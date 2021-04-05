What to eat to promote wound healing



Red peppers are rich in vitamin C, a nutrient that promotes healing.

There are nutrients that are very important for wound healing. Although there are small cuts, scratches or scrapes that in healthy people heal quickly. Some wounds may require a higher protein intake in addition to certain vitamins and minerals to promote healing.

Choosing healthy foods can help give your body the nutrients it requires to heal from wounds caused by injuries, surgeries, or pressure injuries, such as bed sores.

What foods promote wound healing?

1. Foods with vitamin C

The body needs vitamin C to make collagen, a protein necessary for wound healing, as explained by the National Institutes of Health. Vitamin C also contributes to the proper functioning of the immune system to protect the body against disease by stimulating the activity of white blood cells.

Vitamin C is not only found in citrus fruits, there are a variety of fruits and fruits rich in vitamin C to integrate into your meals and snacks, among them are bell peppers, strawberries, kiwi and broccoli.

2. Foods with zinc

Zinc helps the immune system fight invading bacteria and viruses. It is an important nutrient in the creation of DNA, the growth of cells, the building proteins, healing damaged tissues. Zinc also supports the normal functioning of the sense of taste and smell.

To get an adequate amount of zinc, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends consuming whole grains and proteins such as eggs, meat, dairy products, or seafood.

Oysters are the largest source of zinc according to the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements. Beef and lobsters are also good sources of this mineral.

3. Proteins

Your body needs protein to develop and repair muscles, skin, and other body tissues. Protein is not only found in red meat. Fish, poultry, eggs, beans, and nuts are also versatile and healthy protein sources.

It is required to include a source of protein with each meal or snack. For example: scrambled eggs for breakfast, black bean tacos for lunch, yogurt or cheese for a sandwich, and chicken for dinner.

Hydration

Staying well hydrated is important. Consuming plenty of fluids, water, or other sugar-free beverages is favorable. Unless the doctor for specific situations has indicated that liquids be limited.

Eating a variety of healthy foods, including protein, fruits, vegetables, and grains while limiting unhealthy foods, such as those high in fat, sugar, and salt, will promote faster healing of the wounds.

