What to expect from Apple’s WWDC and how to watch online | Technology

We tell you what we expect from WWDC 21, Apple’s annual conference focused on developers and software, but in which we could also see the new redesigned MacBook Pro without TouchBar and with M1X chip.

A week of huge surprises and a lot of caffeine consumption begins to be able to see everything that we have ahead. And it is that, Today begins the WWDC21, Apple’s event focused on software and developers, but on the 10th we have the Summer Game Fest 2021 and at the end of the week E3 2021 begins.

And, although it is an event focused on software and developers, it is rumored that we will see hardware in the form of a renewal that is as necessary as it is expected.

iOS 15 and macOS 12

The first thing we will see, surely, will be the new versions of iOS and macOS. The iPhone and iPad system is the one that, by volume of sales, surely has more interest, but we should not expect huge news or a redesign.

According to different sources such as Engadget or Bloomberg, this is what we can expect from iOS 15:

New notifications that adapt to how we use the mobile. For example, they would not come out the same, nor would they be notified in the same way, if we are using the mobile in normal mode, driving, working or when we are sleeping. Security and privacy improvements to continue fighting those apps that feed on our data. IMessage redesign to fight against WhatsApp, Facebook and against which Apple has a crusade. In our territory, WhatsApp is unrivaled, but in countries like the United States iMessage is one of the most popular apps.

On iPadOS 15 We would have these news, but also improvements to take advantage of the M1 in more apps and, above all, something that we have been waiting for months: the use of widgets on all screens and not just in the quick access sidebar.

On macOS 12, the truth is that the rumors have been quite calm. We don’t know if it will be called macOS 12 Mammoth or Monterey and neither if there will be great news.

Everything seems to indicate that no, since BigSur was a paradigm shift, but it is expected that more apps will move to M1 and that everything will focus on that chip that is already a great change in itself at the software level.

HomeOS for home devices?

Now, there could be a fourth operating system on the table, since these last days we have read the name ‘HomeOS’. It was thanks to a job offer published by Apple itself that it was erased at the speed of Thunderbolt 4, but which, of course, was stored in the Internet cache.

Most likely a Homekit redesign to control home devices, but who knows if it is something else and those of Cupertino open the umbrella so that the app works with devices that are now compatible with Alexa or Home.

MacBook Pro redesign without TouchBar and with the M1X SoC

The WWDC is not an event in which hardware is the protagonist, but Apple has a duty to continue showing the improvements of the ARM ecosystem compared to the traditional one in computers and, therefore, many rumors bet on a redesign that has been sounding for months.

Yes, MacBook Pros with an M1 processor were released late last year, but this was not a design change. Now, it seems that Apple will take the step and redesign its most popular laptop both inside and out.

It looks like we will have a new ARM chip, an M1X with more CPU cores and above all more GPU power so that it can be called ‘MacBook Pro’.

In addition to that internal change, it is expected that the card reader that should never have left in a computer like this will return, a charging port similar to the MagSafe and, in addition, we also hope the disappearance of the TouchBar.

We will see if this is fulfilled, but there are already voices that affirm that the announcement will go to the second half of the year.

How to watch WWDC21 live

In whatever way and present what they present, it is clear that There will be many eyes pending on WWDC 2021 and you will be able to see the conference live from 7:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time, through this window:

And, as always, we will tell you everything that Apple presents on the web.