many of them becoming the new PayPal, Square or Netflix of the crypto stock market, “says Alcañiz.

In addition to business debuts on the trading floors, it is widely expected that US approves first bitcoin-traded fund (ETF) with names like Fidely lining up at the door of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the US regulator, to be the first to get its go-ahead.

Onyze’s co-founder also believes that other global companies will follow in the footsteps of Tesla or MicroStrategy. It foresees that other companies allow payments in bitcoins or transfer part of their accounting balances to the creation of Satoshi Nakamoto, as has been the case of TIME magazine or Caruso real estate. Not forgetting the steps taken by Visa and PayPal. “Novelties of this style would undoubtedly be great catalysts for new upward trends in the valuation of bitcoin.”

AND THE 100,000 IN THE BITCOIN, FOR WHEN?

All in all, the highly volatile nature of the most traded of the crypto currencies makes it very difficult to offer price predictions. From the point of view of technical analysis it is an underlying “in absolute free rise”, says José María Rodríguez, analyst at ‘Bolsamanía’. Which is not to say that they are not seen corrections like the current one up to $ 60,000 or $ 58,000“, Add.

Thus, the short-term correction was more than foreseeable, but “if we look at it with a medium-long-term perspective, it is most likely that we will experience a great consolidation of these assets after the news that are being given in recent days, and that they are maintaining the trend that the ‘crypto’ market has brought since the end of 2020, “says Alcañiz.

“The $ 70,000-80,000 … 100,000. Especially this last level because it is the reference that almost everyone has been talking about for a long time. It can act as temporary resistance and then continue to rise, “concludes Rodríguez.