What to eat to reduce anxiety and not gain weight if you stop smoking



Drinking natural fluids, increasing the consumption of fruits and vegetables, and avoiding processed ones are great measures to combat the craving for smoking.

Quitting tobacco can be a long and difficult processThe good news is that every effort will be worth it as it is one of the best decisions you can make for your health. Of course staying tobacco free is the longest and most important part of the process, however it is important to know that cEvery day that without smoking is a small victory. Although quitting tobacco is a challenge, it is a decision that can be related to some consequences and one of those that most worries people who want to quit smoking is weight gain. In fact the most popular side effect is an increase in cravings for food.

According to information released by various health organizations, on average during the process of quitting smoking, people tend to gain 5 to 10 pounds (that is, between 2.25 and 4.5 kg). Although there are many theories about the relationship between weight gain and smoking cessation, experts believe that the main reason is the effects of nicotine on the body. What happens is that the nicotine in cigarettes speeds up the metabolism, increases the amount of calories the body uses when it is at rest by approximately 7% to 15%. It is believed that without cigarettes, the body can burn food more slowly. We can also not fail to mention that smoking is a habit and a vice, therefore quitting often generates anxiety about dependency. Last but not least, it has been proven that cigarettes reduce appetiteTherefore, quitting smoking naturally makes you hungrier.

Fortunately, there are measures that can be a great support for keep body weight under control while we quit smoking and of course food plays a fundamental role. Based on this, we took on the task of selecting the best nutritional recommendations to make the process more bearable and most importantly Without gaining weight! One of the main recommendations of the specialists is to be extremely careful: drink plenty of water, eat and sleep well. These are measures that are very useful to have more energy and counteract the effects related to stress that comes with quitting smoking.

What to eat and drink?

1. Increase hydration with the right drinks

Bet on the consumption of natural drinks, without added sugar or dairy, infusions and teas are the best alternative, also natural waters and juices can help. Avoid all drinks linked to tobacco consumption and which are considered stimulants of the nervous system, such as coffee and alcohol. In addition, it has been proven that they can increase the alteration in moods, such as depression and anxiety.

2. Base your diet on natural foods

Although there is no specific diet to combat the anxiety caused by quitting smoking. It is important to base the diet on the consumption of 100% natural, seasonal and whole foods. Bet on the consumption of abundant fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes and seeds, they are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. Some of the best options are those variants that stand out for their high vitamin C content: citrus fruits, berries, green leafy vegetables, bell peppers, kiwi, tomatoes, avocado, and potatoes. It is also committed to integrating beans, lentils, chickpeas and cereals rich in slow absorption carbohydrates such as oats, quinoa and brown rice. It is also very important to mention that they are very satiating foods and that are related to all kinds of health benefits. Do not forget to eliminate all kinds of processed foods, they are rich in fats, refined flours, sodium and sugars that increase anxiety to eat and are a direct cause of weight gain.

3. Take in healthy snacks

Bet on integrating two to three healthy snacks into your daily routine, they are simply perfect to prevent and combat anxiety to eat. It is also a completely healthy habit It improves digestion and is associated with great benefits for weight loss. A good recommendation is to have fresh vegetable sticks such as carrots and celery on hand; Nibbling on something crunchy will keep your mouth and stomach distracted. In addition, since these vegetables are low in calories, they are the perfect satiating snack to save weight. Another great alternative is popcorn (clear natural and without butter), they are high in fiber and low in calories. Also fresh fruits such as oranges, pears, apples, bananas, strawberries and raspberries, are perfect to attack sweet cravings. Fruits are rich in vitamins, antioxidants and fiber, their consumption is very useful since antioxidants and vitamin C are depleted when smoking.

