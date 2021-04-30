What to eat to combat the effects of seasonal allergies

When the immune system reacts to something that doesn’t bother other people, you are having an allergic reaction. The truth is that adverse reactions to a food allergy and a seasonal one are different, the latter are also called hay fever or allergic rhinitis and only certain seasons of the year occur usually in spring or summer. Some of the main culprits in causing allergic reactions are named as allergens and are characterized by elements such as: pollen, dust mites, pet dander, mold spores, insect bites, certain foods and medications. It’s pretty easy detect the presence of an allergy, as they come with undeniable symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose, congestion and itching. It is also very normal to have a rash, itching, redness, and swelling.

Today’s physicians typically treat allergies with a variety of approaches, often including allergy medications and injections. However, it is never too late to give the alternative treatments, especially considering that currently the trend invites us to consume natural foods that shine for their medicinal properties. Such is the specific case of spices and herbs that enjoy great therapeutic benefits and that have been positioned as an extraordinary ally to reduce inflammation, stimulate the immune system and mitigate the symptoms caused by seasonal allergies.

1. Ginger

Many of the unpleasant symptoms of allergy stem from inflammatory problems, such as swelling and irritation in the nasal passages, eyes, and throat. Ginger can help reduce these symptoms naturally. It is no news to say that ginger is one of the spices with the greatest medicinal potential, which has been used as a natural remedy to treat numerous ailments, including digestive and respiratory conditions. Among its great qualities is its high content of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory phytochemicals. The good news is that experts are currently exploring how these compounds can be useful to combat seasonal allergies. This is suggested by a 2016 animal study, in which it was found that the use of ginger suppressed the production of pro-inflammatory proteins in the blood of mice, which led to a reduction in allergy symptoms. There do not seem to be significant differences between fresh or dried ginger, bet on drinking infusions or adding it in all kinds of juices, smoothies, soups and stews.

Ginger infusion. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Bee pollen

It is well known that honey is a wonderful and very healing natural product, its consumption is related to great benefits to enhance health and strengthen the immune system. However, bee pollen also provides great benefits, which are related to its powerful blend of enzymes, nectar, honey, flower pollen and wax. In fact, it is widely used as a popular hay fever remedy. There are studies in which it has been proven that bee pollen has anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antimicrobial properties in the body. In fact, there is a study in which it was found that bee pollen has the ability to inhibit mast cell activation, a crucial step in preventing allergic reactions. Now the million dollar question, what type of bee pollen is better and how is it eaten? There is evidence to support the consumption of local bee pollen to help build the body’s resistance to the pollen to which it is allergic. Therefore, the recommendation of specialists is search bee pollen at your local farmers market. Best of all, there are very creative ways to integrate it into your daily diet: you can sprinkle it on yogurt or cereal, or mix it in a smoothie or rich orange juice.

Bee pollen./Photo: Pixabay

3. Citrus fruits

While it’s an old wives’ tale that vitamin C prevents the common cold, it can help shorten the duration of a cold and offer benefits for allergy sufferers. Eating foods high in vitamin C has been shown to decrease allergic rhinitis, the irritation of the upper respiratory tract caused by pollen from flowering plants. So during allergy season, feel free to load up on vitamin C-rich citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, lemons, limes, sweet peppers, and berries.

Citric fruits. / Photo: Pixabay

4. Turmeric

Another one of the magical spices that simply cannot be absent: turmeric, which shines for its exceptional anti-inflammatory properties. Curcumin, is its active ingredient and has been linked to rreduction of the symptoms of many diseases caused by inflammation. It has also been proven to be a great ally in minimizing swelling and irritation caused by allergic rhinitis. There is a study in which it was shown that treating mice with turmeric reduced their allergic response. Best of all, there are many alternatives to consume it, it can be through supplements, tinctures or teas or, of course, it is a great ally in certain foods. It is important to consume it or choose a product with black pepper or piperine, it is well known that black pepper increases the bioavailability of curcumin by up to 2,000% Marvelous!

Turmeric. / Photo: / Shutterstock

5. Salmon and other blue fish

It is likely that you will be surprised to find fish as a good ally to combat seasonal allergies. Well, they are! There is evidence in which it is verified that omega-3 fatty acids from fish they can strengthen resistance to allergies and even improve asthma. On the other hand more specifically, a 2005 German study found that the more eicosapentaenoic fatty acids (EPA) people had in their bloodstream, the lower the risk of allergic sensitivity or hay fever. Another more recent study found that fatty acids help decrease the narrowing of the airways that occurs in asthma and in some cases of seasonal allergies. These benefits are likely to come from the anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3s. For more detail: the American Heart Association recommends that adults consume 8 ounces of fish per week, especially low-mercury “fatty” fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, and tuna.

Salmon. / Photo: Shutterstock

